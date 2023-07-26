Versie 2.9 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Sinds versie 2.8.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New Features Picard-2471 - Restrict Picard to a single instance, open new files in existing instance

Picard-2519 - Allow passing supported URLs on command line

Picard-2526 - Allow starting processing actions from the command line

Picard-711 - New variables for release group, release, recording and work series

Picard-2617 - Add variables for file creation ( _file_created_timestamp ) and modification date(time) ( _file_modified_timestamp )

) and modification date(time) ( ) Picard-2606 - Add _writersort and _lyricistsort variables Improvements Picard-356 - Replace Windows incompatible characters with user defined character

Picard-2486 - Add text-based comparison scripting functions

Picard-2550 - Support dBpoweramp secure ripping log files for disc ID lookup

Picard-2553 - Add option to use underscores instead of spaces in file naming

Picard-2567 - Support fre:ac ripping log for disc ID lookup

Picard-2595 - Customizable replacement character for directory separators

Picard-900 - Use Id3v24 by default instead of id3v23

Picard-1649 - Allow plugins to link to documentation

Picard-1945 - Option to set the number of parallel fpcalc processes

Picard-2535 - Handle null terminated tag values in Vorbis / FLAC tags

Picard-2609 - Improve UI responsiveness during file loading

Picard-2616 - Support tag releasedate for TDRL / RELEASEDATE (not filled by default, but available for scripting and plugins)

for TDRL / RELEASEDATE (not filled by default, but available for scripting and plugins) Picard-2620 - New icon for Picard on macOS

Picard-2625 - Improve visibility of creating a new file naming script

Picard-2626 - macOS: add 512px & 1024px icons

Picard-2634 - Use standardized artist names by default

Picard-2653 - Update alias locales for updated server list

Picard-2654 - Show error message on rating submission failure due to server error

Picard-2662 - Give better user message with corrupted file

Picard-2665 - Ignoring artist credits shouldn't be default behavior

Picard-2671 - Show a first run information dialog

Picard-2676 - Show a file save confirmation dialog

Picard-2679 - "Open folder" does not work on Snap install

Picard-2680 - Modal first use and file save confirmation dialogs

Picard-2681 - Revise wording of first use and file save confirmation dialogs Bugfixes Picard-2576 - Options window minimum height does not fit on smaller screens

Picard-2599 - Crash on plugin install / update

Picard-2534 - Vorbis / FLAC: Trailing null char in date tag causes date to be ignored

tag causes date to be ignored Picard-2605 - Windows: libssl-1_1-x64.dll missing

Picard-2608 - Application exit waits for outstanding loading request

Picard-2611 - During clustering selection changes are ignored, can lead to users performing actions on unexpected files

Picard-2615 - Picard does not check for unsaved files when using the QUIT command

Picard-2624 - ValueError writing truncated AIFF / WAVE / DSDIFF files

Picard-2627 - Interprocess communication pipe hangs on quit

Picard-2629 - Keyboard shortcut for "Search for similar albums"

Picard-2630 - Crash at startup due failing to upgrade configuration

Picard-2642 - Submit cluster as release opens on 0.0.0.0 if "Listen only on localhost" is disabled

Picard-2645 - QUIT command only works if there are files that need saving and user cancels the quit

Picard-2481 - Shorten long country lists in search results

Picard-2651 - Repeated / duplicate log lines on console output

Picard-2658 - macOS 10.12 build is not responding after launch, no UI shown

Picard-2659 - Picard 2.9.0b2 stuck in login loop if MusicBrainz server port is not set to 443

Picard-2660 - RecursionError: maximum recursion depth exceeded while calling a Python object

Picard-2668 - On application crash the main process does not exist, waits for interprocess communication pipe threads

Picard-2669 - File status icon sometimes shows wrong status

Picard-2011 - "RuntimeError: dictionary changed size during iteration" in metadatabox

Picard-2685 - Moving files between tracks looses AcoustID fingerprint and ReplayGain tags

Picard-2689 - If the first dragged element is not visible an empty rectangle is shown during drag