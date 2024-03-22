Software-update: 7-Zip 24.03 bèta

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 24.03 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new after 7-Zip 24.01:
  • 7-Zip now can use new RISCV filter for compression to 7z and xz archives.
    RISCV filter can increase compression ratio for data containing executable files compiled for RISC-V architecture.
  • The speed for LZMA and LZMA2 decompression in ARM64 version for Windows was increased by 20%-60%.
  • 7-Zip GUI and 7-Zip File Manager can ask user permission to unpack RAR archives that require big amount of memory, if the dictionary size in RAR archive is larger than 4 GB.
  • new switch -smemx{size}g : to set allowed memory usage limit for RAR archive unpacking.
    RAR archives can use dictionary up 64 GB. Default allowed limit for RAR unpacking is 4 GB.
  • 7zg.exe (7-Zip GUI): -y switch disables user requests and messages.
  • 7-Zip shows hash methods XXH64 and BLAKE2sp in context menu.
  • -slmu switch : to show timestamps as UTC instead of LOCAL TIME.
  • -slsl switch : in console 7-Zip for Windows : to show file paths with
    linux path separator slash '/' instead of backslash separator '\'.
  • 7-Zip supports .sha256 files that use backslash path separator '\'.
  • Some bugs were fixed.

7-Zip screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 24.03 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/c12ab8b42c/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-03-2024 17:39 7

22-03-2024 • 17:39

7

Bron: 7-Zip

Update-historie

26-06 7-Zip 26.02 3
28-04 7-Zip 26.01 0
12-02 7-Zip 26.00 3
08-'25 7-Zip 25.01 2
07-'25 7-Zip 25.00 17
11-'24 7-Zip 24.09 6
08-'24 7-Zip 24.08 3
06-'24 7-Zip 24.07 11
05-'24 7-Zip 24.06 13
05-'24 7-Zip 24.05 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

7-Zip

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
1
0
0
5
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
hardloper 22 maart 2024 21:58
Ligt het aan mij of is er geen mogelijkheid om mijn bestaande versie bij te werken?
Carlos0_0
@hardloper22 maart 2024 23:17
Downloaden van de site, installeren en klaar.
hardloper @Carlos0_023 maart 2024 14:28
Dan zit ik met 2 verschillende versies...
erikmeuk3 @hardloper23 maart 2024 14:49
Ik heb hem er gewoon overheen gezet.(win/64)
Oude verdwijnt dan.
hardloper @erikmeuk324 maart 2024 20:35
https://www.7-zip.org/
Ik mis versie 24 nog op de website.

Waarom zou je nu de Beta versie installeren?
erikmeuk3 @hardloper25 maart 2024 18:10
Ik gebruik heel vaak een bèta versie, niet alleen bij 7-zip.
Carlos0_0
@hardloper23 maart 2024 17:03
Hoezo zit je dan met 2 verschillende versies?, nog nooit een programma gedownload vanaf de site voor een nieuwe versie / update ?(niet elke applicatie heeft een auto updater).

Als je programma download wordt gewoon met de installatie bestaande folder overschreven(installatie gooit hem toch niet ineens in een andere folder), snap niet dat je dan denkt dat je met 2 verschillende versies zal zitten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 24 juli 2024 23:29]


Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.