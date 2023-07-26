Software-update: Open-Shell 4.4.190

Open-Shell logo (79 pix) Open-Shell is een programma waarmee het uiterlijk van Windows Verkenner, de startknop en het startmenu in Windows 7, 8 en 10 kan worden aangepast. In Windows 8 of hoger kan het ook een klassieke startknop en startmenu toevoegen. Het programma is een doorontwikkeling van Classic Shell, waarvan de originele ontwikkelaar eind 2017 aangaf met de verdere ontwikkeling te stoppen. De broncode is toen als open source op GitHub terechtgekomen, waar het programma nu dus als Open-Shell door het leven gaat. Na een lange reeks van ontwikkelversies is nu met versienummer 4.4.190 een stabiele uitgave verschenen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Highlights
  • Windows 11 start button support
New
  • New default Immersive skin for Windows 10/11 (#538)
  • New icons and installer artwork (#31)
  • Modern looking icons for Apps folder on Windows 10/11
  • Added option to always single-click folders (#692)
  • Added option to never highlight modified settings
  • Added option to use a custom search hint
  • Added option to hide "see more results" in search
  • Added option to set custom commands for controls
  • Added option to single-expand any Win7 style item
  • Added option to open folders to their true path (#555, #653, #691)
  • Added option to customize Pinned folder location
  • Added new option "Enable accelerators" (#447)
  • Added new option "Require Alt key for accelerators" (#117)
  • Added -reloadsettings command line switch (#1157)
  • Allow shutdown even if limited admin doesn't have shutdown privilege (#1015)
  • Properly handle Windows updates during shutdown (#1250)
  • Get nightly (prerelease) builds from Github
  • Show Open-Shell version in start context menu (#888)
  • Use more convenient format for color settings (#82, #1141)
  • Use Segoe Fluent Icons font for modern settings icons on Windows 11
  • Updated help (#1173, #880, #524)
  • Help: Added skinning tutorial
  • Help: Added custom button tutorial
  • Show start menu next to taskbar by default
  • Setup: Recognize also /h and /help parameters (#1278)
  • Setup: Don't install Classic IE by default
  • Don't show first-time settings dialog if settings were imported from XML already (#1319)
  • Improved menu animation timing
  • Added menu animation fps logging
Fixes
  • Fixed taskbar texture on Windows 11 (#1230)
  • Fixed sleep operation on systems with connected standby enabled (#719)
  • Fixed corrupted icons in second column (#1088)
  • Fixed image rendering on Windows 7 (#1023, #90)
  • Fixed search box focusing (#1068)
  • Fixed Aero button alignment on multiple monitors (#1310)
  • Fixed handling of automatically hiding taskbar on multi-monitor setup (#908)
  • Proper start menu alignment in case of vertical taskbar Windows 11 (#1231)
  • Make sure tray buttons are properly positioned when custom start button was created (#1232)
  • Properly scale modern task icons (#518)
  • Properly scale default skin font according to DPI (#1110)
  • Properly round font size (#1547)
  • Use proper modern settings icon (#495)
  • Don't track usage of Open-Shell modern settings folder (#744)
  • Don't show Windows Shell Experience Host in list of frequent programs (#1164)
  • Fixed branding string on Windows 11 (#878, #960, #1063)

Classic Shell

Versienummer 4.4.190
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Open-Shell
Download https://github.com/Open-Shell/Open-Shell-Menu/releases/tag/v4.4.190
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-07-2023 12:13
14 • submitter: danmark_ori

26-07-2023 • 12:13

14

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Open-Shell

Update-historie

05-'25 Open-Shell 4.4.196 17
01-'25 Open-Shell 4.4.195 10
12-'24 Open-Shell 4.4.194 11
08-'23 Open-Shell 4.4.191 3
07-'23 Open-Shell 4.4.190 14
07-'21 Open-Shell 4.4.169 2
11-'20 Open-Shell 4.4.160 10
09-'20 Open-Shell 4.4.152 2
02-'20 Open Shell 4.4.143 11
08-'17 Classic Shell 4.3.1 62
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Reacties (14)

