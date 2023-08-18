Driver-update: AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 5.08.02.027

AMD Ryzen logo (79 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Ryzen Chipset-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de zevende generatie AMD A-processoren en hoger, en de TRX40-chipsets en hoger. De drivers zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger. Amd heeft in deze uitgave diverse problemen verholpen, maar treedt verder niet echt in details.

AMD PSP Driver
  • Bug fixes
AMD SFH Driver
  • Bug fixes
AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver
  • New program support added
AMD USB4 CM Driver
  • Bug fixes
AMD S0i3 Filter Driver
  • Bug fixes
AMD SFH1.1 Driver
  • New program support added
AMD PMF-7040Series Driver
  • New program support added
AMD Interface Driver
  • New program support added
Known Issues
  • Some driver names may appear in English on a non-English OS.
  • Uninstall summary log may incorrectly show the uninstall status as failed.

AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers

Versienummer 5.08.02.027
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-ryzen-chipset-5-08-02-027
Bestandsgrootte 63,03MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-08-2023 10:14 64

18-08-2023 • 10:14

64

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

23-04 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 7.04.09.545 18
27-02 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 7.02.13.148 11
22-10 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 6.10.17.152 12
07-'24 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 6.07.22.037 62
06-'24 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 6.05.28.016 24
03-'24 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 6.02.07.2300 12
02-'24 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 6.01.25.342 10
08-'23 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 5.08.02.027 64
05-'23 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 5.05.16.529 34
03-'23 AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers 5.02.19.2221 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Ryzen Chipset Drivers

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (64)

-Moderatie-faq
64
64
14
1
0
30
Wijzig sortering
Robber 18 augustus 2023 12:08
TL:DR: Er zijn changelogs per driver onderdeel in het installatie package. Bij een default install te vinden onder C:\AMD\Chipset_Software\Binaries met per driver een change logje.

Ik reageer niet zo vaak, dus als ik ongeschreven (of geschreven) regels overtreed dan mijn excuses.
In de map Binaries (C:\AMD\Chipset_Software\Binaries) staan de drivers los. Deze hebben allemaal los wel een "changelog" met daarin de volgende zaken (ik limiteer mijzelf anders word het een GWOT):

N.B. Niet elke beschrijving is even "prettig" maar misschien meer dan we hadden. En dit is vanaf mijn systeem dus waarschuwing N=1

GPIO2 Driver
2.2.0.130 03/11/2020
Added new Device ID AMDI0031

2.2.0.129 2020-3-7
Removed Extension inf Support
I2C Driver
1.2.0.121 04/17/2023
* Check for controller idle and abort when cancelled any request.

1.2.0.120 11/26/2022
* Support to modify the HCNT/LCNT for 1M.
* ReStore Bus Clear Feature control Bit
PCI Driver
Version 1.0.0.90 Release Notes
Windows thinks PCI as a device and require a driver for it. Therefore, we provide a null driver package, a .inf file without .sys file, to satisfy OS requirements.
PPM Provisioning File Driver
8.0.0.22 07/04/2023
Updated PPKG 8.0.0.22 which has smart install logic.

8.0.0.21 05/25/2023
Changed the scope/context
Updated PPKG 8.0.0.21
Promontory GPIO Driver
3.0.0.0000 01/14/2022
- Change CopyRight
3.0.0.0000 15/11/2021
- Add New HID AMDIF031h
2.0.2.0000 11/09/2019
- Change CopyRight and Digit Signature with sha256
2.0.1.0000 08/03/2016
- Add New HID AMDIF030h
PSP Driver
AMDPSP v5.24.0.0 -
Major changes to this driver package include:
- Bug fixes
AMDPSP v5.23.0.0 -
Major changes to this driver package include:
- Changed for-loop used for polling C2PMSG_17 ready bit to new function CheckTeeCmdResponseReady.
- Purge PSP default queue on D0Exit for hibernate/shutdown to prevent possible deadlock.
- Improvement to PSP->Client Callback on PSP Removal
- Add STX support
AMDPSP v5.22.0.0 -
Major changes to this driver package include:
- fix BSOD 7E while installing the PSP driver
- fix STP yellow bang issue
AMD SMBus Driver
Version 5.12.0.38 Release Notes
Windows thinks SMBUS as a device and require a driver for it. Therefore, we provide a null driver package, a .inf file without .sys file, to satisfy OS requirements.
En na al dat plakwerk, zijn we volgens mij niet eens zoveel wijzer.
S_Happens @Robber18 augustus 2023 14:07
Thanks! Wordt gewaardeerd!
Robber @S_Happens18 augustus 2023 14:15
Ja, graag gedaan. Maar of "we" er veel mee op schieten is maar weer de vraag.
Zoveel info voeg ik eigenlijk niet toe denk ik.

