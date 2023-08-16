Versie 2.9.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New Features
Improvements
- PICARD-1815 - Notification on plugin updates available
- PICARD-2705 - Provide the new audio director relationship as tag
Bugfixes
- PICARD-2691 - Provide code signed source archives
- PICARD-2186 - Windows installer fails to detect already running instance
- PICARD-2688 - Windows: Portable version crashes when launched with
-h
- PICARD-2692 - Windows: Crash on startup after upgrade from 2.8 to 2.9
- PICARD-2693 - Windows installer allows canceling the uninstaller
- PICARD-2694 - Crash when re-opening options after closing without closing the scripting documentation dialog
- PICARD-2695 - Crash in script editor when showing tooltips for some Unicode character codes
- PICARD-2696 - Windows: Shift dragging files into Picard deletes the files on the filesystem
- PICARD-2697 - Options "Restore Defaults" does not restore all defaults
- PICARD-2698 - Windows: Permanent high CPU usage
- PICARD-2710 - Files are not getting loaded on systems with 2 or less CPUs
- PICARD-2713 - Stand alone instance mode does not work
- PICARD-2714 - Windows: Portable installs should run as separate instances
- PICARD-2718 - File selector for ripping log files does not show *.log files with the "All supported log files" filter