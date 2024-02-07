Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.2.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2024.2.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2024.2: More voice, more icons, more integrations, more... everything!

Undoubtedly, you’ve heard about last year’s “The Year of the Voice”. 2023 might be over, but we are definitely not done with voice yet! This release contains some very cool new features for voice. Not just that, we’ve also launched a voice assistant contest that you could join, and I’m happy to inform you that we will have another voice-related live stream on 21 February 2024, at 12:00 PST / 21:00 CET: Chapter 6!

But there is more in this release besides voice! There’s drag ’n drop magic for our automation editor, and you can now update Zigbee devices directly from Home Assistant. We also have icons in more places, and quite a lot of new functionalities for Matter devices.

In general, contributions to our open-source project have been amazing this month. I’ve never seen so many contributed bug fixes, improvements, and new features in a single release. Like… 21 new integrations! This is, without a doubt, the largest release we’ve ever put out. A big shout-out to everyone who helped! Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2024.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-02-2024 21:33
101 • submitter: Frenck

07-02-2024 • 21:33

101

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

08-05 Home Assistant Core 2025.5.0 22
03-04 Home Assistant Core 2025.4.0 26
05-03 Home Assistant Core 2025.3.0 8
06-02 Home Assistant Core 2025.2.0 19
03-01 Home Assistant Core 2025.1.0 71
04-12 Home Assistant Core 2024.12.0 50
06-11 Home Assistant Core 2024.11.0 73
02-10 Home Assistant Core 2024.10.0 12
05-09 Home Assistant Core 2024.9.0 26
08-'24 Home Assistant Core 2024.8.0 63
Meer historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (101)

-Moderatie-faq
101
100
30
1
0
57
Wijzig sortering
avandel 7 februari 2024 21:37
En weten we ook hoe dit te installeren? want als het allemaal automatische gaat vind ik dat ook best, maar via mijn samsung tablet heb ik die optie nooit gevonden.
h3x4d3c1m4l @avandel7 februari 2024 21:44
Hoe je Home Assistant installeert bedoel je? In de basis begin je met een server, bijvoorbeeld een oude computer, NAS of een Raspberry Pi. Daar kun je vervolgens een Linuxdistributie op draaien met Home Assistant in Docker of op een andere manier geinstalleerd, of Home Assistant OS (een Linuxdistributie die voorgeconfigureerd is voor Home Assistant). Zie hier voor alle opties (zijn er nogal wat, gezien je veel vrijheid hebt wat je zelf wil beheren en wat je uit handen wil geven).

Vervolgens beheer je de boel via de webinterface vanaf een willekeurig ander apparaat. Bijvoorbeeld je computer of via de Home Assistant app op Android.

Je kunt dus niet Home Assistant enkel op je tablet installeren. Android kan niet werken als Home Assistant-server.

[Reactie gewijzigd door h3x4d3c1m4l op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

wiezalditzijn @h3x4d3c1m4l7 februari 2024 22:06
Je kunt dus niet Home Assistant enkel op je tablet installeren. Android kan niet werken als Home Assistant-server.
Dat vind ik eigenlijk best wel jammer. Enig idee waarom dit is? Ik heb nu een raspberry gekocht, maar de SD kaart was kapot gegaan. Kon niet genoeg read-writes aan. Toch wel weer een drempel om dat te fixen
h3x4d3c1m4l @wiezalditzijn7 februari 2024 22:52
Praktisch gezien wil je Home Assistant altijd online hebben (anders ontvangt hij bijvoorbeeld geen statusupdates vanaf services die op callbacks leunen zoals Samsung SmartThings), en Android apparaten zet je continu op standby, weer aan, weer in standby, etc. Dus het is niet altijd praktisch (imo).

Daarnaast is Android op zichzelf geen volwaardige Linux-distributie. Dus je zou ook op technisch vlak in de knoei komen verwacht ik. Al valt daar soms wel wat voor te goochelen blijkbaar.

Wat betreft de SD-kaart, ik loop tegen hetzelfde aan, heb er denk ik al 2 naar Sandisk opgestuurd. Overigens in beide gevallen een splinternieuwe gekregen van de supportafdeling. Ik zou toch een SSD aan de USB-poort hangen. Zelfs als je Pi alleen maar USB 2.0 heeft is dat een prima keuze.