Maar iets is beter dan "bug fixed" of mijn persoonlijke trigger: Bug fixes en prestatie verbeteringen. Waarna ik altijd de behoefte heb alles te testen want gezien de hoeveelheid prestatie verbeteringen zou je uiteindelijk toch een snellere app moeten hebben. Maar het tegendeel lijkt waar /s /rant
d3x @Robber19 augustus 2023 05:15
als je denkt het in kleine sw updates te vinden om een snellere app te hebben, ga je bij elke app meten met een microseconde meter of fps meter om te zien of je er 1 winst of verlies doet....

je ziet duidelijk in de logs dat er weinig inzit buiten wat certificaat, security updates, kleine IO bevindingen en mini driver issues.
John Doos 18 augustus 2023 10:21
Summiere beschrijving inderdaad.
Hopelijk fix het de optimizer van ryzen master voor mijn setup.

Vanavond eens proberen.
alex3305 @John Doos18 augustus 2023 10:50
Summiere beschrijving inderdaad.
Wat klets je nou? Het zijn verdomme Bug Fixes! :+

Nee grapje :9.
Uninstall summary log may incorrectly show the uninstall status as failed.
Wel bijzonder dat AMD moeite blijft houden met hun installer. Ook bij de Radeon drivers zijn hier problemen mee. Daar werkt een clean install bijvoorbeeld al tijden niet.
kyrillajax @alex330518 augustus 2023 10:54
Heb je wel DDU (Driver Display Uninstaller) gebruikt? Dat zou de meeste driver gerelateerde problemen oplossen (icm met clean install). Tenzij je het al gedaan hebt, dan is het wel klote.
alex3305 @kyrillajax18 augustus 2023 10:57
Ik heb er zelf geen last van. Maar uit hun meest recente release notes:
Important Notes
  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

[Reactie gewijzigd door alex3305 op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

d3x @alex330518 augustus 2023 11:59
er is een verschil tussen factory reset en installer issues.... als je een DDU gebruikt heb ik nog nooit problemen gehad en ik spreek over ettelijke installaties. Het gebeurt wel eens dat een upgrade niet best is (komt bij elke vendor wel voor) voor je build, dan neem je DDU en ga je terug naar versie ervoor en klaar.

*Knip*, die sneer is niet nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zeehond op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

kyrillajax @alex330518 augustus 2023 11:10
Ah fair enough.
computerjunky @alex330518 augustus 2023 13:50
Helaas is dit als sinds februari en ze hebben het nog steeds niet opgelost helaas. AMD en software blijft een dingetje. Of het nou Drivers, Agesa code, programma's of een Bios is Zolang er lijntjes code geschreven moeten worden is het regelmatig een drama.
De hardware is het vaak niet maar de software stelt met regelmaat teleur.

Ik heb net mijn gpu drivers pas geupdate van een beta versie van mei 2022 omdat dit de enige versie is warbij ik geen constante driver reset heb waarbij mijn underclock en undervolt gereset word. nog geen 2 dagen met de nieuwe driver en het is alweer 3x gereset maar helaas werkt returnal niet met oudere drivers. Na die game ga ik weer terug naar oude drivers. Best bizar dat ze dat soort dingen niet kunnen fixen. Helaas hebben de oude drivers nog wel het random black screen probleem maarja het is of of...

