Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.9 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een Arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden, is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn enkele beveiligingsproblemen aangepakt:

Security Fixes: This firmware addresses security vulnerabilities. For more information about security vulnerabilities, visit this website. Warnings: Devices updated with 6.10.8 firmware should not be downgraded to firmware versions before 6.10.0.

ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.

ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

ReadyNAS voor Arm

ReadyNAS voor Intel