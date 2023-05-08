Versie 23.0.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.0.4: Data Editor: Bottom toolbar became customizable Disconnected editors can be easily reconnected Issue with Ctrl + 1 shortcut not working was fixed

SQL Editor: Issue with refresh button closing active resul tab was fixed Issue with not correct dislaying of \r

sequence was fixed Issue when generating the same UUID for all rows was fixed

Data Transfer: Ability to change the target column type on import to BIGINT was added Export from query to CSV was fixed

Git: Missing git buttons and menus were added on macOS (Apple Silicon)

Databases: ClickHouse: Catalog support was added Informix: issue with extra spaces in table name was fixed MySQL: Event reading for quoted schemas was fixed Time handling in MySQL was improved Oracle: Issue with parcing IF EXISTS statements was fixed The display of DATE with additional settings in the Result Set was fixed Inromation about latest statistics update was added PostgreSQL: Generation of ALTER table SQL for foreign tables was improved Role settings were added in generated DDL IDENTITY SEQUENCE were added in generated DDL Snowflake: issue with incorrect import with BIGINT, INT, REAL, FLOAT, DOUBLE PRECISION, and DECIMAL data types was fixed Trino: issue with import files with varchar data type was fixed

Misc: SalesForce driver was updated ODBC connection error was fixed Java native libraries were added to DBeaver installation directly to avoid app crash cased by system restrictions. DBeaver started to collect user statistics. It is anonymous and optional

