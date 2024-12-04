Software-update: Python 3.13.1

Python logo (75 pix) Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. De eerste zogenaamde maintenance release voor versie 3.13 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn zo'n 400 verbeteringen aangebracht en zijn ook de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

Python 3.13.1

This is the first maintenance release of Python 3.13. Python 3.13 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations compared to Python 3.12. 3.13.1 is the latest maintenance release, containing almost 400 bugfixes, build improvements and documentation changes since 3.13.0.

Security content in this release
  • gh-126623: Upgraded libexpat to 2.6.4 to fix CVE-2024-50602.
  • gh-122792: Changed IPv4-mapped ipaddress.IPv6Address to consistently use the mapped IPv4 address value for deciding properties. Properties which have their behavior fixed are is_multicast, is_reserved, is_link_local, is_global, and is_unspecified.
  • gh-124651: Properly quote template strings in venv activation scripts.
  • gh-125140: Remove the current directory from sys.path when using PyREPL.

Python

Versienummer 3.13.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Python insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

04-12-2024

13

Bron: Python insider

Update-historie

04-06 Python 3.13.4 3
09-04 Python 3.13.3 5
07-02 Python 3.13.2 0
04-12 Python 3.13.1 13
08-10 Python 3.13 20
09-'24 Python 3.12.6 1
08-'24 Python 3.12.5 10
02-'24 Python 3.11.8 / 3.12.2 0
10-'23 Python 3.11.6 / 3.12 12
08-'23 Python 3.8.18/ 3.9.18 / 3.10.13 / 3.11.5 19
Meer historie

Python

Sjah 4 december 2024 14:02
Hoeveel moeilijker is C++ dan Python? Of is dat appels met peren?
DitisKees @Sjah4 december 2024 14:16
Beetje appels en peren, maar het zijn allebei programmeertalen. Python is significant gemakkelijker om mee te beginnen en om wat eenvoudige dingen mee te doen.
PrimusIP @Sjah4 december 2024 14:25
Op hobby niveau heb ik wel een klein beetje ervaring met Java en Python (en ook Swift), niet met C++. Maar ik heb de indruk dat Java en C++ wat dingen gelijk hebben die Python anders doet.
Wat Python en Java wel gemeen hebben is dat ze beide object georienteerd zijn. Dat is wel een bepaalde manier van denken.

Python vind ik in vergelijking met Java een stuk makkelijker te lezen. Je hoeft python ook veel minder te vertellen en het is ook meer vergevingsgezind. In die zin is het makkelijker (en flexibeler). Het nadeel is wel weer dat onderwater Python wel van alles doet en die dingen eigenlijk voor jou aan het bepalen is. Ik kan me zo voorstellen dat als je dan Python code aan het schrijven bent en dingen spelen waar je je niet van bewust bent. Wanneer je code niet werkt zou ondertussen daar wel de fout in kunnen zitten.
Zelf vind ik als amateur Python prettig en heb ik een hekel aan JAVA. Maar het heeft me wel dingen over het programmeren geleerd.
En ik heb geen ervaring met C++, maar volgens mij gaat het zelfde verhaal daar op als bij JAVA.
Een "Hello World". script in Python is één regeltje tekst, gaat denk ik niet lukken met JAVA of C++.
pbk @Sjah4 december 2024 15:49
Python is naar mijn mening aanzienlijk makkelijker om mee te beginnen. Als je Python vanaf de commandline start kan je vervolgens direct al opdrachten gaan geven. Heel laagdrempelig dus, nog voordat je echt programma's gaat schrijven. Wat dat betreft lijkt het wel op de oude homecomputers met Basic waar je ook direct print "hallo wereld!" kon invoeren.
Verder vind ik Python veel begrijpelijker voor de beginner en zitten er veel functies in die je veel werk uit handen nemen. Je kan in minder programmaregels meer voor elkaar krijgen. Qua snelheid is het wel weer wat minder dan C++, maar voor mij is het eigenlijk altijd snel genoeg voor wat ik wil maken.