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alie19875 26 juli 2023 13:12
Inderdaad, erger me gruwelijk aan de Windows 11 startmenu totaal niet intuïtief dit gaat hopelijk verademing brengen.
SilentLucidity @alie1987526 juli 2023 14:51
Ik gebruik het Windows 10 start menu in Windows 11, een klein programma waarbij ik het idee hebt dat het het windows 11 start menu alleen maar 'fixt' en dus niet simuleert. Het heet ExplorerPatcher.
i-chat @alie1987526 juli 2023 14:59
gewoon uit intresse ik heb deze app ook gebruikt (onder windows 8 en 10 toen het nog classic shell heette) maar sinds windows 11 (en met de preset, start menu links uitlijnen), vraag ik me opzicht wel af wat er niet-intuitief aan is,

ik ben inmidels al wat jaartjes gewend met windows te werken (met vele uitstapjes naar linux, en zelfs mac) en het feit dat ik gewoon kan zoeken naar welke functie ik wil <start> firew <click> vind ik persoonlijk 100x makkelijker dan, via dat moderne start via start alle apps instellingen... of zoals ze het vroeger deden start / configuratiescherm / netwerken / firewall instellingen

als je niet weet wat je zoekt is het instellingen menu als app markeren misschien vreemd, maar tegelijk ook weer niet (android en ios doen dit al sinds hun begin, dus dat MS het ook is gaan doen maakt het juist voor de noobs gemakkelijker). het feit dat alles doorzoekbaar is maakt het voor de nerds juist weer makkelijker (en sneller). dus aan 2 kanten is er iets verbeterd.
Roskow 26 juli 2023 13:13
Bestaat dit ook met zo'n mooie Windows 7 skin? Ik mis het aero thema toch wel erg in de laatste platte Windows versies.
PCG2020 @Roskow26 juli 2023 16:13
Er zit een optie in om 'Windows Aero' in te stellen als skin, dus als je dat bedoelt is het antwoord 'ja'. Ik gebruik zelf die skin in combinatie met de klassieke startmenu-indeling. Dat vind ik persoonlijk het prettigst werken.
Drongo14 26 juli 2023 12:47
Yes! Eindelijk Windows 11 ondersteuning!
xJBx 26 juli 2023 13:12
Jaren Classic Shell gebruikt, daarna de overstap naar StartAllBack gemaakt vanwege Windows 11 ondersteuning, nu maar eens kijken of deze goed werkt onder Windows 11.
WillySis @xJBx26 juli 2023 22:07
Ik gebruik zowel StartAllBack als OpenShell op Windows 11.
Het startmenu van OpenShell werkt uitstekend op Windows 11, die van StartAllBack werkt ook wel, maar OpenShell vindt ik een heel stuk prettiger.
Ik ga de nieuwe OpenShell proberen en wellicht kan StartAllBack weer uitgeschakeld worden. Scheelt toch weer iets geheugen en performance (al is het miniem).
AibohphobiA BoB 26 juli 2023 14:49
Net even gekeken, maar ik zie nog niet veel verschil. De hoogte van de taakbalk is nog steeds niet in te stellen (met StartAllBack kun je hem een acceptabele hoogte geven). Of heeft iemand toevallig de instelling daarvoor gevonden?
fritsbakhuisen 26 juli 2023 17:11
kan je ook gewoon udaten als er een nieuwe versie is of oude weg halen en nieuwe installeren ?
AibohphobiA BoB @fritsbakhuisen26 juli 2023 17:54
Updaten werkte bij mij.
fritsbakhuisen @AibohphobiA BoB26 juli 2023 18:04
ga proberen
klopt je kan gewoon updaten

[Reactie gewijzigd door fritsbakhuisen op 22 juli 2024 18:38]

ivo1969 26 juli 2023 19:00
Ik gebruikte in eerste instantie altijd open shell ( en de voorganger), maar al paar jaar overgestapt op startallback en dat programma bevalt mij persoonlijk het beste
AibohphobiA BoB @ivo196926 juli 2023 20:24
Ik heb beide. StartAllBack voor de balk en nog wat andere kleine dingen en Open-Shell voor de menu's.
Ze gaan prima samen, maar het zou beter zijn als ze gecombineerd zouden worden.

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