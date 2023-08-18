TL:DR: Er zijn changelogs per driver onderdeel in het installatie package. Bij een default install te vinden onder C:\AMD\Chipset_Software\Binaries met per driver een change logje.
Ik reageer niet zo vaak, dus als ik ongeschreven (of geschreven) regels overtreed dan mijn excuses.
In de map Binaries (C:\AMD\Chipset_Software\Binaries) staan de drivers los. Deze hebben allemaal los wel een "changelog" met daarin de volgende zaken (ik limiteer mijzelf anders word het een GWOT):
N.B. Niet elke beschrijving is even "prettig" maar misschien meer dan we hadden. En dit is vanaf mijn systeem dus waarschuwing N=1
GPIO2 Driver
I2C Driver
2.2.0.130 03/11/2020
Added new Device ID AMDI0031
2.2.0.129 2020-3-7
Removed Extension inf Support
PCI Driver
1.2.0.121 04/17/2023
* Check for controller idle and abort when cancelled any request.
1.2.0.120 11/26/2022
* Support to modify the HCNT/LCNT for 1M.
* ReStore Bus Clear Feature control Bit
PPM Provisioning File Driver
Version 1.0.0.90 Release Notes
Windows thinks PCI as a device and require a driver for it. Therefore, we provide a null driver package, a .inf file without .sys file, to satisfy OS requirements.
Promontory GPIO Driver
8.0.0.22 07/04/2023
Updated PPKG 8.0.0.22 which has smart install logic.
8.0.0.21 05/25/2023
Changed the scope/context
Updated PPKG 8.0.0.21
PSP Driver
3.0.0.0000 01/14/2022
- Change CopyRight
3.0.0.0000 15/11/2021
- Add New HID AMDIF031h
2.0.2.0000 11/09/2019
- Change CopyRight and Digit Signature with sha256
2.0.1.0000 08/03/2016
- Add New HID AMDIF030h
AMD SMBus Driver
AMDPSP v5.24.0.0 -
Major changes to this driver package include:
- Bug fixes
AMDPSP v5.23.0.0 -
Major changes to this driver package include:
- Changed for-loop used for polling C2PMSG_17 ready bit to new function CheckTeeCmdResponseReady.
- Purge PSP default queue on D0Exit for hibernate/shutdown to prevent possible deadlock.
- Improvement to PSP->Client Callback on PSP Removal
- Add STX support
AMDPSP v5.22.0.0 -
Major changes to this driver package include:
- fix BSOD 7E while installing the PSP driver
- fix STP yellow bang issue
Version 5.12.0.38 Release Notes
Windows thinks SMBUS as a device and require a driver for it. Therefore, we provide a null driver package, a .inf file without .sys file, to satisfy OS requirements.
En na al dat plakwerk, zijn we volgens mij niet eens zoveel wijzer.