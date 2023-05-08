Software-update: DBeaver 23.0.4

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 23.0.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.0.4:
  • Data Editor:
    • Bottom toolbar became customizable
    • Disconnected editors can be easily reconnected
    • Issue with Ctrl+1 shortcut not working was fixed
  • SQL Editor:
    • Issue with refresh button closing active resul tab was fixed
    • Issue with not correct dislaying of \r\n sequence was fixed
    • Issue when generating the same UUID for all rows was fixed
  • Data Transfer:
    • Ability to change the target column type on import to BIGINT was added
    • Export from query to CSV was fixed
  • Git: Missing git buttons and menus were added on macOS (Apple Silicon)
  • Databases:
    • ClickHouse: Catalog support was added
    • Informix: issue with extra spaces in table name was fixed
    • MySQL:
      • Event reading for quoted schemas was fixed
      • Time handling in MySQL was improved
    • Oracle:
      • Issue with parcing IF EXISTS statements was fixed
      • The display of DATE with additional settings in the Result Set was fixed
      • Inromation about latest statistics update was added
    • PostgreSQL:
      • Generation of ALTER table SQL for foreign tables was improved
      • Role settings were added in generated DDL
      • IDENTITY SEQUENCE were added in generated DDL
    • Snowflake: issue with incorrect import with BIGINT, INT, REAL, FLOAT, DOUBLE PRECISION, and DECIMAL data types was fixed
    • Trino: issue with import files with varchar data type was fixed
  • Misc:
    • SalesForce driver was updated
    • ODBC connection error was fixed
    • Java native libraries were added to DBeaver installation directly to avoid app crash cased by system restrictions.
    • DBeaver started to collect user statistics. It is anonymous and optional

Ergomane 8 mei 2023 15:30
Deze update fixt het recent geherintroduceerde issue waarin DBeaver niet vanuit WSL2 start helaas niet.
kuurtjes @Ergomane8 mei 2023 21:47
Ze hebben toch gewoon een Windows Installer? Waarom zou je WSL hiervoor gebruiken?
Ergomane @kuurtjes23 mei 2023 10:49
De dbeaver install is ook in Windows. Ik start de applicatie vanuit werkdirectories in WSL2 via een custom commando zodat dbeaver meteen opent met de database in de onderliggende docker container van projecten. Dat mechanisme is in de afgelopen kwartalen al twee keer gesloopt en nu dus al langer niet meer werkend.
kuurtjes @Ergomane23 mei 2023 15:07
Goh. Als je het over dev hebt kan je toch gewoon instellen dat je van buiten de container kan verbinden en gewoon via favorieten in dbeaver werkt.

Soms is het een XY probleem.
Ergomane @kuurtjes24 mei 2023 08:39
Dat kan zeker. Wel een stuk langzamer in het werkproces. Tot de fix gebruik ik nu HeidiSQL.
kuurtjes @Ergomane24 mei 2023 15:56
HeidiSQL is een zeer waardig alternatief. Altijd gebruikt op Windows en ook gedoneerd. Ben overgestapt op dbeaver sinds ik op Linux werk.

