Python 3.13.1

Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. De eerste zogenaamde maintenance release voor versie 3.13 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn zo'n 400 verbeteringen aangebracht en zijn ook de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

This is the first maintenance release of Python 3.13. Python 3.13 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations compared to Python 3.12. 3.13.1 is the latest maintenance release, containing almost 400 bugfixes, build improvements and documentation changes since 3.13.0.