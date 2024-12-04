Software-update: WinRAR 7.10 bèta 2

WinRAR logo (79 pix) RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 7.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes:
  • Numerous dark mode improvements and fixes.
  • "Dark mode" options in "Settings/Interface" are renamed to "Color mode".
  • It takes less time for WinRAR items in Windows 11 context menu to appear, when right clicking a lot of selected archives.
  • Exporting settings with "Export settings to file" command of "Options/Import and export" submenu doesn't trigger User Account Control prompts anymore.
  • "Bad archive" exit code 13 is returned in the command line mode, when attempting to unpack a non-RAR archive with .rar file extension.
  • "External viewer name" field in "Settings/Viewer" recognizes "\", "..\" or ".\" in the beginning of path, allowing to specify paths relative to WinRAR program folder. Paths like \utils\viewer.exe, ..\viewer.exe or .\viewer.exe can be helpful for WinRAR installation on USB drive without a fixed drive letter
Bugs fixed:
  • Compression speed could be lower than expected for rare specific combination of source data in a non-solid archive;
  • Console RAR fell into infinite loop, when trying to process user input in prompts like the overwrite prompt in Windows 7;
  • Running executables from archive subfolders failed with "Cannot execute" error;
  • WinRAR.ini contents could be reset if "Reuse existing window" option was on and multiple archives were opened in the same WinRAR window.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 7.10 bèta 2 (64bit)
*RAR 7.10 bèta 2 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 7.10 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 7.10 bèta 2 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 7.10 bèta 2 voor macOS (Arm)

Door Bart van Klaveren

CodeAsm 4 december 2024 15:12
Toch wel gek dat ik jaren gebruik maakte van winrar, en door een social media account van Winrar begin dit jaar eindelijk winrar gekocht te hebben. Wel geinig die darkmodus, en werkt prima onder linux ook.
TV_NERD @CodeAsm4 december 2024 16:43
Als aanvulling daarop, de prijs is voor een ongeregistreerde nieuwe gebruiker nog steeds hetzelfde (of lager als je via de in app aanbieding koopt) als in 2002. ~30USD

https://web.archive.org/w...20/http://www.rarlab.com/
BlueInk
@TV_NERD4 december 2024 17:51
Wel even opletten als je de promoversie via de App aanschaft: de licentie is versieafhankelijk!
Bij een "gewone" licentie is die niet versieafhankelijk en inderdaad: € 29,95 excl. btw. voor 1 licentie.
TV_NERD @BlueInk4 december 2024 18:19
Dus wat je zegt is dat je niet kan upgraden als je via de app aanschaft, of begrijp ik je verkeerd?
BlueInk
@TV_NERD4 december 2024 21:20
Voor zover ik weet, is dergelijke promo-licentie enkel geldig voor hetzelfde versienummer.
Nu kan het lopen tot een major-release, bvb van versie 7.xx naar versie 8.xx. Dan zal die licentie niet meer werken. (Hopelijk ben ik juist en is het niet tussen bvb. 7.00 en 7.10)
Ramoncito @TV_NERD5 december 2024 10:56
Dat klopt. Ik heb een aantal jaren terug dus zo'n licentie gekocht. Ik krijg geen enkele update. Ik voelde me behoorlijk bekocht eigenlijk. Geen idee waarom je een "promo" licentie verkoopt voor nagenoeg dezelfde prijs als een gewone licentie. Ik ben al vaker er ingestonken met dat soort acties...
TV_NERD @Ramoncito5 december 2024 12:25
Staat ook redelijk haaks op de "leuke en gezellige" sfeer die ze met hun kortingsacties e.d. willen laten zien. Het is waarschijnlijk geen misleiding o.i.d. maar ik vind het wel een rare uitstraling zo.

@BlueInk bedankt voor de waarschuwing in ieder geval :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door TV_NERD op 5 december 2024 12:37]

BlueInk
@Ramoncito5 december 2024 22:58
Maar als je dan een onderhoudspakket aanschaft, dan heb je voor € 4,50 (excl. btw) een permanente licentie. Komt nog altijd iets goedkoper uit. :-)
CodeAsm @Ramoncito13 december 2024 13:32
Hebben we het hier over de 9gag 9 euro versie? of de volume license voor bedrijven?
want de licentie die ik begin dit jaar kocht werk (zojuist in een VM getest) van versie 3.62, 4.00, 5.50beta1 en de neiuwste beta 7.10 Beta 2. Ik heb een enkele gebruikers, 1 apparaat licentie gekocht met een korting.

je dient wel de update zelf te downloaden dacht ik

[Reactie gewijzigd door CodeAsm op 13 december 2024 13:33]

Ramoncito @CodeAsm16 december 2024 22:18
Het is alweer een paar jaar terug, en ik betaalde iets van 30 usd op de Duitse website van Winrar. Ik dacht dat dat de originele Winrar website was. Ik heb erover gecorrespondeerd, maar ik had gewoon pech.
CodeAsm @Ramoncito17 december 2024 09:11
Oei, dat is zeer jammer. Ik kan me ook nog wel een tijd herinneren dat er sketchy sites waren waar je licenties kon kopen voor dit soort software en sneller naar voren kwamen via ads en google. Dan hebben ze je vast een gekraakte versie van winrar aangeboden ofzo. (Of ik heb geen idee hoe ze codes blacklisten)
Ramoncito @CodeAsm17 december 2024 10:31
Nee hoor, ik heb echt een normale Winrar licentie. Maar die is maar voor één versie geldig. Versie 5.40, en ik kon bij Winrar support terecht voor het verwijderen van een update waardoor de licentie niet meer geldig was. Dat is alweer 6 jaar terug.
CodeAsm @TV_NERD4 december 2024 17:55
Dat is ook iets moois ja. en als je het echt nog iets teveel vind, we mogen ze emailen
"It's $29, but if you write a friendly email to me at sales@win-rar.com, I can give you an extra special price!"

ik had de 9gag winrar key actie gemist, maar €21.74 vind ik ook niet verkeerd ;) )
Xfade @TV_NERD5 december 2024 02:32
was 10 maar ok
CodeAsm @Xfade13 december 2024 13:03
Dat was een 9gag specifieke actie (die ik misgelopen ben) maar je kan ze altijd emailen voor een "persoonlijke" korting

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