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

d3x @computerjunky19 augustus 2023 05:23
zou je dan toch echt niet die AMD wegdoen? Het is toch wel balen voor je om iets van AMD in je systeem te hebben. Er zijn nu ook een heel setje INTEL GPU te koop hoor, waar jij met al de undervolts en OC plezier zeker een pak meer uit zal halen en NOOIT driver problemen zal hebben en je eigen OC profiel, ook daar heeft Intel NOOIT last van, je kan doen wat je wil.

trouwens als je OC doet via de radeon SW voor de 6000 serie wat jij duidelijk doet dan stopt het al, je kan via de standaard tool het voltage niet aanpassen van geheugen.
De 2022 black screen voor 6900 is een gekende, maarja kiezen tussen een eigen OC pruts profiel via standaard pruts sw (want het is AMD sw) of een zwart scherm en veelal verplichte reboot van systeem zware beslissing...

[Reactie gewijzigd door d3x op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

computerjunky @d3x19 augustus 2023 14:08
Ga lekker in de zandbak spelen met je onvolwassen houding man. Ziekelijk gedrag heb je. Steeds maar weer je amd fanboy hoedje op om naar mij te bashen.

En je hoeft het voltage van geheugen ook niet aan te passen. Die clocks blijven ongewijzigd. Het verlagen van geheugen clocks heeft zo goed als geen impact op het stroomverbruik en dus ben ik daar niet in geïnteresseerd. En ook zonder oc is het black screen probleem er dus je pruts commentaar slaat zoals gewoonlijk weer nergens op.

Ga een hobby zoeken man. Je hebt duidelijk een mentaal probleem richting mij en alles wat ik zeg triggers je. Dat is ongezond en is therapie voor.
d3x @computerjunky19 augustus 2023 16:50
Jij vermeld eerste dat je een gpu profiel zet, en klaagt dat je profiel steeds weg gaat, en op latere reply zeg je dan weer dat het geen voordeel is nadat ik je de opmerking geef dat de standaard sw niet voldoende is voor OC radeon 6000. Maar toch blijf je bij die oude driver met black screen.

Je blijft mij verbazen met je kennis .

Je hobby is gewoon AMD topics bashen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door d3x op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

computerjunky @d3x19 augustus 2023 21:10
Sorry maar die zin kan ik niets van maken. :?
batjes @computerjunky20 augustus 2023 10:48
Ligt er aan hoe je er naar kijkt. De software van AMD heeft af en toe zo haar kuren.

Alsof Nvidia en Intel geen problemen hebben.

Daar komt dan bij, mijn RX 580 krijgt nog steeds de allerlaatste en beste FSR, voor de volledige meest volledige DLSS ervaring moet je een 4000 serie kaart hebben.

Ook geeft AMD je volledige controle tot je hardware met hun software. Adrenalin is met ruime afstand de beste GPU tool die door fabrikanten meegeleverd wordt. Intel heeft geen alternatief voor Ryzen Master.

Hoe meer features, hoe meer kans op problemen. Geef mij die AMD software maar.
computerjunky @batjes20 augustus 2023 12:41
Oh Nvidia heeft zeker problemen. Voornamelijk de cpu overhead die ze na 3 jaar nog niet opgelost hebben.
Intel gpu drivers zijn een zooitje maar dat was te verwachten met een nieuw platform. En al wordt dat in een rap tempo beter ze hebben nog een langer weg te gaan.

En ja er zit een plus aan de amd software zoals voltage controle dat zit niet in de Nvidia drivers. Dat Intel geen Ryzen achtige software heeft is niet een probleem. Die heb je met Intel simpelweg niet nodig.

