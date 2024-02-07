Software-update: Python 3.11.8 / 3.12.2

Python logo (75 pix) Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Versies 3.11.8 en de tweede update voor 3.12 zijn uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor beide uitgaven zijn hieronder te vinden.

Python 3.12.2 and 3.11.8 are now available.

Python 3.12.2 and 3.11.8 are now available. In addition to all the usual bugfixes, these releases contain a small security fix: hidden .pth files are no longer automatically read and executed as part of Python startup. (New releases of 3.8, 3.9 and 3.10 containing the same fix are expected next week.)

Python 3.12.2

Python 3.12’s second bugfix release. In addition to the mentioned security fix and the usual slew of bug fixes, build changes and documentation updates (more than 350 commits), this is also the first release to include a Software Bill-of-Materials for the source packages (Python-3.12.2.tgz and Python-3.12.2.tar.xz). Full changelog.

Python 3.11.8

More than 300 commits of bug fixes, build changes and documentation updates. Full changelog.

Python

Versienummer 3.11.8 / 3.12.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Python
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-02-2024 20:31
0 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

07-02-2024 • 20:31

0

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Python

Update-historie

09-04 Python 3.13.3 5
07-02 Python 3.13.2 0
04-12 Python 3.13.1 13
08-10 Python 3.13 20
08-09 Python 3.12.6 1
08-'24 Python 3.12.5 10
02-'24 Python 3.11.8 / 3.12.2 0
10-'23 Python 3.11.6 / 3.12 12
08-'23 Python 3.8.18/ 3.9.18 / 3.10.13 / 3.11.5 19
04-'23 Python 3.10.11 / 3.11.3 / 3.12 alpha 7 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Python

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq