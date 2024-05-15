Versie 24.05 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis -installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 7-Zip 24.05: New switch -myv={MMNN} to set decoder compatibility version for 7z archive creating. {MMNN} is 4-digit number that represents the version of 7-Zip without a dot.

If -myv={MMNN} switch is specified, 7-Zip will only use compression methods that can be decoded by the specified version {MMNN} of 7-Zip and newer versions.

If -myv={MMNN} switch is not specified, -myv=2300 is used, and 7-Zip will only use compression methods that can be decoded by 7-Zip 23.00 and newer versions.

New switch -myfd={FilterID} to disallow 7-Zip to use the specified filter method for 7z archive creating.

Some bugs were fixed.