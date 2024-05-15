Microsoft heeft versie 17.9.7 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.9 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor deze versie ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in this release The "Xamarin" and "Xamarin Profiler" installer components have been marked "Out of support".

This release also includes an OpenSSL update to v3.2.1 Security advisories addressed CVE-2024-32002 Recursive clones on case-insensitive filesystems that support symlinks are susceptible to Remote Code Execution.

CVE-2024-32004 Remote Code Execution while cloning special-crafted local repositories

CVE-2024-30045 A Remote Code Execution vulnerability exists in .NET 7.0 and .NET 8.0 where a stack buffer overrun occurs in .NET Double Parse routine.

CVE-2024-30046 A Vulnerability exists in Microsoft.AspNetCore.Server.Kestrel.Core.dll where a dead-lock can occur resulting in Denial of Service.