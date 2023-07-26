Versie 2.9 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Sinds versie 2.8.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New Features
Improvements
- Picard-2471 - Restrict Picard to a single instance, open new files in existing instance
- Picard-2519 - Allow passing supported URLs on command line
- Picard-2526 - Allow starting processing actions from the command line
- Picard-711 - New variables for release group, release, recording and work series
- Picard-2617 - Add variables for file creation (
_file_created_timestamp) and modification date(time) (
_file_modified_timestamp)
- Picard-2606 - Add
_writersortand
_lyricistsortvariables
Bugfixes
- Picard-356 - Replace Windows incompatible characters with user defined character
- Picard-2486 - Add text-based comparison scripting functions
- Picard-2550 - Support dBpoweramp secure ripping log files for disc ID lookup
- Picard-2553 - Add option to use underscores instead of spaces in file naming
- Picard-2567 - Support fre:ac ripping log for disc ID lookup
- Picard-2595 - Customizable replacement character for directory separators
- Picard-900 - Use Id3v24 by default instead of id3v23
- Picard-1649 - Allow plugins to link to documentation
- Picard-1945 - Option to set the number of parallel fpcalc processes
- Picard-2535 - Handle null terminated tag values in Vorbis / FLAC tags
- Picard-2609 - Improve UI responsiveness during file loading
- Picard-2616 - Support tag
releasedatefor TDRL / RELEASEDATE (not filled by default, but available for scripting and plugins)
- Picard-2620 - New icon for Picard on macOS
- Picard-2625 - Improve visibility of creating a new file naming script
- Picard-2626 - macOS: add 512px & 1024px icons
- Picard-2634 - Use standardized artist names by default
- Picard-2653 - Update alias locales for updated server list
- Picard-2654 - Show error message on rating submission failure due to server error
- Picard-2662 - Give better user message with corrupted file
- Picard-2665 - Ignoring artist credits shouldn't be default behavior
- Picard-2671 - Show a first run information dialog
- Picard-2676 - Show a file save confirmation dialog
- Picard-2679 - "Open folder" does not work on Snap install
- Picard-2680 - Modal first use and file save confirmation dialogs
- Picard-2681 - Revise wording of first use and file save confirmation dialogs
- Picard-2576 - Options window minimum height does not fit on smaller screens
- Picard-2599 - Crash on plugin install / update
- Picard-2534 - Vorbis / FLAC: Trailing null char in
datetag causes date to be ignored
- Picard-2605 - Windows: libssl-1_1-x64.dll missing
- Picard-2608 - Application exit waits for outstanding loading request
- Picard-2611 - During clustering selection changes are ignored, can lead to users performing actions on unexpected files
- Picard-2615 - Picard does not check for unsaved files when using the QUIT command
- Picard-2624 - ValueError writing truncated AIFF / WAVE / DSDIFF files
- Picard-2627 - Interprocess communication pipe hangs on quit
- Picard-2629 - Keyboard shortcut for "Search for similar albums"
- Picard-2630 - Crash at startup due failing to upgrade configuration
- Picard-2642 - Submit cluster as release opens on 0.0.0.0 if "Listen only on localhost" is disabled
- Picard-2645 - QUIT command only works if there are files that need saving and user cancels the quit
- Picard-2481 - Shorten long country lists in search results
- Picard-2651 - Repeated / duplicate log lines on console output
- Picard-2658 - macOS 10.12 build is not responding after launch, no UI shown
- Picard-2659 - Picard 2.9.0b2 stuck in login loop if MusicBrainz server port is not set to 443
- Picard-2660 - RecursionError: maximum recursion depth exceeded while calling a Python object
- Picard-2668 - On application crash the main process does not exist, waits for interprocess communication pipe threads
- Picard-2669 - File status icon sometimes shows wrong status
- Picard-2011 - "RuntimeError: dictionary changed size during iteration" in metadatabox
- Picard-2685 - Moving files between tracks looses AcoustID fingerprint and ReplayGain tags
- Picard-2689 - If the first dragged element is not visible an empty rectangle is shown during drag