Persoonlijk vind ik RSR momenteel de grootste reden om bij een AMD videokaart te blijven. DLSS en FSR zijn leuk maar 80% van de games heeft het nog altijd niet. RSR werkt op 90 van de games. Er zijn maar een paar games waarop het niet werkt. Elex 2 en Tiny Tina's Wonderland uit mijn hoofd. En geen idee waarom het daarmee niet werkte.

Maar het is gewt een serieus frustrerend probleem dat ik soms letterlijk resetten in moet drukken omdat ik geen beeld meer heb en dus alles waar ik me bezig ben kwijt raak. Dat is een best onacceptabele bug en hetzelfde is te zeggen over steeds al mijn driver settings kwijt raken waardoor ik ipv kan gaan gamen eerst weer moet tunen en ik soms er pas laat achter kom en weer een paar euro armer ben doordat hij 300 ipv 140 watt heeft lopen verstoken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

iqcgubon 18 augustus 2023 10:57
Heeft deze tool eigenlijk een auto update functie zoals de Radeon Software? Nu moet ik er om de zoveel tijd eens aan denken of er misschien een update beschikbaar is.
MrMarcie @iqcgubon18 augustus 2023 11:00
Vraag me ook af of je dat niet met Windows updates binnenkrijgt. En met Linux?
nvaert1986 @MrMarcie18 augustus 2023 11:14
Op Linux hang dit van de distributie af, maar chipset drivers zitten in je kernel en komen dus gewoon met de kernel updates van je distributie mee.

Grafisch gezien worden de proprietary drivers meestal niet gebruikt (uitzonderlijke workstation scenarios i.v.m. support uitgezonderd), maar de open source drivers. In dat geval komen de DRM drivers en updates mee met nieuwere (zowel major als minor) kernel versies. Voor de grafische 2D weergave wordt de generieke modesetting driver of de AMD specifieke amdgpu driver gebruikt, welke afzonderlijk uitkomen (maar tevens open source zijn) en met de distributie meekomen. Daarnaast heb je de Mesa 3D drivers en RADV Vulkan drivers welke met de mesa updates meekomen. Deze komen eigenlijk allemaal mee met de distributie updates. Hier heb je dus in principe weinig tot niets met updates van derde partijen te maken als het om drivers gaat bij AMD of Intel. Met de grafische NVIDIA driver is dit echter weer anders. Die hebben zelf geen open source drivers en ontwikkelen enkel een proprietary driver (er is een community project, maar daar heb je niets aan behalve voor het geven van beeld). Deze dien je wel te updaten (komt soms ook met de distributie mee).
MrMarcie @nvaert198618 augustus 2023 11:42
Dank, heel duidelijk.
Duimpje van me want ik mag hier niet moddereren. 👍
Marcievg 18 augustus 2023 11:22
Gister mijn eerste amd system in elkaar gezet. Vanaf de installatie gaat er vrij weinig soepel zoals ik was gewend. Hopelijk verbetert voor mij met deze update.
cmegens @Marcievg18 augustus 2023 11:28
Wat gaat er dan niet soepel? Voor mij is het gelijk aan een Intel systeem in elkaar zetten namelijk.
Marcievg @cmegens18 augustus 2023 11:51
@cmegens Het begon al met de installatie van Windows.

Ik heb een usb-c stick en met die stick erin doet de pc helemaal niks. Heb uiteindelijk een keer een half uur gewacht en nog geen beeld. Toen de installatie op een normale stick gezet en het werkte. Het maakt hierbij niet uit of ik de poort van de kast of het moederbord gebruikte.

Na de installatie duurde opstarten 1,5 minuut voordat ik beeld kreeg en op 'del' kon drukken om naar de bios te gaan.

Met het installeren van programma's en games had ik downloadsnelheden die helemaal inzakte.

