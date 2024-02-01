Driver-update: AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 6.01.25.342

AMD Ryzen logo (79 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Ryzen Chipset-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de zevende generatie AMD A-processoren en hoger, en de TRX40-chipsets en hoger. De drivers zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger. Voor installatieinstructies verwijst AMD naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

AMD I2C Driver
  • Update FIFO size based on CPU family ID
AMD UART Driver
  • Update FIFO size based on CPU family ID
AMD PSP Driver
  • Bug fixes
AMD SFH Driver
  • Bug fixes
AMD MicroPEP Driver
  • Provide support of S0i3 entry/exit notification to ISP and PMF
  • Support new APU
  • Provide functionality to block S0i3 entry for certain user scenario temporarily
  • Reinforce security descriptor in INF
AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver
  • New program support added
AMD USB4 CM Driver
  • Bug Fixes
AMD AMS Mailbox Driver
  • Bug Fixes
AMD S0i3 Filter Driver
  • Fix for system unable to wake up the from s0i3 on Windows 11.
AMD SFH1.1 Driver
  • Fixed the simple orientation update count.
  • Report ALS data if valid only.
  • Updated the backend lib for comparing the Color and Lux coeff.
  • Included additional platform for accel WA setmodetwice.
  • Support of stutter parser application.
AMD PMF-7040 Series Driver
  • New driver support added
AMD Interface Driver
  • New driver support added
AMD PMF-7736 Series Driver
  • New driver support added

AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers

Versienummer 6.01.25.342
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-ryzen-chipset-6-01-25-342
Bestandsgrootte 62,89MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

01-02-2024 • 17:42

01-02-2024 • 17:42

10

Bron: AMD

Reacties (10)

Martinspire 1 februari 2024 23:25
Heeft het eigenlijk voor oudere systemen nog wel zin om deze te updaten? Heb nooit echt het idee gehad dat er veel verschil zit en ze, ook al is het merendeel software-gerelateerd, de meeste performance en feature updates toch maar heel kort worden uitgebracht en het qua ondersteuning nog steeds vrij brak is (bij zowel Intel als AMD)
westlym @Martinspire2 februari 2024 10:33
Volgens mij wordt er heleboel fouten gecorrigeerd. Zie hierboven.
MrFax @Martinspire3 februari 2024 20:44
Ligt eraan welke "chips" in jouw chipset zitten. Als dat een van de bovenstaande is dan zou ik wel updaten.
Tweakriez 1 februari 2024 19:15
Lijkt niet te installeren. Helaas al vaker gehad met deze updates in het verleden wanneer deze uitgebracht worden.

Duurde wat langer maar uiteindelijk werd de installatie gestart.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tweakriez op 23 juli 2024 12:02]

Saekerhett @Tweakriez1 februari 2024 19:57
Installeert hier prima. Krijg je een foutmelding of wat gebeurt er?
nononsense @Tweakriez2 februari 2024 18:11
Hier op Asus B650E-I een keurige BSOD....
BlackEasterEgg 2 februari 2024 01:07
Heeft dit qua game performance enig voordeel om dit te updaten?
StCreed @BlackEasterEgg2 februari 2024 11:36
Meestal niet, maar zo te zien fixen ze:
- bugs waardoor je computer irritant gedrag vertoont

En voegen ze toe:
- ondersteuning voor nieuwe apparatuur
- versterking veiligheid
- iets betere performance in sommige scenarios.

Niks schokkends maar als je een nieuwe pc uitlevert zou ik ze wel installeren.
SvenG 2 februari 2024 13:05
blijft bij mij hangen op checking compatibilty een lange tijd en dan stopt het :(

3x geprobeerd
turkeyhakan 14 februari 2024 13:50
Geen issues hier, thanks voor de notiticatie Tweakers