Mocht je per se een SD-kaart willen, let dan op dat er A1 of liever A2 op staat. Dat zijn SD-kaarten die voor random reads en write geoptimaliseerd zijn. Dat zijn de workloads waar software veel op leunt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door h3x4d3c1m4l op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

basvdijk1647 @h3x4d3c1m4l8 februari 2024 07:49
Ik heb zelf nagenoeg alle logging uitgeschakeld, dit scheelt enorm veel writes op de SD kaart. Vrienden van mij hebben het opgelost door alle logging naar een externe database te schrijven.
gday @basvdijk16478 februari 2024 13:59
Ik zou persoonlijk Home Assistant sowieso nooit vanaf een SD-kaart draaien.
basvdijk1647 @gday8 februari 2024 14:04
Het heeft ook niet mijn voorkeur, maar in een RPI is dat wel het makkelijkste. Draait nu denk ik 3 jaar op deze SD kaart. Voor lange termijn overweeg ik een NUC of iets van M2 storage
ALRD @basvdijk16479 februari 2024 15:05
Wacht niet te lang met de lange termijn, spreek ik uit ervaring. Je zit al in blessuretijd.
basvdijk1647 @ALRD9 februari 2024 22:53
De backups staan klaar dus als het crasht zou het snel gerestored moeten zijn. Al 1x getest :D
Bliksem B @h3x4d3c1m4l8 februari 2024 15:57
Arnoud Wokke draait nextcloud op zijn oude Samsung vanuit zijn nachtkastje. Zou dus geen probleem moeten zijn ;).

Volgens mij zou het moeten kunnen wanneer je een ha vanuit docker draait vanaf Android https://github.com/CGCL-codes/Android-Container
Maar beter zou zijn vanuit de appstore. Ideaal om je oude telefoon een 2e leven te geven.
h3x4d3c1m4l @Bliksem B9 februari 2024 20:57
"Zou geen probleem moeten zijn" vind ik erg enthousiast. De ene serverapplicatie is de andere immers niet... maar ik laat me graag verrassen :P

Ik zie er ook absoluut nut voor. Soort HA light heb je dan. Sommige dingen zullen niet werken of niet volledig (bijv. Z2M, Z-Wave koppelingen met speciale USB-zenders), maar je zal een hoop apparatuur wel degelijk ermee kunnen besturen verwacht ik. Bijvoorbeeld je smart-TV, audioreceiver, smartstekkers, lampen met wifi, etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door h3x4d3c1m4l op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

ComputerGekkie @wiezalditzijn7 februari 2024 22:20
Heb ik ook last van gehad. Uiteindelijk vervangen door een externe SSD. Is inmiddels bijna 3 jaar geleden dat me dat is gebeurd, maar wat me er nog van bijstaat is dat het vooral te wijten was aan de log files. Als je die uit zou zetten of naar /dev/null zou schrijven oid zou een SD kaart het een stuk langer vol moeten houden. Een hoge kwaliteit SD kaart kopen helpt een hoop. Een SD kaart met “over-capaciteit” zou ook beter moeten zijn omdat ie dan de writes beter kan verdelen over meer blocks.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ComputerGekkie op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

szjoin @ComputerGekkie7 februari 2024 23:43
Installeer 'log2ram'. Dan worden de logs geschreven naar eeeh.... RAM :) en slechts periodiek gesync'ed naar het filesystem. Lifesaver!
hydex @szjoin8 februari 2024 12:44
Hoe installeer je log2ram is dat een plug-in? Ik heb het ooit wel gedraaid toen ik nog Rasbian had, maar draai tegenwoordig op de core van HA zelf
szjoin @hydex8 februari 2024 21:44
https://github.com/azlux/log2ram/blob/master/README.md
hydex @szjoin8 februari 2024 23:53
Thnx
RoyD @ComputerGekkie8 februari 2024 09:40
Zou een SD kaart geformatteerd met F2FS (Flash Friendly File System) ook niet veel langer meegaan?
ComputerGekkie @RoyD8 februari 2024 10:41
Zelf nog nooit van gehoord, maar zou misschien wel kunnen.
h3x4d3c1m4l @RoyD9 februari 2024 21:10
Het is geen magische oplossing ben ik bang, maar het zou best wat verschil kunnen maken. De echte winst met F2FS zit hem toch in performance dacht ik. Naast XFS is het voor veel workloads het best performande filesystem.
Savage008 @ComputerGekkie8 februari 2024 08:00
Waarom toch die voor in :Uiteindelijk vervangen voor een externe SSD.

