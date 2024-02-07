Versie 2024.2.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

Undoubtedly, you’ve heard about last year’s “The Year of the Voice”. 2023 might be over, but we are definitely not done with voice yet! This release contains some very cool new features for voice. Not just that, we’ve also launched a voice assistant contest that you could join, and I’m happy to inform you that we will have another voice-related live stream on 21 February 2024, at 12:00 PST / 21:00 CET: Chapter 6!

But there is more in this release besides voice! There’s drag ’n drop magic for our automation editor, and you can now update Zigbee devices directly from Home Assistant. We also have icons in more places, and quite a lot of new functionalities for Matter devices.

In general, contributions to our open-source project have been amazing this month. I’ve never seen so many contributed bug fixes, improvements, and new features in a single release. Like… 21 new integrations! This is, without a doubt, the largest release we’ve ever put out. A big shout-out to everyone who helped! Enjoy the release!