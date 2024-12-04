Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. De eerste zogenaamde maintenance release voor versie 3.13 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn zo'n 400 verbeteringen aangebracht en zijn ook de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:
Python 3.13.1
This is the first maintenance release of Python 3.13. Python 3.13 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations compared to Python 3.12. 3.13.1 is the latest maintenance release, containing almost 400 bugfixes, build improvements and documentation changes since 3.13.0.Security content in this release
- gh-126623: Upgraded libexpat to 2.6.4 to fix CVE-2024-50602.
- gh-122792: Changed IPv4-mapped
ipaddress.IPv6Addressto consistently use the mapped IPv4 address value for deciding properties. Properties which have their behavior fixed are
is_multicast,
is_reserved,
is_link_local,
is_global, and
is_unspecified.
- gh-124651: Properly quote template strings in
venvactivation scripts.
- gh-125140: Remove the current directory from sys.path when using PyREPL.