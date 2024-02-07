Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Versies 3.11.8 en de tweede update voor 3.12 zijn uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor beide uitgaven zijn hieronder te vinden.

Python 3.12.2 and 3.11.8 are now available. In addition to all the usual bugfixes, these releases contain a small security fix: hidden .pth files are no longer automatically read and executed as part of Python startup. (New releases of 3.8, 3.9 and 3.10 containing the same fix are expected next week.)

Python 3.12’s second bugfix release. In addition to the mentioned security fix and the usual slew of bug fixes, build changes and documentation updates (more than 350 commits), this is also the first release to include a Software Bill-of-Materials for the source packages (Python-3.12.2.tgz and Python-3.12.2.tar.xz). Full changelog.

More than 300 commits of bug fixes, build changes and documentation updates. Full changelog.