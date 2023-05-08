Software-update: 7-Zip 23.00 bèta

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 23.00 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new:
  • 7-Zip now can use new ARM64 filter for compression to 7z and xz archives. ARM64 filter can increase compression ratio for data containing executable files compiled for ARM64 (AArch64) architecture.
    Also 7-Zip now parses executable files (that have exe and dll filename extensions) before compressing, and it selects appropriate filter for each parsed file:
    • BCJ or BCJ2 filter for x86 executable files,
    • ARM64 filter for ARM64 executable files.
      Previous versions by default used x86 filter BCJ or BCJ2 for all exe/dll files.
  • Default section size for BCJ2 filter was changed from 64 MiB to 240 MiB. It can increase compression ratio for executable files larger than 64 MiB.
  • UDF: support was improved.
  • cpio: support for hard links.
  • Some changes and optimizations in WIM creation code.
  • When new 7-Zip creates multivolume archive, 7-Zip keeps in open state only volumes that still can be changed. Previous versions kept all volumes in open state until the end of the archive creation.
  • 7-Zip for Linux and macOS now can reduce the number of simultaneously open files, when 7-Zip opens, extracts or creates multivolume archive. It allows to avoid the failures for cases with big number of volumes, bacause there is a limitation for number of open files allowed for a single program in Linux and macOS.
  • There are optimizations in code for 7-Zip's context menu in Explorer: the speed of preparing of the menu showing was improved for cases when big number of files were selected by external program for context menu that contains 7-Zip menu commands.
  • There are changes in code for the drag-and-drop operations to and from 7-Zip File Manager.
    And the drag-and-drop operation with right button of mouse now is supported for some cases.

These bugs were fixed:

  • ZIP archives: if multithreaded zip compression was performed with more than one file to stdout stream (-so switch), 7-zip didn't write "data descriptor" for some files.
  • ext4 archives: 7-Zip couldn't correctly extract symbolic link to directory from ext4 archives.
  • HFS and APFS archives: 7-Zip incorrectly decoded uncompressed blocks (64 KiB) in compressed forks.
  • Some another bugs were fixed.

7-Zip screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 23.00 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/713c8a8269/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-05-2023 07:17 6

08-05-2023 • 07:17

6

Bron: 7-Zip

Update-historie

30-11 7-Zip 24.09 6
08-'24 7-Zip 24.08 3
06-'24 7-Zip 24.07 11
05-'24 7-Zip 24.06 13
05-'24 7-Zip 24.05 7
04-'24 7-Zip 24.04 bèta 5
03-'24 7-Zip 24.03 bèta 7
02-'24 7-Zip 24.01 bèta 0
01-'24 7-Zip 24.00 bèta 13
06-'23 7-Zip 23.01 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

7-Zip

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
5
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
FPSUsername 8 mei 2023 10:35
Ik mis hier ondersteuning voor die stomme nieuwe context menu van Windows 11, tenzij dit bedoeld wordt met de "context menu optimalisaties".
Ik ben al een tijdje overgestapt naar NanaZip die wel de implementatie heeft. In de roadmap is er ook een feature voor smart unpack, iets dat ik al erg gewend ben op Linux in de KDE omgeving.
Wildfire @FPSUsername8 mei 2023 15:35
Het is mogelijk in Windows 11 gewoon het klassieke contextmenu terug te krijgen mocht je daar de voorkeur voor hebben. :)

Dat nieuwe contextmenu is inderdaad stom, zogenaamd is het gedaan om er voor te zorgen dat de meest gebruikte opties in het eerste schermpje staan. Maar in de praktijk zit bijna alles wat ik regelmatig nodig heb ik het tweede schermpje verstopt waardoor ik dus bijna altijd moet doorklikken. Gelukkig dus voorbij na het terug inschakelen van het klassieke contextmenu.
Carlos0_0
@Wildfire8 mei 2023 17:14
Klopt en oude context menu komt zelf echt terug, in 1 van de laatste bèta’s van Windows 11 komt het als optie terug.
Dus hoef je geen register instelling ofzo meer te veranderen, maar kan je gewoon in settings menu ofzo aanvinken welk rechte muisknop menu je wil(of in de verkenner opties).
Bliksem B @FPSUsername8 mei 2023 10:47
Ik mis hier ondersteuning voor die stomme nieuwe context menu van Windows 11, tenzij dit bedoeld wordt met de "context menu optimalisaties".
Ik ben al een tijdje overgestapt naar NanaZip die wel de implementatie heeft. In de roadmap is er ook een feature voor smart unpack, iets dat ik al erg gewend ben op Linux in de KDE omgeving.
Hier ook een fan van Nana-zip. Er is geen schande om 7-Zip in te ruilen voor Nana-zip. Nana-zip is gebaseerd op 7-zip. Zij verwerken de laatste stables van 7-Zip binnen enkele maanden in hun eigen release.
Zie:
Releases · M2Team/NanaZip
7-zip.org/history.txt

Het lijkt bijna alsof Igor Pavlov graag 7-Zip wilt houden hoe het nu is en de rest moet doen en laten wat ze willen met de code.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 23 juli 2024 02:46]

Dexter @Bliksem B8 mei 2023 10:55
Dank voor de tip FPSUsername en Bliksem B!
- peter - 8 mei 2023 22:19
Volgens mij nog geen support voor ZSTD. Zou toch fijn zijn als je dat ipv LZMA kan gebruiken in 7z. Of iniedergeval .zst files kunnen maken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq