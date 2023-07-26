AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en hoger aangeboden; Windows 7 en 8 worden als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 23.7.2 treffen alleen enkele bugfixes aan. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog steeds uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Fixed Issues
Known Issues
- Stuttering may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with Radeon Anti-Lag enabled.
- Intermittent corruption may be observed around some player models while playing Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Higher than expected GPU Memory Utilization when using certain Record and Stream settings such as Instant Replay.
- Display signal may be lost after switching windows on certain Adaptive-Sync enable displays on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
- Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AVC and HEVC codecs.
Important Notes
- Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.
- High idle power has situationally been observed when using select multi-display setups with mixed high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Intermittent corruption may be observed playing Rocket League with Bloom set to Off on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Intermittent application hang for a few seconds may be observed while playing RuneScape on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.
- Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with Ray-Tracing and Dynamic Resolution Scaling enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
- Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.
- Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.
- AMD is working with the game developers of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to resolve some stability issues when Ray-Tracing is enabled.