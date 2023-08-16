Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.9.1

GlaMusicBrainz Picard ssWire logo (75 pix) Versie 2.9.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New Features
  • PICARD-1815 - Notification on plugin updates available
  • PICARD-2705 - Provide the new audio director relationship as tag
Improvements Bugfixes
  • PICARD-2186 - Windows installer fails to detect already running instance
  • PICARD-2688 - Windows: Portable version crashes when launched with -h
  • PICARD-2692 - Windows: Crash on startup after upgrade from 2.8 to 2.9
  • PICARD-2693 - Windows installer allows canceling the uninstaller
  • PICARD-2694 - Crash when re-opening options after closing without closing the scripting documentation dialog
  • PICARD-2695 - Crash in script editor when showing tooltips for some Unicode character codes
  • PICARD-2696 - Windows: Shift dragging files into Picard deletes the files on the filesystem
  • PICARD-2697 - Options "Restore Defaults" does not restore all defaults
  • PICARD-2698 - Windows: Permanent high CPU usage
  • PICARD-2710 - Files are not getting loaded on systems with 2 or less CPUs
  • PICARD-2713 - Stand alone instance mode does not work
  • PICARD-2714 - Windows: Portable installs should run as separate instances
  • PICARD-2718 - File selector for ripping log files does not show *.log files with the "All supported log files" filter

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MetaBrainz
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.9
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-08-2023 • 14:17

Bron: MetaBrainz

Reacties (7)

alex3305 16 augustus 2023 14:49
Onlangs, na jaren, eens begonnen met Musicbrainz en Picard. Behalve de (hele steile) leercurve vind ik het echt een fantastisch programma. Als je met Picard je collectie goud hebt gemaakt, is het weer geweldig om met muziek te werken. Nagenoeg alle gangbare applicaties herkennen namelijk de (correcte) tags en nemen deze gewoon over.

Tevens heb ik onlangs voor het eerst bijgedragen aan Musicbrainz. Ik had hier twee (onbekende) albums toegevoegd. Bij een had ik een grote fout gemaakt en ik werd hierop gewezen door een van de community members. Toen ik mij excuseerde werd mij direct uitgelegd hoe ik het beter kon doen de volgende keer en hoe ik mijn fout kon herstellen. Dat vond ik echt tof. Ik had namelijk een "Je bent een prutser, GTFO." verwacht.

Anyway. Aangenaam verrast en ik kan het zeker aanraden voor mensen die veel met muziek doen.
rbr320 @alex330516 augustus 2023 14:52
Ik heb het programma een paar keer geopend en geprobeerd wat albums in te laden en te laten taggen, maar niet met heel bevredigend resultaat. Heb jij iets van een beginner's guide gevolgd? Ik ben ook nogal picky wat betreft hoofd- en kleine letters, als dat niet naar mijn smaak is irriteert het me.
alex3305 @rbr32016 augustus 2023 15:15
Ik heb het programma een paar keer geopend en geprobeerd wat albums in te laden en te laten taggen, maar niet met heel bevredigend resultaat.
Compleet herkenbaar. Dat was ongeveer een samenvatting van mijn eerste drie ervaringen.
Heb jij iets van een beginner's guide gevolgd?
Niet helemaal. Ik ben natuurlijk met de Quick Start begonnen. Maar eigenlijk is het best eenvoudig, mits je de workflow onder de knie hebt.

Stap 1
Zorg ervoor dat albums geclusterd kunnen worden, dit is cruciaal! Doe dit door (in een ander programma zoals MP3Tag) de juiste album tag te zetten. Of in de juiste subdirectory te zetten. Als dit niet werkt dan zijn de tags of structuur niet goed.

Stap 2
Cluster de bestanden bij elkaar. Per cluster kun je dan de albums opzoeken of naar het album zoeken in de balk bovenin. Zelf hou ik altijd de website bij de hand, omdat ik daar makkelijker kan zoeken. De bestanden zullen daarna naar het rechterpaneel gaan.

Stap 3
Zet in het rechter paneel de bestanden onder het juiste album. Controleer ook of het album bestaat in Musicbrainz. Kijk ook of het album goud wordt, dan is het namelijk compleet. Corrigeer eventueel fouten door de bestanden naar de juiste plek te slepen of opnieuw te taggen (in bijv. Mp3Tag).

Stap 4
Sla het resultaat op. Ik gebruik daar meestal CTRL+S voor, maar je kunt natuurlijk ook op opslaan klikken. De bestanden worden dan correct getagd en verplaatst.

Probeer in ieder geval niet teveel albums tegelijk te doen. Het is ook niet altijd heel erg snel, maar in principe is het eenmalig werk. Over 100 albums - met slechte tags - heb ik bijvoorbeeld 2 - 3 uur gedaan. Maar nu heb ik er geen omkijken meer naar.
peter___ @alex330516 augustus 2023 16:30
Dank je @alex3305! Het is gelukt om zo mijn eerste album te taggen. Had Picard al wel geïnstalleerd, maar kwam er ook niet (snel) uit voorheen.
Ron79 16 augustus 2023 15:47
Werkt dit een beetje hetzelfde als MP3tag en Discogs.

Ik gebruik voornamelijk Discogs voor mijn collectie, en voer eventueel eens een onbekende CD in op Discogs.

Ik moet in combinatie met Linux alleen wel Wine gebruiken, maar verder werkt MP3tag dan ook prima.
debroervanhenk @Ron7916 augustus 2023 16:36
Het is vooral bedoeld om informatie uit de databank van MusicBrainz te halen. Je hebt via scripting best veel controle over hoe die informatie in je tags terechtkomt, maar voor het zelf bewerken van willekeurige tags kun je beter een bewerker zoals mp3tag gebruiken, of een speler waarmee je goed kunt taggen, zoals foobar. Voor Linux weet ik dat niet zo goed.
TWKterry 16 augustus 2023 17:14
In mp3tag kun je ook gewoon de mb_artist_id, mb_releasegroup en mb_album_id toevoegen. Ik zoek zelf de artist,group, album op de mb website en vul die gewoon zelf in. Wel zo snel dan de beide afzonderlijke programma’s gebruiken.

