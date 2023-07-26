Versie 15.44.4 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog sinds versie 15.43.6 is hieronder te vinden.

TeamViewer 15.44.4 New features Access control for in-session chats is now available.

The process of remotely assigning a device via custom Host module has now been simplified. The user can now share a link which will allow assignment to the company. Improvements It is now possible to edit the groups of multiple devices at the same time.

It is now possible to update the policies of multiple device groups at the same time.

It is now possible to see the devices menu by right-clicking on the device row.

It is now possible to update the policy assignment of multiple device groups at the same time.

It is now possible to remove yourself as manager from multiple device groups at the same time. Bugfixes Fixed a bug that prevented the device name from being displayed in the session window.

Fixed a bug which could prevent the chat button from functioning in the device groups list.

Fixed a bug that prevented the file transfer button from working between Windows and iOS/Android devices. TeamViewer 15.43.9 Bugfixes Minor fixes and improvements. TeamViewer 15.43.8 Improvements Wake-on-Lan functionality is now available for classic managed devices. Bugfixes Fixed a bug in Device Groups that could lead the user to an error page when trying to edit a group. TeamViewer 15.43.7 New features A VPN connection is now available from the Connect button's drop-down menu. Improvements New sorting options have been added to the device list.

The upgrade info & flow on the "add devices" dialog has been amended so that it does not to block the user from bookmarking a device.