Daar hoort toch door te staan?
Anoniem: 1872794 @Savage0088 februari 2024 09:46
https://onzetaal.nl/taalloket/vervangen-door-voor

Deze taalnazi heeft gelijk! Het voorzetsel voor is volgens iedereen wél juist bij twee synoniemen van vervangen: verruilen en inwisselen. Maar niet bij vervangen zelf :)
ComputerGekkie @Anoniem: 18727948 februari 2024 10:45
Ik heb het voor jullie mentale gesteldheid aangepast ;)

Kijk maar niet naar de rest van de tekst, zullen geheid nog meer taalfouten inzitten.
Savage008 @ComputerGekkie9 februari 2024 09:29
Dank van een taalnazi :P :Y)
AJediIAm @wiezalditzijn7 februari 2024 22:19
Een SD kaart zou een paar jaar mee moeten gaan. Je kan ook een ssd in een usb poort steken en je database daar maar verplaatsen.

Home Assistant is een server die snel moet reageren. Battery powered devices (en de bijbehorende operating systems) zijn hier niet heel geschikt voor. Je kan home assistant op een Chromebook tablet draaien, maar een Raspberry pi is verreweg de eenvoudigste oplossing.
darknessblade @AJediIAm7 februari 2024 22:30
een low-power pc zoals een intel NUC werkt ook

ik gebruik zelf een minisforum UN100C. mede vanwege de USB-C PD, waarmee ik het via USB-C van stroom kan voorzien.
bramv101 @darknessblade8 februari 2024 09:24
Hier ook een server draaien op UNRAID met daarin een HA VM, heel wat beter dan een RPI.
AJediIAm @darknessblade8 februari 2024 11:57
Er zijn heel veel goede keuzes en je hoort vaak van ervaren gebruikers met mooie oplossingen.
Toch wil ik benadrukken dat verreweg de meeste gebruikers HA op een standaard Raspberry pi, eventueel met ssd draaien en dit is waar je zou moeten beginnen (tenzij je echt weet wat je wilt en wat je doet).
demartijn @AJediIAm8 februari 2024 13:02
Oneens, zou altijd voor een NUC(equivalent) gaan. Heb je veel meer uitbreidingsmogelijkheden. En het prijsverschil is heel klein als je vergelijkt met een beetje rappe Pi +SSD.
AJediIAm @demartijn8 februari 2024 17:09
Precies mijn punt.
De meeste mensen zijn het er mee eens, maar je hoort juist van de mensen die het er mee oneens zijn waardoor het lijkt alsof iedereen een nuc heeft.
jurroen @wiezalditzijn7 februari 2024 22:25
Dit klopt.
[...]

Ik heb nu een raspberry gekocht, maar de SD kaart was kapot gegaan.
Heb ik ook gehad, na een powercut gaf 'ie het leven. Ik meen dat ik een flinke tijd terug iets daarvan in de changelog heb gezien, sindsdien draait 'ie als een zonnetje. Elke update of powercut lijkt geen probleem meer.
lenwar @wiezalditzijn7 februari 2024 22:42
https://community.home-as...ndroid-guide-dec22/512168

Iemand heeft home assistant (core) op Android geïnstalleerd.
Als je een werkende python installatie op je tablet kan krijgen lijkt dat voldoende.
Sneezzer @wiezalditzijn7 februari 2024 23:09
Gewoon op een tweedehands x86-64 thin client, simpel degelijk en goedkoper dan een pi die hou je dan voor leuke projectjes)
Campo di Casa @wiezalditzijn8 februari 2024 07:04
Heb het eerste jaar dat ik HA draaide, een SDcard gebruikt op mijn Pi. Nooit geen problemen gehad. Daarna de overstap gemaakt naar een USBstick en ondanks dat ik deze eind vorige jaar wel vervangen heb van een 32GB naar een 256GB versie, geen problemen. Draai ook netjes elke dag mijn backup (add-on Samba Backup) en de laatste 5 backups staan ook op de NAS mocht de USBstick het toch begeven.

