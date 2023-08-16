Versie 2.9.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New Features PICARD-1815 - Notification on plugin updates available

PICARD-2705 - Provide the new audio director relationship as tag Improvements PICARD-2691 - Provide code signed source archives Bugfixes PICARD-2186 - Windows installer fails to detect already running instance

PICARD-2688 - Windows: Portable version crashes when launched with -h

PICARD-2692 - Windows: Crash on startup after upgrade from 2.8 to 2.9

PICARD-2693 - Windows installer allows canceling the uninstaller

PICARD-2694 - Crash when re-opening options after closing without closing the scripting documentation dialog

PICARD-2695 - Crash in script editor when showing tooltips for some Unicode character codes

PICARD-2696 - Windows: Shift dragging files into Picard deletes the files on the filesystem

PICARD-2697 - Options "Restore Defaults" does not restore all defaults

PICARD-2698 - Windows: Permanent high CPU usage

PICARD-2710 - Files are not getting loaded on systems with 2 or less CPUs

PICARD-2713 - Stand alone instance mode does not work

PICARD-2714 - Windows: Portable installs should run as separate instances

PICARD-2718 - File selector for ripping log files does not show *.log files with the "All supported log files" filter