Bij deze problemen was de bios al helemaal up to date. En nieuwe drivers op Windows hebben ook niet veel geholpen tot nu toe.
Maar er zijn gelukkig zijn er op internet genoeg topics over te vinden.
Het is denk ik vooral wachten op updates.
Propheticus @Marcievg18 augustus 2023 12:21
Na de installatie duurde opstarten 1,5 minuut voordat ik beeld kreeg en op 'del' kon drukken om naar de bios te gaan.
Dit komt waarschijnlijk door de memory training bij inschakelen van XMP/EXPO. Gebeurt bij de eerste keer opstarten of opnieuw nadat je bepaalde CPU/Mem/voltage settings in het BIOS hebt aangepast.
Is normaal op AMD AM5 moederbord.
bijv ASRock meldt:
First boot with XMP/EXPO enabled will take a longer training time than pervious BIOS.
Debug LED will stay at DRAM and flashing a few minute. After that, system will back to the normal boot speed.
Marcievg @Propheticus18 augustus 2023 12:30
Ik had dit na 10 keer opstarten nog steeds. Een optie in de bios waarvan ik de naam even niet meer weer heeft dit aanzienlijk teruggebracht.
patviev @Marcievg18 augustus 2023 13:23
Memory Context Restore?
Marcievg @patviev18 augustus 2023 13:30
Ja die is het
Propheticus @Marcievg18 augustus 2023 21:06
Die optie staat standaard aan, dus heb je die dan bewust zelf eerder uitgezet?
Marcievg @Propheticus18 augustus 2023 21:44
De optie staat standaard op auto. Door hem op enable te zetten merk je een verschil
d3x @Marcievg18 augustus 2023 12:06
denk dat er algemeen gewoon iets mis is met je build of wat je er allemaal ingesmeten hebt vna design.

een USB werkt overal tenzij je brakke USB gebruikt, heeft alles met je mobo vendor en kast te maken. Out of the box is er gewoon usb-c support als je de juiste stekker hebt natuurlijk..... algemeen is de driver support van MS OS bij boot gewoon brak en ben je dus beter af met een USB-A

eerste dat je doet als je nieuwe build maakt is in bios gaan en optimised settings en Boot device. de rest blijf je af. EXPO zet je later eventueel op, prutsen doe je nadien op eigen risico.

eerste opstart is ALTIJD traag, eerste BIOS opstart is ALTIJD traag... niks nieuws, BIOS weet niet welke cpu je aankoopt op voorhand.

waarom steek je fout van download op je systeem? is wel echt kort door de bocht....

je zou ook kunnen starten met, heb ik eigenlijk wel kennis genoeg om iets in elkaar te zetten of laat ik het door een ander doen.

die chipset updates gaan niks van je eigen probleem hierboven vermeld oplossen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door d3x op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

Marcievg @d3x18 augustus 2023 12:27
Mijn kennis om een systeem in elkaar te zetten is wel goed. Dit is zeker niet mijn eerste keer. Als ik 30+ keer systemen in elkaar zet zonder problemen hoef ik mezelf niet nu af te vragen of het beter is als ik het door een ander laat doen.

De stick werkt op een ander systeem wel. Het had aan de poort in mijn case kunnen liggen maar zoals ik al aangaf werkte de poort op het moederbord zelf ook niet met die stick. Hiermee komt dus te vervallen dat de case niet goed is en hetzelfde geldt voor de stick.

Prutsen en overclocken doe ik nooit in de bios dus dat kunnen we ook wel wegstrepen.

Het systeem dat ik nu heb is 7800X3D gekoeld door een Kraken X72, MSI X670E Tomahawk, RTX 3090, 32GB kingston fury 6000MHZ (expo pas na de installatie geactiveerd). de voeding is de Corsair HX850 V2 en de case een phantaks P600.
Memori @Marcievg18 augustus 2023 12:30
EXPO toevallig aan gezet? Zet dan Memory Context aan (ENABLED) in de AMD menu (nergens anders). Het kan namelijk zijn dat deze setting op meerdere plekken staat in de BIOS, en daar gewoon op AUTO laten staan. Uit mijn hoofd moet je in AMD CBS > UMC Common Options > DDR Options > DDR Memory Features > Memory Context Restore wezen.

