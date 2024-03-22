Versie 24.03 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis -installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new after 7-Zip 24.01: 7-Zip now can use new RISCV filter for compression to 7z and xz archives.

RISCV filter can increase compression ratio for data containing executable files compiled for RISC-V architecture.

RISCV filter can increase compression ratio for data containing executable files compiled for RISC-V architecture. The speed for LZMA and LZMA2 decompression in ARM64 version for Windows was increased by 20%-60%.

7-Zip GUI and 7-Zip File Manager can ask user permission to unpack RAR archives that require big amount of memory, if the dictionary size in RAR archive is larger than 4 GB.

new switch -smemx{size}g : to set allowed memory usage limit for RAR archive unpacking.

RAR archives can use dictionary up 64 GB. Default allowed limit for RAR unpacking is 4 GB.

RAR archives can use dictionary up 64 GB. Default allowed limit for RAR unpacking is 4 GB. 7zg.exe (7-Zip GUI): -y switch disables user requests and messages.

7-Zip shows hash methods XXH64 and BLAKE2sp in context menu.

-slmu switch : to show timestamps as UTC instead of LOCAL TIME.

-slsl switch : in console 7-Zip for Windows : to show file paths with

linux path separator slash '/' instead of backslash separator '\'.

linux path separator slash '/' instead of backslash separator '\'. 7-Zip supports .sha256 files that use backslash path separator '\'.

Some bugs were fixed.