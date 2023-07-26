Versie 5.3.6 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.3.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release 5.3.6
Release 5.3.5
- Redraw calltip after showing as didn't update when size of new text exactly same as previous. Feature #1486.
- On Win32 fix reverse arrow cursor when scaled. Bug #2382.
- On Win32 hide cursor when typing if that system preference has been chosen. Bug #2333.
- On Win32 and Qt, stop aligning IME candidate window to target. It is now always aligned to start of composition string. This undoes part of feature #1300. Feature #1488, Bug #2391, Feature #1300.
- On Qt, for IMEs, update micro focus when selection changes. This may move the location of IME popups to align with the caret.
- On Qt, implement replacement for IMEs which may help with actions like reconversion. This is similar to delete-surrounding on GTK.
- On Win32, implement IME context sensitivity with IMR_DOCUMENTFEED. Feature #1310.
- On Win32 remove dependence on MSIMG32.DLL by replacing AlphaBlend by GdiAlphaBlend. Bug #1923.
- On Qt, stop movement of IME candidate box.
- On Qt, report correct caret position within paragraph for IME retrieve surrounding text.
- On Qt for Cocoa, fix crash in entry of multi-character strings with IME.