Heb wel gedacht aan een externe SSD, maar dit werkt ook prima. Komt wel als de Pi4 straks te langzaam wordt om alles te draaien. Maak dan wel de overstap naar een NUC.
RiDo78 @wiezalditzijn8 februari 2024 09:53
Als je een recente RPI hebt (volgens mij vanaf 4) kun je HA prima op een NVME disk draaien.

Zelf draai ik Home Assistant op de Yellow waar ik een RPI CM4 module met eMMC en een 1 TB NVME disk in gestoken. Werkt uitstekend!

Dat eMMC geheugen werd alleen gebruikt voor de installatie (al is dat niet echt nodig, op de Lite installeert hij rechtstreeks op de NVME disk.) Na de installatie heb ik alles met 1 druk op de knop in de HA webinterface van eMMC naar NVME gemigreerd.

Bovendien kun je tegenwoordig de hele config naar een netwerkschijf backuppen. Dus tegen de tijd dat die NVME disk stuk gaat . . . vervang ik dat ding en restore ik die backup wel.
Chris_147 @wiezalditzijn8 februari 2024 14:13
Met de prijzen van RasPi's de laatste jaren heb ik gewoon een 2dehands HP ProDesk Mini gekocht.
Als je een beetje in het BIOS speelt, krijg je het verbruik ook onder 7-8 Watt, dus dat valt goed mee.
Dan heb je een pak meer processingkracht, meer USB I/O, en vooral een lekker (relatief) grote SSD (256GB) die nog jaren meegaat!
Is waarschijnlijk nog goedkoper dan een nieuwe of 2dehands RasPi met behuizing, voeding, SSD adapter etc.
avandel @h3x4d3c1m4l11 februari 2024 15:27
Ik heb gewoon een maand of 8 zo'n ding gekocht, je plugt 'm in, installeert op een tablet de app, configureer de google home (google home met scherm zonder camera)
en dan is het een kwestie van ' afhankelijk zijn van Google'.
Dus jij begint over Rpi en linux distro's, daar wil ik helemaal niet mee klooien, die tijd heb ik gehad, het gaat mij om bepaalde acties die ik vrijwel probleemloos in het begin kon laten uitvoeren maar steeds meer steekjes laat vallen, alsof dat mens in het apparaat stokdoof aan het worden is, annoying!
Waarom kan je niet kiezen voor een simpele stream en moet alles via TuneIn lopen? dat hapert ook bijna elke dag.
Dat is waar ik tegenaan hoest.
Luchtbakker @avandel7 februari 2024 21:56
HA wil je ook zeker niet! automatisch laten updaten. Zeker niet als je een iets grotere of complexere setup hebt. Updates van HA hebben nog al eens de neiging integratie en widgets te slopen. Dat ligt niet aan HA, maar aan de third party integratie waar HA zo'n beetje op leeft.

Gezien de ruime frequentie van de hoeveelheid updates dat HA uitbrengt wil je dit echt niet.
_eLMo_ @Luchtbakker7 februari 2024 22:24
Ik draai HAOS al een jaar of 3 met zeker een stuk of 20 integraties en een stuk of 30 automations. Ik update altijd snel en nog nooit problemen gehad met updates.
lenwar @Luchtbakker7 februari 2024 22:35
Ik heb persoonlijk één keer een update moeten terugdraaien omdat er iets stuk ging.

Verder echt nooit problemen gehad. Sinds een tijd, communiceren ze ook beter wat er niet meer compatibel is met de vorige versies. Dus wat ‘stuk’ kan gaan bij een update, dus functionele problemen zijn voorspelbaar.
Ook worden veel dingen vaak 4-5 uitgaven gemarkeerd als ‘deprecated’. Het werkt nog wel, maar over zoveel maanden niet meer.

Komt netjes in je logboek te staan.

Ik heb 30 integrations, 50 automations en ongeveer 120 (pseudo)devices.

Nou kan ik domme mazzel gehad hebben. Dat wil ik best accepteren, maar het is lang niet zo erg als dat je doet suggereren.
MoonRaven @Luchtbakker8 februari 2024 01:17
Ik heb toch veel integraties, add-ons en automations via node-red en ik kan mij hier slecht in vinden. Ik heb welgeteld 2 keer gehad in de afgelopen 3 jaar dat er iets niet werkte.

