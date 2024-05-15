Software-update: 7-Zip 24.05

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 24.05 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 7-Zip 24.05:
  • New switch -myv={MMNN} to set decoder compatibility version for 7z archive creating. {MMNN} is 4-digit number that represents the version of 7-Zip without a dot.
    If -myv={MMNN} switch is specified, 7-Zip will only use compression methods that can be decoded by the specified version {MMNN} of 7-Zip and newer versions.
    If -myv={MMNN} switch is not specified, -myv=2300 is used, and 7-Zip will only use compression methods that can be decoded by 7-Zip 23.00 and newer versions.
  • New switch -myfa={FilterID} to allow 7-Zip to use the specified filter method for 7z archive creating.
  • New switch -myfd={FilterID} to disallow 7-Zip to use the specified filter method for 7z archive creating.
  • Some bugs were fixed.

Versienummer 24.05
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Bron: 7-Zip

Commandor1961 15 mei 2024 19:14
? zit er geen dark/blackmode in de software
Update :
zal dit werken https://github.com/huanrenfeng/7zipDarkmode

[Reactie gewijzigd door Commandor1961 op 22 juli 2024 16:12]

bl0m5t3r @Commandor196115 mei 2024 19:25
Nee, helaas niet.

Ik vind het een heerlijk programma en gebruik het meestal via het context menu uit de explorer, maar voor die keren dat je in een archief wil graven zou een darkmode wel erg fijn zijn.

Daarnaast zit sinds Windows 11 het context menu ook verstopt onder 'show more options' wat ook niet ideaal is.

Twee zaken die ik graag aangepakt zie, maar heb ook geen alternatief welke ik liever zou gebruiken.
zaadstra @bl0m5t3r15 mei 2024 19:57
Voor je tweede probleem: Explorer Patcher.
Nergens last van.
t-force @bl0m5t3r15 mei 2024 21:00
https://github.com/M2Team/NanaZip

NanaZip is 7-Zip verpakt in een net Windows 11 jasje t.b.v. context menu etc.

Werkt prima.
Carlos0_0
@bl0m5t3r15 mei 2024 22:35
Dan zet je de win11 menu uit, zodat je altijd het oude uitgebreide rechte muisklik menu krijgt :)

https://winaero.com/how-t...text-menus-in-windows-11/
GeroldM @bl0m5t3r17 mei 2024 04:09
Oeps, had het antwoord van @Carlos0_0 niet gezien. Mijn post zei precies hetzelfde. Nou ja, niet precies, mijn link naar instructies is/was anders (elevenforum.com).
Carlos0_0
@GeroldM17 mei 2024 09:08
beide sites zijn oke haha :)