Dan nog zou ik Windows eerst installeren zonder EXPO.
Marcievg @Memori18 augustus 2023 12:35
klopt de memory context heb ik inderdaad van auto naar enable gezet en dit heeft die 1,5 minuut dan ook teruggebracht naar 30 sec. Bij mijn bios hoefde ik enkel naar Advanced> OC> Memory> en daar naar beneden scrollen om het aan te passen.

EXPO staat inmiddels aan en de installatie heb ik gedaan zonder EXPO.
d3x @Marcievg19 augustus 2023 04:58
dus je hebt de problemen al opgelost maar toch kom je dan nog wat klagen in een algemene chipset topic????

je hele probleem heeft dus niks met chipset drivers te maken maar met windows OS rommel en basis driver ondersteuning bij installatie. En daar bovenop bios settings. kan je evengoed even vermelden wat je allemaal gedaan hebt en kan een gids zijn voor anderen.

maar nee, liever wat de negatieve spruier zijn op internet, alles is slecht terwijl het basis kennis zou moeten zijn van je 30+ installaties.... .

[Reactie gewijzigd door d3x op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

Marcievg @d3x19 augustus 2023 07:39
Het is nog helemaal niet allemaal opgelost. Ik heb het probleem met het opstarten wat kunnen verbeteren en that's it.

Sinds wanneer heeft booten vanaf een stick of de tijd dat de computer begint met de boot te maken met Windows? De terugvallende downloadsnelheden hebben waarschijnlijk met de aansturing in het OS te maken.
Misschien ligt ligt jouw basis wat lager. Ik zal het booten vanaf een stick nog even speciaal voor jou verduidelijken.

Het is een USB-C stick die in windows probleemloos werkt. Ik heb hem dan ook in de USB-C poort aangesloten. Hierbij gebruik ik de poort op het frontpaneel van de case. Ik kan vervolgens zonder enig probleem een opstartmedia maken. Dus de volgens jou brakke poort op de case werkt blijkbaar wel.
Nu wil ik booten vanaf de stick en dat werkt niet. Ook als ik hem aansluit op de poort achter op het moederbord werkt dit niet. Dus op zowel de case als het moederbord werkt dit niet op de USB-C POORT. een stick op de USB-A poort boot wel. En als ik op mijn USB-C stick een verloopstuk e van C naar A zet werkt de boot wel. Hiermee is ook jouw uitspraak van een brakke stick ontkracht want hij werkt wel degelijk.

Maar nu mag jij mij uitleggen hoe jij als alwetende denkt dat dit met Windows te maken kan hebben? Bij het booten vanaf een stick is er helemaal geen Windows betrokken. Het gebeurt zelfs voordat Windows wordt geladen........tenminste dat is wat ik altijd heb gedacht.
d3x @Marcievg19 augustus 2023 08:26
als je eens duidelijk zou zijn in je verhaal.... eerst is het windows install , dan is het wat installatie sw traag, dan is het onstabiele download en nu kom je even af dat je een OS van een USB-c stick wil booten... dat dan wel werkt in een USB 3.0 met A adaptor. Dan moet je ook oorzaak zoeken in UEFI BIOS en settings en AGESA. De topic gaat hier over windows OS chipset driver.

maar wederom klagen over dingen zonder oplossingen ineens erbij te zetten, een internet dingetje, alles is slecht. En je verwacht natuurlijk dat dit een standaard oplossing is en het is natuurlijk de fout van AMD.

[Reactie gewijzigd door d3x op 23 juli 2024 20:10]

Marcievg @d3x19 augustus 2023 09:08
De problemen die ik hier aanhaalde hebben niet allemaal met de chipset driver te maken. Maar de onstabiele download zou misschien opgelost kunnen worden met deze driver. Aan de andere kant misschien ook niet omdat er aparte drivers voor zijn maar op dit punt pak ik alle updates mee.

Voor het moederbord worden iedere maand bios updates uitgebracht en ik verwacht dat het uiteindelijk allemaal zal werken wat ik als het goed is ook heb aangegeven.

