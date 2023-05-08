Firmware-update: Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.9

Netgear logo (90 pix) Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.9 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een Arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden, is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn enkele beveiligingsproblemen aangepakt:

Security Fixes:

  • This firmware addresses security vulnerabilities. For more information about security vulnerabilities, visit this website.
Warnings:
  • Devices updated with 6.10.8 firmware should not be downgraded to firmware versions before 6.10.0.
  • ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.
  • ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*ReadyNAS voor Arm
*ReadyNAS voor Intel

Diverse Netgear ReadyNAS modellen

Versienummer 6.10.9
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://kb.netgear.com/000065653/ReadyNAS-OS-Software-Version-6-10-9
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-05-2023 12:58
Bron: Netgear

Lees meer

Reacties (11)

betwetor 8 mei 2023 14:07
Wanneer je wilt upgraden, even goed opletten op de release notes. Wanneer je een te oude versie hebt, en je gooit meteen deze er op dan is het gebricked.
Dan dien je in de juiste volgorde eerst naar andere versies upgraden.
Dan kan je gelukkig nog wel een herstel doen. Met een USB stick in de NAS.

https://kb.netgear.com/29...dyNAS-OS-6-storage-system
Maar irritant is het wel.
bzzzt @betwetor8 mei 2023 14:29
Die notes staan er al jaren, alleen als je praktisch nooit update ga je hier tegenaan lopen. Als je 'm gewoon bijgehouden hebt is die kans nihil.
betwetor @bzzzt10 mei 2023 12:40
Of zoals ik. Een klant die vraagt om een oude NAS te configureren, ik zie dat het ouder firmware heeft. De ingebouwde update tool werkt niet. Dus pluk de meest recente van het internet en gooi het er op, en ben de NAS kwijt.
bzzzt @betwetor10 mei 2023 12:42
Dan heb je wel alle grote rode letters en waarschuwingen op de Netgear site genegeerd ;)
betwetor @bzzzt10 mei 2023 12:49
Daar kwam ik een paar minuten later achter.
YoMarK 8 mei 2023 13:50
Jammer dat ReadyNAS ermee gestopt is. Ook zakelijk gezien zeer solide apparaten. Verkrijgbaar met 5 jaar garantie en support.
bzzzt @YoMarK8 mei 2023 14:27
Heb hier een RNS102 uit 2014 staan die deze upgrade kreeg. Zit dus al op 9 jaar... zou 'm eigenlijk een keer preventief moeten vervangen maar het ding draait eigenlijk nog prima voor backup doeleinden.
leon0013 @bzzzt8 mei 2023 14:31
Zo heb ik een RN104 uit ook ongeveer die tijd ( dacht zelfs eind '13) .
Helaas hebben ze de antivirus/antimalware bij de ARM varianten disabled vanwege "performance". Ik had liever zelf de keuze gehad. Verder ben ik zeker te spreken over de support en het nog steeds krijgen van updates.

Ondertussen heb ik wel een 6TB externe USB drive om de NAS te spiegelen elk weekeinde. Dan heb ik als de NAS zelf omvalt nog een toegankelijke kopie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door leon0013 op 23 juli 2024 00:23]

Euronitwit 8 mei 2023 14:37
Mijn RN102 (op Arm, 2x 2TB) draait op versie 6.10.8 en bij controle op de update zegt deze, dat ik up-to-date ben.
timo_m @Euronitwit8 mei 2023 15:09
RN102 en mijn Ultra 2 zeggen dat ook. Ik heb ze gedownload en handmatig op beide systemen gezet. Het werkte voor beide.
(Natuurlijk heb ik de OS6 upgrade ooit gedaan voor de Ultra. Blijft mooi dat zo'n apparaat uit 2011 nog steeds werkt en updates krijgt)
Gem1e 8 mei 2023 20:58
Dito ook heel tevreden met de RN212, alleen vind ik t jammer dat vanaf de pc altijd lang duurt voor hij op het netwerk beschikbaar is.
Pak hem in de verkenner als netwerk drive, toch zeker een minuut voor hjij goed beschikbaar is.
Of is dit normaal?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

