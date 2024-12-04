RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 7.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes:
Bugs fixed:
- Numerous dark mode improvements and fixes.
- "Dark mode" options in "Settings/Interface" are renamed to "Color mode".
- It takes less time for WinRAR items in Windows 11 context menu to appear, when right clicking a lot of selected archives.
- Exporting settings with "Export settings to file" command of "Options/Import and export" submenu doesn't trigger User Account Control prompts anymore.
- "Bad archive" exit code 13 is returned in the command line mode, when attempting to unpack a non-RAR archive with .rar file extension.
- "External viewer name" field in "Settings/Viewer" recognizes "\", "..\" or ".\" in the beginning of path, allowing to specify paths relative to WinRAR program folder. Paths like \utils\viewer.exe, ..\viewer.exe or .\viewer.exe can be helpful for WinRAR installation on USB drive without a fixed drive letter
- Compression speed could be lower than expected for rare specific combination of source data in a non-solid archive;
- Console RAR fell into infinite loop, when trying to process user input in prompts like the overwrite prompt in Windows 7;
- Running executables from archive subfolders failed with "Cannot execute" error;
- WinRAR.ini contents could be reset if "Reuse existing window" option was on and multiple archives were opened in the same WinRAR window.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
