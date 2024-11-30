Versie 24.09 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis -installatiepakketten te openen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in 7-Zip 24.09: The default dictionary size values for LZMA/LZMA2 compression methods were increased: v24.08 dictionary size

v24.09

32-bit v24.09

64-bit compression level 8 MB 16 MB 16 MB -mx4 16 MB 32 MB 32 MB -mx5 : Normal 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB -mx6 32 MB 64 MB 128 MB -mx7 : Maximum 64 MB 64 MB 256 MB -mx8 64 MB 64 MB 256 MB -mx9 : Ultra The default dictionary size for 32-bit versions of LZMA/LZMA2 don't exceed 64 MB. 7-Zip now can calculate the following hash checksums: SHA-512, SHA-384, SHA3-256 and MD5.

APM and HFS support was improved.

If an archive update operation uses a temporary archive folder and the archive is moved to the destination folder, 7-Zip shows the progress of moving the archive file, as this operation can take a long time if the archive is large.

The bug was fixed: 7-Zip File Manager didn't propagate Zone.Identifier stream for extracted files from nested archives (if there is open archive inside another open archive).

Some bugs were fixed.