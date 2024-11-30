Software-update: 7-Zip 24.09

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 24.09 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in 7-Zip 24.09:
  • The default dictionary size values for LZMA/LZMA2 compression methods were increased:
    v24.08 dictionary size
    v24.09
    32-bit    		 v24.09
    64-bit    		 compression level
    8 MB 16 MB 16 MB -mx4
    16 MB 32 MB 32 MB -mx5 : Normal
    32 MB 64 MB 64 MB -mx6
    32 MB 64 MB 128 MB -mx7 : Maximum
    64 MB 64 MB 256 MB -mx8
    64 MB 64 MB 256 MB -mx9 : Ultra

The default dictionary size for 32-bit versions of LZMA/LZMA2 don't exceed 64 MB.

  • 7-Zip now can calculate the following hash checksums: SHA-512, SHA-384, SHA3-256 and MD5.
  • APM and HFS support was improved.
  • If an archive update operation uses a temporary archive folder and the archive is moved to the destination folder, 7-Zip shows the progress of moving the archive file, as this operation can take a long time if the archive is large.
  • The bug was fixed: 7-Zip File Manager didn't propagate Zone.Identifier stream for extracted files from nested archives (if there is open archive inside another open archive).
  • Some bugs were fixed.

Versienummer 24.09
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 30-11-2024 20:17
6 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

30-11-2024 • 20:17

6

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: 7-Zip

Reacties (6)

dwizzy 30 november 2024 21:58
En deze week werd bekend dat in voorgaande versie een kritische exploit is gefixt: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-24-1532/
Vaevictis_ @dwizzy1 december 2024 17:53
7zip zit vol met bugs en is super onveilig staat op YouTube een video van iemand die 100 bugs heeft gevonden. Beter niet gebruiken.
beerse
@Vaevictis_1 december 2024 22:07
Hoezo is 7zip onveilig? Bij gebruik voor uitpakken? Bij gebruik voor inpakken? Bij installatie? Bij gebruik? Is het ingepakte resultaat onveilig? Of zijn de uitgepakte bestanden onveilig?

Daarnaast: een bug maakt software nog niet onveilig. Zijn deze bugs ook netjes aan de leverancier gemeld? Zijn ze in het bug-tracing systeem aldaar terug te vinden? https://www.7-zip.org/support.html

Op basis van 1 filmpje dat ik zelf moet gaan zoeken durf ik voorlopig 7-zip gewoon te blijven gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 1 december 2024 22:08]

Vaevictis_ @beerse2 december 2024 07:43
Kijk maar eens bij de eerste post, kritische exploit dus ja dat kan dus makkelijk.
dwizzy @Vaevictis_1 december 2024 22:37
Low Level? Ik kon niet zo snel beoordelen wat de impact is van zijn bevindingen. Maar, ja, er is veel oude software die een stuk meer liefde verdient. YouTube: the 7zip rabbit hole goes extremely deep. (1000's of crashes)
ZeoKZ 3 december 2024 09:55
Wat zijn de betere alternatieven?