1 Keer was omdat ik een beta had geïnstalleerd en er iets nog niet af was
1 Keer omdat ze de integratie van switchbot helemaal om hadden gegooid en dat met mijn installatie niet goed werkte. Dat duurde maanden voordat dat opgelost was.
NeFoRcE @Luchtbakker8 februari 2024 07:36
HA werkt als een trein. De release upgrades bevatten bijna geen bugs meer. Vooral de .0 updates zijn zeer stabiel omdat deze tot in den treure getest worden.
Hier draait HA al een jaar of 4. Waarvan, na veel finetuning en betere sensoren, zo'n 2-3 jaar zeer stabiel.
4play @Luchtbakker8 februari 2024 08:35
Ik kan hier goed in meegaan, ik heb slecht 5 slimme dingen in min HA hangen en dus een super klein startend HA setupje (Het was een kerstvakantieproject, omdat de AH ineens "slimme" stekkers verkocht) en ik drukte deze update gister even snel erdoor.
Daarna werkte mijn Tuya lampen niet meer omdat de Tuya intergratie opnieuw gekoppeld moest worden.

Mijn HA bestaat uit het simpele als ik lamp 1 aan of uit zet gaan automatisch lamp 2 en 3 ook aan of uit.

Maar mijn lampen gingen niet meer uit :)

Hihi dan ben ik toch weer gelijk 30 minuten een het pielen om dat dan weer aan de gang te krijgen :)

Iets wat ik niet wil als ik een avond weg ben, HA een update drukt en mijn vrouw de lampen niet meer uitkrijgt. Ik moet nu al vechten tegen de "ik wil die nerderige zooi niet" vooroordelen ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 4play op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

Earth_Apple @4play8 februari 2024 09:21
De Tuya integratie is dan ook altijd beroerd geweest, maar dat is niet de schuld van Home Assistant. Tuya heeft voorheen gewoon weinig support gegeven voor het gebruik vanuit Home Assistant. Dit moet met deze update zijn verbeterd trouwens.

Als je graag een stabiele setup wiel moet je gaan zoeken naar spul dat lokaal kan draaien, beste keuze daarvoor is wat mij betreft Zigbee. Eigenlijk nog nooit gezeur mee gehad.
bramv101 @4play8 februari 2024 09:27
Local Tuya draaien en je hebt die problemen niet
System @Luchtbakker9 februari 2024 10:12
Noemand zegt dat je per se maandelijks moet updaten.
Als wordt de optie jou wel aangeboden.

En idd, beperk de officieuze integraties. Probeer die zelfs te vermijden.
Het blijven onofficiele en dus niet ondersteunde expanties.
!GN!T!ON @Luchtbakker9 februari 2024 11:47
Ik kan mij hier totaal niet in vinden. Mijn ervaring met HA updates is dikke prima de afgelopen 4 jaar. 1x een issue gehad waarbij ik de backup moest terugzetten (in 4 jaar tijd!). Heb inmiddels tientallen Zigbee devices, WiFi devices, aantal HASS components en nog een paar bluetooth devices.

Inmiddels zoveel vertrouwen dat ik bij een update vrijwel klakkeloos op update klik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door !GN!T!ON op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

avandel @Luchtbakker11 februari 2024 15:29
Leuk die afkorting, is dat Albert Heijn? maar dan omgedraaid?
Maar ik begrijp het wel hoor, LOL.

[Reactie gewijzigd door avandel op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

mr.DJ95 @avandel7 februari 2024 21:40
Zeker, kies maar een methode. Wil je hem als Home Assistant Operating System, Home Assistant Container, Home Assistant Core of Home Assistant Supervised

https://www.home-assistant.io/installation/

Kan docker van harte aanrader, Docker-compose pull & Docker-compose up -d en hij is weer bij.
xFeverr @mr.DJ957 februari 2024 23:38
Als je Home Assistant OS kunt gebruiken, dan kan ik dat van harte aanbevelen. Dan komen de updates gewoon in de instellingen te staan en kun je ze gewoon installeren met een klik. Dat is net wat makkelijker.

