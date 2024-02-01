AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Ryzen Chipset-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de zevende generatie AMD A-processoren en hoger, en de TRX40-chipsets en hoger. De drivers zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger. Voor installatieinstructies verwijst AMD naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
AMD I2C Driver
AMD UART Driver
- Update FIFO size based on CPU family ID
AMD PSP Driver
- Update FIFO size based on CPU family ID
AMD SFH Driver
- Bug fixes
AMD MicroPEP Driver
- Bug fixes
AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver
- Provide support of S0i3 entry/exit notification to ISP and PMF
- Support new APU
- Provide functionality to block S0i3 entry for certain user scenario temporarily
- Reinforce security descriptor in INF
AMD USB4 CM Driver
- New program support added
AMD AMS Mailbox Driver
- Bug Fixes
AMD S0i3 Filter Driver
- Bug Fixes
AMD SFH1.1 Driver
- Fix for system unable to wake up the from s0i3 on Windows 11.
AMD PMF-7040 Series Driver
- Fixed the simple orientation update count.
- Report ALS data if valid only.
- Updated the backend lib for comparing the Color and Lux coeff.
- Included additional platform for accel WA setmodetwice.
- Support of stutter parser application.
AMD Interface Driver
- New driver support added
AMD PMF-7736 Series Driver
- New driver support added
- New driver support added