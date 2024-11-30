Versie 24.09 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in 7-Zip 24.09:
- The default dictionary size values for LZMA/LZMA2 compression methods were increased:
v24.08
dictionary size
v24.09
32-bit
v24.09
64-bit
compression level
8 MB
16 MB
16 MB
-mx4
16 MB
32 MB
32 MB
-mx5 : Normal
32 MB
64 MB
64 MB
-mx6
32 MB
64 MB
128 MB
-mx7 : Maximum
64 MB
64 MB
256 MB
-mx8
64 MB
64 MB
256 MB
-mx9 : Ultra
The default dictionary size for 32-bit versions of LZMA/LZMA2 don't exceed 64 MB.
- 7-Zip now can calculate the following hash checksums: SHA-512, SHA-384, SHA3-256 and MD5.
- APM and HFS support was improved.
- If an archive update operation uses a temporary archive folder and the archive is moved to the destination folder, 7-Zip shows the progress of moving the archive file, as this operation can take a long time if the archive is large.
- The bug was fixed: 7-Zip File Manager didn't propagate Zone.Identifier stream for extracted files from nested archives (if there is open archive inside another open archive).
- Some bugs were fixed.