En dit zeg ik als groots docker-fan.
Mich @mr.DJ958 februari 2024 07:30
Of watchtower https://github.com/containrrr/watchtower in docker draaien en hem elke nacht op een update laten controleren. Zo worden al mijn containers automatisch bijgewerkt.
TheVMaster Moderator WOS @avandel7 februari 2024 21:38
Jij draait een Home Assistant server op je Samsung tablet? Je kunt via de instellingen (in je dashboard) een menuoptie 'Updates' vinden. Daar zou je hem kunnen laten zoeken naar updates.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVMaster op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

avandel @TheVMaster11 februari 2024 15:38
Nou, ik heb een apparaat gekocht, puur voor google home assistent, dus zo'n dom ding met speaker, scherm en geen camera, en de aansturing/configuratie voer ik uit via een samsung tablet, de acties voert de google home uit, niet de tablet.
En wat betreft de instellingen op de tablet, daar zit dus geen update optie in, maar laat maar zitten, als die optie bestond dan was ik nu niet hier om te vragen of ik iets had gemist, nee dus.
TheVMaster Moderator WOS @avandel11 februari 2024 17:57
Eh, wat is Google Home Assistant? Ik ken Google Home en ik ken Home Assistant, maar de combi is mij onbekend?

Dit artikel gaat over Home Assistant en niet over Google Home. Dat zijn twee volledig verschillende producten.
holoduke51 @avandel8 februari 2024 09:26
Tijd van tweakers op Tweakers is wel beetje over als ik dit lees. Of is dit een flauwe grap ? :)
System @avandel9 februari 2024 10:10
Als je de vraag stelt geef je aan dat dit niet voor jou is.
avandel @System11 februari 2024 15:44
Leuke reactie maar in het algemeen, mijn apparaat en jullie geneuzel, wat ik sinds een jaar ofzo naast me neer heb gegooid omdat het steeds meer en meer werk werd om te onderhouden, wat met veel open source software is these days, plus de kennis die ' je maar in huis moet hebben' en als oude ICT-er ben ik al 10 jaar uit het vak en leek een google home assistent die in het begin werkte (89%) en nu steeds meer ' doof' begint te worden voor commando's.
Vandaar dat ik reageerde, in de hoop dat iemand hier mij kon vertellen hoe je dat apparaat vertelt dat het moet updaten.
Maar zonder nog meer woorden vuil te maken, neem ik afscheid van jullie forum.
Gegroet!
System @avandel11 februari 2024 15:55
Met de skills die je claimt in uw profiel zou een home assistant geen enkel probleem mogen geven.
Hoogstens wat google gebruiken en yaml editen zou voor jou een eitje moeten zijn.
ajbu 7 februari 2024 22:02
Artikel linkt naar de oude release notes van 2024.1 in januari.
Nieuwe release notes: https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2024/02/07/release-20242/
AJediIAm 7 februari 2024 22:21
Wat een mega update!
Meer dan 1500 commits en 11 betas.

Er zijn redelijk wat backwards incompatible changes, dus lees die even door.
DaSuperGrover 7 februari 2024 22:26
Kwam ook wel wat issues tegen, dus ik wacht nog even op de 2024.2.1 :-)

https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues
wim1928 @DaSuperGrover7 februari 2024 23:05
Dit had ik ook even ... later kon ik gewoon inloggen
AibohphobiA BoB @DaSuperGrover12 februari 2024 13:33
Ook de 2024.2.1 is niet stabiel. Ik liep zelf tegen een bug aan waardoor je HA niet meer in een iFrame kan draaien.
https://github.com/home-assistant/frontend/issues/19724

Toch maar weer terug naar 2024.1.6 en even wachten op 2024.2.6.
maartend 7 februari 2024 22:49
Hoppa. Tuya weer aan de gang krijgen. Maar voor zekerheid zoals altijd even wachten op v1
Gely @maartend8 februari 2024 06:16
De Tuya integratie deed hier ook moeilijk. Na een tip dan maar de Smartlife versie (via HACS) geïnstalleerd en de oude integratie eruit gegooid, de Smartlife versie werkt. Toch een zeer grote 'maar' en daarom wil ik geen Tuya spullen meer , de Tuya API zuigt grote tijden. Het is altijd wat om de broodnodige Tuya entities te exposen, ik heb 5 outdoor Tuya plugs en die dienen naast schakelen ook voor power monitoring, wat ik ook doe, ik krijg er de power meting (en ook current + voltage) niet door. Deze staan alle 3 uitgeschakeld na de integratie, na handmatige activatie in de integratie blijven deze altijd op '0' staan. Schakelen is wel geen probleem. Ik wacht met ongeduld op een EVE outdoor plug met Matter over Thread, schitterende producten. BTW, dat probleem met de entities bestond al met de vorige integratie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gely op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