Over de eenvoud van Python. Vergelijk onderstaande programma's die beide hetzelfde doen (vraag de naam van de gebruiker en begroet deze vervolgens),

Python
# Vraag de gebruiker om zijn of haar naam
naam = input("Wat is je naam? ")

# Toon het bericht
print(f"Hallo {naam}, leuk dat je gaat leren programmeren.")
C++
#include <iostream>
#include <string>

int main() {
// Vraag de gebruiker om zijn of haar naam
std::string naam;
std::cout << "Wat is je naam? ";
std::getline(std::cin, naam);

// Toon het bericht
std::cout << "Hallo " << naam << ", leuk dat je gaat leren programmeren." << std::endl;

return 0;
}
sircampalot @Sjah4 december 2024 18:13
De taal is doorgaans het kleinste onderdeel van 'hoe moeilijk is het'.
De library leren kennen is een veel groter deel van de benodigde kennis, en daarmee een groter part van de vraag 'hoe moeilijk is het'.

Python regelt wat meer dingen voor je (zoals geheugen management).
C++ draait dichter op de kernel van het OS, en is daardoor in staat om dingen sneller te verwerken.

Je kunt in C++ ook libraries schrijven voor Python.

Ik denk dat je makkelijk instapt in Python, maar C++ is ook een heel interessante taal

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 4 december 2024 18:13]

downtime @Sjah5 december 2024 07:19
Appels en peren. En dat is ook de bedoeling. Python is bedoeld om laagdrempelig te zijn zodat ook mensen die geen fulltime programmeur (willen) zijn ermee uit de voeten kunnen en snel iets nuttigs ermee kunnen maken. C++ maakt het de ontwikkelaar een stuk moeilijker maar de investering in tijd om de taal en de tools te leren kan zich terug betalen als je fulltime developer bent en maximale controle over het resultaat wilt.
Shift @Sjah4 december 2024 14:03
yes appel en peer verhaal
IrBaboon79 @Sjah4 december 2024 14:37
Appels, Peren en bijna een hele andere boomgaard waar nog ander fruit groeit.... :)
vrije_vogel @Sjah4 december 2024 14:42
Veel moeilijker, C++ is een keuze die je tegenwoordig niet vaak meer maakt.
DirtyBird @Sjah4 december 2024 16:07
Chatgpt gebruiken dan is alles even makkelijk/moeilijk :p
Sjah @Sjah6 december 2024 16:52
Reageer even op mezelf>>> waarom zie ik in FaceBook een item langskomen op MIJN tijdslijn dat over Python en C++ gaat?? Dus via de cookies van Tweakers is FaceBook ingelicht wat ik hier schrijf, of leg het anders even uit? tJa het zal niet , maar van zo een "respectvol forum" verwacht ik beter. :( DPG privacy erop nageslagen, die zeggen dat ze niet persoonsgegevens aan derden doorspelen, nou hier blijkt iets anders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sjah op 6 december 2024 18:13]

dukejunior 4 december 2024 14:04
Ik vind het zelf makkelijker dan C++ of java of iets dergelijks. Maar ik ben ook geen full-time developer. Voor mijn huidige werkzaamheden (veel automatiseren van pipelines in Gitlab containers) is het meer dan genoeg.
Tjeerd 4 december 2024 15:01
Ik ben denk ik een jaar of twintig hoofdzakelijk met Java bezig voor mijn werk. Java als gecompileerde taal vs. een geïnterpreteerde taal is ook niet zomaar te vergelijken. En vooral sinds Spring Boot en de sneller opvolgende Java-versies gebeurt er wel een hoop op Java-gebied wat het leven wel weer wat makkelijker maakt.

Maar, voor hobbyprojecten gebruik ik Python en ik vind het op sommige gebieden een verademing hoe simpel en effectief je iets voor elkaar kunt krijgen in Python. Het aantal beschikbare bibliotheken is ook heel erg goed.

Mijn ervaring van twintig jaar terug was dat Python toen vooral/ook geschikt was voor dataverwerking e.d., maar ondertussen is het ecosysteem veel breder geworden rondom Python volgens mij.

Het is dat ik in Java veel werk doe, maar voor mij is een taal die je heel lang al doet niet automatisch heilig en zou ik zo in Python over stappen voor bepaalde projecten als dat gewenst is of een oplossing is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

