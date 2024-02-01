Software-update: 7-Zip 24.01 bèta

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 24.01 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new after 7-Zip 24.00:
  • 7-Zip now can unpack ZSTD archives (.zst filename extension).
  • 7-Zip now can unpack ZIP, SquashFS and RPM archives that use ZSTD compression method.
  • 7-Zip now supports fast hash algorithm XXH64 that is used in ZSTD.
  • 7-Zip now can unpack RAR archives (that use larger than 4 GB dictionary) created by new WinRAR 7.00.
  • 7-Zip now can unpack DMG archives that use XZ (ULMO/LZMA) compression method.
  • 7-zip now can unpack NTFS images with cluster size larger than 64 KB.
  • 7-zip now can unpack MBR and GDP images with 4 KB sectors.
  • Speed optimizations for archive unpacking: rar, cab, wim, zip, gz.
  • Speed optimizations for hash caclulation: CRC-32, CRC-64, Blake2sp.
  • The bug was fixed: 7-Zip for Linux could fail for multivolume creation in some cases.
  • Some bugs were fixed.

7-Zip screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 24.01 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/de1d20a156/
Licentietype GPL

Lees meer