Maar in al mijn voorgaande ervaren is het altijd geweest dat het allemaal meteen vlekkeloos werkt. Dat dit dan nu niet is valt voor mij wat tegen omdat het eigenlijk dingen zijn die horen te werken. En in mijn frustratie hierover heb ik dan hier dingen aangehaald die niet met de chipset te maken hebben.
NeverSettle @Marcievg18 augustus 2023 11:38
Twee weken terug ook een nieuwe PC gebouwd met AMD CPU. Hoewel ik een Nvidia GPU werkt alles naar behoren. Lees alleen dat AMD videokaarten problemen hebben met de drivers.
Marcievg @NeverSettle18 augustus 2023 11:53
Ik heb zelf ook een nvidia GPU en daar heb ik gelukkig ook geen problemen mee ervaren
d3x @NeverSettle18 augustus 2023 12:10
je leest te veel dat is het probleem, de drivers zijn het probleem niet. sinds de 5000 serie is het gewoon even goed als nvidia

elke vendor komt wel eens een bug tegen.

en waarom zou je geen nvidia op een amd build kunnen plaatsen?
porn* @Marcievg18 augustus 2023 13:08
Een jaar geleden voor het eerst in jaren ook weer overgestapt van Intel naar AMD, een 5600X in mijn geval. Wel met nVidia videokaart. Installatie verliep snel, prettig, en even pijnloos als met eerdere Intel systemen. Heb tevens het idee dat het hele systeem veel snappier reageert dan mijn vorige systemen, maar dat is misschien subjectief.
Nu een jaar later, eigenlijk nog geen enkel issue ondervonden. Blije AMD gebruiker hier.
Vordreller 18 augustus 2023 10:30
Al die bugfixes en nieuwe programmas die supported zijn, man man man...
Azerox 18 augustus 2023 11:37
"We hebben dingen gefixed" man man man.
DIKKEHENK 18 augustus 2023 12:30
Net geinstalleerd, maar kan t kloppen dat het stroomverbruik iets hoger is?
Normaliter zat ik met mn 7900 op 30 wattjes, geen XMP en CPU turbo, en nu gemm op 40.
StGermain 18 augustus 2023 12:38
7e generatie, dus de AMD processoren vanaf 2016?
save_73 18 augustus 2023 12:43
Hopelijk lost het mijn dagelijkse BSOD's en spontane reboots op..... Niks dan ellende met mijn huidige setup gehad sinds 2019. X570 gaming edge wifi met Ryzen 5 3600 erop, GPU, voeding en geheugen al vervangen sindsdien, maar blijf issues houden.
Daantje7286 @save_7318 augustus 2023 13:42
Deze problemen had ik dus ook met dat moederbord en een 3700x , maar na een bios update was dit verleden tijd. draai nu bios versie 7C37v1L.
save_73 @Daantje728618 augustus 2023 15:19
Diverse BIOS-versies al gebruikt, windows meerdere keren opnieuw erop gezet, Nieuwe SSD, Geheugen (juiste timings), nieuwe HX1200 voeding, ander RTX videokaart, maar probleem zit hem echt in moederbord/chipset/processor. Ik krijg ook tig verschillende BSOD meldingen. Ik twijfel sterk, maar denk dat ik toch voor Intel ga volgende build, daar heb ik dit soort issues nooit mee gehad.
d3x @save_7319 augustus 2023 05:04
:O
jimh307 @save_7319 augustus 2023 19:43
Heb je al een topic geopend hiervoor? Het hoeft maar iets kleins te zijn en vaak is dat de frustratie niet waard.

Succes
save_73 @jimh30720 augustus 2023 12:18
Nope, poging waard natuurlijk. Weet er wel wat van zelf, maar ben niet echt een hardcore tweaker.
nhanssen 18 augustus 2023 12:54
Als je systeem soepel loopt hoef je natuurlijk niet bij te werken. Dus deze sla ik ook weer over.
S_Happens @nhanssen18 augustus 2023 14:05
Vergeet security patching niet!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq