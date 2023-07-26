Versie 5.3.6 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.3.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.3.6 Redraw calltip after showing as didn't update when size of new text exactly same as previous. Feature #1486.

On Win32 fix reverse arrow cursor when scaled. Bug #2382.

On Win32 hide cursor when typing if that system preference has been chosen. Bug #2333.

On Win32 and Qt, stop aligning IME candidate window to target. It is now always aligned to start of composition string. This undoes part of feature #1300. Feature #1488, Bug #2391, Feature #1300.

On Qt, for IMEs, update micro focus when selection changes. This may move the location of IME popups to align with the caret.

On Qt, implement replacement for IMEs which may help with actions like reconversion. This is similar to delete-surrounding on GTK. Release 5.3.5 On Win32, implement IME context sensitivity with IMR_DOCUMENTFEED. Feature #1310.

On Win32 remove dependence on MSIMG32.DLL by replacing AlphaBlend by GdiAlphaBlend. Bug #1923.

On Qt, stop movement of IME candidate box.

On Qt, report correct caret position within paragraph for IME retrieve surrounding text.

On Qt for Cocoa, fix crash in entry of multi-character strings with IME.