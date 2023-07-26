Open-Shell is een programma waarmee het uiterlijk van Windows Verkenner, de startknop en het startmenu in Windows 7, 8 en 10 kan worden aangepast. In Windows 8 of hoger kan het ook een klassieke startknop en startmenu toevoegen. Het programma is een doorontwikkeling van Classic Shell, waarvan de originele ontwikkelaar eind 2017 aangaf met de verdere ontwikkeling te stoppen. De broncode is toen als open source op GitHub terechtgekomen, waar het programma nu dus als Open-Shell door het leven gaat. Na een lange reeks van ontwikkelversies is nu met versienummer 4.4.190 een stabiele uitgave verschenen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Highlights Windows 11 start button support New New default Immersive skin for Windows 10/11 (#538)

New icons and installer artwork (#31)

Modern looking icons for Apps folder on Windows 10/11

Added option to always single-click folders (#692)

Added option to never highlight modified settings

Added option to use a custom search hint

Added option to hide "see more results" in search

Added option to set custom commands for controls

Added option to single-expand any Win7 style item

Added option to open folders to their true path (#555, #653, #691)

Added option to customize Pinned folder location

Added new option "Enable accelerators" (#447)

Added new option "Require Alt key for accelerators" (#117)

Added -reloadsettings command line switch (#1157)

Allow shutdown even if limited admin doesn't have shutdown privilege (#1015)

Properly handle Windows updates during shutdown (#1250)

Get nightly (prerelease) builds from Github

Show Open-Shell version in start context menu (#888)

Use more convenient format for color settings (#82, #1141)

Use Segoe Fluent Icons font for modern settings icons on Windows 11

Updated help (#1173, #880, #524)

Help: Added skinning tutorial

Help: Added custom button tutorial

Show start menu next to taskbar by default

Setup: Recognize also /h and /help parameters (#1278)

Setup: Don't install Classic IE by default

Don't show first-time settings dialog if settings were imported from XML already (#1319)

Improved menu animation timing

Added menu animation fps logging Fixes Fixed taskbar texture on Windows 11 (#1230)

Fixed sleep operation on systems with connected standby enabled (#719)

Fixed corrupted icons in second column (#1088)

Fixed image rendering on Windows 7 (#1023, #90)

Fixed search box focusing (#1068)

Fixed Aero button alignment on multiple monitors (#1310)

Fixed handling of automatically hiding taskbar on multi-monitor setup (#908)

Proper start menu alignment in case of vertical taskbar Windows 11 (#1231)

Make sure tray buttons are properly positioned when custom start button was created (#1232)

Properly scale modern task icons (#518)

Properly scale default skin font according to DPI (#1110)

Properly round font size (#1547)

Use proper modern settings icon (#495)

Don't track usage of Open-Shell modern settings folder (#744)

Don't show Windows Shell Experience Host in list of frequent programs (#1164)

Fixed branding string on Windows 11 (#878, #960, #1063)