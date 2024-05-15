Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.9.7

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.9.7 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.9 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor deze versie ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in this release
  • The "Xamarin" and "Xamarin Profiler" installer components have been marked "Out of support".
  • This release also includes an OpenSSL update to v3.2.1
Security advisories addressed
  • CVE-2024-32002 Recursive clones on case-insensitive filesystems that support symlinks are susceptible to Remote Code Execution.
  • CVE-2024-32004 Remote Code Execution while cloning special-crafted local repositories
  • CVE-2024-30045 A Remote Code Execution vulnerability exists in .NET 7.0 and .NET 8.0 where a stack buffer overrun occurs in .NET Double Parse routine.
  • CVE-2024-30046 A Vulnerability exists in Microsoft.AspNetCore.Server.Kestrel.Core.dll where a dead-lock can occur resulting in Denial of Service.

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.9.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