Kroesss @Gely8 februari 2024 08:09
Wat is het voordeel van de Tuya-integration? Ik ben net begonnen met Home Assistant, en heb voor nu slechts enkele powerplugs die ik via Zigbee (skyconnect-stick) aanstuur. Voor zover ik weet dus zonder de Tuya-integratie.
langestefan @Kroesss8 februari 2024 09:02
Tuya spullen zijn goedkoop en daarom populair, daar is ook alles mee gezegd. Het is troep, met een grote boog omheen lopen
Kroesss @langestefan8 februari 2024 09:24
Kwaliteit even daargelaten, goedkoop spul zal immers altijd kwalitatief minder zijn.

Ik ben met mijn vraag eigenlijk op zoek naar wat het verschil is tussen Tuya-spullen aansturen met Zigbee, en aansturen via de Tuya-integratie.
langestefan @Kroesss8 februari 2024 09:29
De tuya integratie is voor wifi devices. Maar alles loopt via de (Chinese CCP gecontroleerde) cloud. Via zigbee loopt alles lokaal.
Kroesss @langestefan8 februari 2024 09:41
Ah, duidelijk! Thanks!
System @langestefan9 februari 2024 10:15
Dat is wel héél kort door de bocht.
langestefan @System9 februari 2024 11:26
Het is de waarheid.
System @langestefan9 februari 2024 11:43
Dan koop je verkeerd.
langestefan @System9 februari 2024 11:44
Inderdaad, vaak gebrand aan tuya. Nooit meer. Chinese cloud troep
Gely @Kroesss8 februari 2024 09:29
Tja, in mijn geval zijn die Tuya integratie en Tuya eigenlijk een beetje van moeten. Ik vond geen deftige Z-Wave, Zigbee of Wi-Fi outdoor power pluggen mét stroommeting. Daarom kocht ik ooit enkele Hombli pluggen (die zijn namelijk ook Tuya). Voor het overige mijd ik dit merk als de pest. Voor indoor stroommeting gebruik ik een 20-tal Shelly, Fibaro Z-Wave en sinds kort ook 7 EVE Energy met Matter over Thread pluggen maar geen enkele Tuya.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gely op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

Kroesss @Gely8 februari 2024 09:40
Ah, top!

Z-Wave was is zelf niet van plan in te gaan investeren. Ik had de Skyconnect-stick aangeschaft zodat ik inderdaad ook Matter kan gaan toevoegen zodra daar meer van beschikbaar komt.
System @Kroesss9 februari 2024 10:15
De tuya zigbee apparaten zijn handig, maar je verbind ze beter rechtstreeks met een zigbee dongle om zo het tuya platform te omzeilen.
Kroesss @System9 februari 2024 11:56
Dat heb ik nu dus ook volgens mij. Ik heb een Skyconnect-stick voor Zigbee (en direct Matter als ik daar apparaten voor krijg). Ik heb niets van Tuya geinstalleerd in Home Assistant, het loopt via de "Zigbee Home Automation"-integratie. Werkt prima voor mij, en volgens mij heeft Tuya zelf helemaal niets van mij, dan zouden de pluggen dus via HA een bericht moeten gaan sturen naar de server in China aangezien de pluggen zelf geen internetverbinding hebben.
System @Kroesss9 februari 2024 19:10
zigbee apparaten kunnen niet aan het internet. De zigbee hub staat er tussen.
Dat is waarom zigbee of z-wave veiliger is dan wifi smart devices.
En idd, tenzij je een dubbieuze integratie hebt lopen verwacht ik niet dat homeassistant uw data zal door geven.
Al weet je het natuurlijk nooit.

