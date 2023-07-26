Software-update: SciTE 5.3.6

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.3.6 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.3.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.3.6
  • Redraw calltip after showing as didn't update when size of new text exactly same as previous. Feature #1486.
  • On Win32 fix reverse arrow cursor when scaled. Bug #2382.
  • On Win32 hide cursor when typing if that system preference has been chosen. Bug #2333.
  • On Win32 and Qt, stop aligning IME candidate window to target. It is now always aligned to start of composition string. This undoes part of feature #1300. Feature #1488, Bug #2391, Feature #1300.
  • On Qt, for IMEs, update micro focus when selection changes. This may move the location of IME popups to align with the caret.
  • On Qt, implement replacement for IMEs which may help with actions like reconversion. This is similar to delete-surrounding on GTK.
Release 5.3.5
  • On Win32, implement IME context sensitivity with IMR_DOCUMENTFEED. Feature #1310.
  • On Win32 remove dependence on MSIMG32.DLL by replacing AlphaBlend by GdiAlphaBlend. Bug #1923.
  • On Qt, stop movement of IME candidate box.
  • On Qt, report correct caret position within paragraph for IME retrieve surrounding text.
  • On Qt for Cocoa, fix crash in entry of multi-character strings with IME.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer SciTE 5.3.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Scintilla
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-07-2023 14:08 0

26-07-2023 • 14:08

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Bron: Scintilla

Update-historie

28-03 SciTE 5.6.1 0
26-02 SciTE 5.6.0 0
10-11 SciTE 5.5.8 0
06-'25 SciTE 5.5.7 0
04-'25 SciTE 5.5.6 0
02-'25 SciTE 5.5.5 0
12-'24 SciTE 5.5.4 1
10-'24 SciTE 5.5.3 0
08-'24 SciTE 5.5.2 0
07-'24 SciTE 5.5.1 1
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