Persoonlijk werk ik wel met Z2MQTT gezien dat meer apparaten ondersteunt en ook meer mogelijkheden biedt.
holoduke51 @Gely8 februari 2024 09:27
Sommige tuya meuk kan je flashen met tuya2mqqt. Dan wordt het gewoon een wifi lampje met mqqt zonder cloud tuya geneuzel.
bramv101 @Gely8 februari 2024 09:29
Local Tuya draaien dan heb je dat probleem niet.
Verder zijn de meeste tuya produkten vaak rommel (er zijn uitzonderingen), dus opletten dat je huis niet de fik invliegt
Gely @bramv1018 februari 2024 10:16
Had ik ook draaien, maar wat een gedoe om die dingen local te krijgen. Tuya had (heeft) duidelijk de pest aan tweakers die net iets meer wilden dan een aan/uit lampje of schakelaartje via hun app. Eindelijk is ook heel dat admin + develop-account gedoe voor de gewone integratie voorbij en heb je nu een code die je kan ingeven in de Tuya integratie. Die dingen local krijgen blijft wel een gedoe, niet?
BTW, daarom heb ik ook enkel Tuya outdoor pluggen, dat in de fik vliegen is dan eerder "ver van mijn bed" :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gely op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

MoonRaven @maartend8 februari 2024 03:08
Ik zie dit bericht "ik wacht tot de volgende versie" zo vaak. Ik heb zelf zeer zelden problemen ondervonden met de eerste versie van een nieuwe major release. Wat is de oorzaak van JOUW opmerking? De Tuya verandering was bekend, het was ook niet veel moeite.
maartend @MoonRaven8 februari 2024 07:51
1 keer hele grote problemen gehad na een V0, was meer dan enkel backup terugzetten toen, weet niet meer waarom. Sinds toen wacht ik altijd op een V1, ook al weet ik dat deze goed getest wordt.
Earth_Apple @MoonRaven8 februari 2024 09:23
Omdat met deze eerste update het ineens naar het grote publiek wordt uitgerold, er worden dan altijd wat problemen gevonden. Vaak zijn deze niet groot genoeg om een installatie te slopen want de software wordt best goed getest door beta testers, maar als je geen haast heb kan je er net zo goed even op wachten.
Malarky 7 februari 2024 23:24
Is er ergens een goede handleiding hoe je je de Voice Assistant werkend krijgt op je Apple Watch, want dit is heel gebrekkig: https://www.home-assistant.io/voice_control/apple/. Zowel op mijn iPhone als Macbook luistert de Assist wel, maar er gebeurd niets in huis.

En begrijp ik nu goed dat mijn Google Home devices wel werkt (al heel lang) via de Google Assistant integratie, maar slechts heel beperkt voice commands aankan, hoe kan het instellen dat mijn Google Home gewoon normale taal begrijpen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Malarky op 23 juli 2024 09:18]

ArawnofAnnwn 8 februari 2024 11:43
Weet iemand of dit ondertussen al op de Pi 5 draait? Daar zit ik op te wachten zodat ik overnieuw kan beginnen met mijn installatie.
AJediIAm @ArawnofAnnwn8 februari 2024 12:06
Ja, het werkt, maar er zijn nog wat open issues. Het is altijd moeilijk in te schatten hoeveel mensen last hebben van die issues.

Ik zou eens proberen met een standaard image en een paar automations en kijken hoe het bevalt.
ArawnofAnnwn @AJediIAm9 februari 2024 12:13
Ok als het soort van werkt ga ik er als ik tijd heb aan beginnen. Dank je
Pietervs @ArawnofAnnwn8 februari 2024 12:15
ik heb vorig weekend mijn configuratie overgezet naar een Raspberry Pi5. Werkt goed voor mij, maar misschien ook omdat het bij mij allemaal (nog) wat basaal is (wat lampen met Zigbee en 2 luxaflex die ik aanstuur met Switchbot integratie, stuk of 10 automatiseringen). :)
ArawnofAnnwn @Pietervs9 februari 2024 12:13
Goed om te horen! Dank je wel!
Superbrinkie 8 februari 2024 14:01
27 graden en 95% luchtvochtigheid is niet oké
batteries4ever @Superbrinkie8 februari 2024 15:24
Nou ja, misschien is dat voor zijn hash plantage...
dwang 8 februari 2024 16:12
Super systeem als je een domotica systeem wil op gaan zetten.
DaSuperGrover 9 februari 2024 18:43
Vandaag is 2024.2.1 uitgekomen

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq