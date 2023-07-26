Software-update: TeamViewer 15.44.4

Versie 15.44.4 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog sinds versie 15.43.6 is hieronder te vinden.

TeamViewer 15.44.4

New features
  • Access control for in-session chats is now available.
  • The process of remotely assigning a device via custom Host module has now been simplified. The user can now share a link which will allow assignment to the company.
Improvements
  • It is now possible to edit the groups of multiple devices at the same time.
  • It is now possible to update the policies of multiple device groups at the same time.
  • It is now possible to see the devices menu by right-clicking on the device row.
  • It is now possible to update the policy assignment of multiple device groups at the same time.
  • It is now possible to remove yourself as manager from multiple device groups at the same time.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the device name from being displayed in the session window.
  • Fixed a bug which could prevent the chat button from functioning in the device groups list.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the file transfer button from working between Windows and iOS/Android devices.

TeamViewer 15.43.9

Bugfixes
  • Minor fixes and improvements.

TeamViewer 15.43.8

Improvements
  • Wake-on-Lan functionality is now available for classic managed devices.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug in Device Groups that could lead the user to an error page when trying to edit a group.

TeamViewer 15.43.7

New features
  • A VPN connection is now available from the Connect button's drop-down menu.
Improvements
  • New sorting options have been added to the device list.
  • The upgrade info & flow on the "add devices" dialog has been amended so that it does not to block the user from bookmarking a device.

Reacties

Dyon_R 26 juli 2023 17:37
Pas moest ik iemand helpen via TeamViewer, ik had het al een tijdje niet gebruikt, maar wat is er gebeurd met TeamViewer?
Vroeger kon ik de .exe openen van de setup en Alleen Starten en meteen rechts een ID invullen en klaar.
De hele UI is voor mij, iemand die incidenteel gebruikt, echt onoverzichtelijk geworden. Ik moest ook verplicht inloggen of registreren volgens mij, ik kwam er zo snel niet zonder account door heen.

Is het nog mogelijk om een simpelere versie te verkrijgen of iets dergelijks?
AibohphobiA BoB @Dyon_R26 juli 2023 17:55
Kijk even bij vorige versies, daar staat een hele lijst met (betere) alternatieven.
Dyon_R @AibohphobiA BoB26 juli 2023 18:00
Goeie tip inderdaad! Ik zie zo snel dat ik niet de enige ben die de nieuwe UI vreselijk vind. Zal later de alternatieven testen!
William_H @Dyon_R27 juli 2023 08:55
Je kunt nog steeds met ID en wachtwoord een sessie overnemen van een ander apparaat. Waar je nu een sessie opzet, moet je klikken op opzetten met ID en dan kan het op de klassieke manier.
Kalief @Dyon_R27 juli 2023 11:31
Bovenin de nieuwe versie staat een schuifje waarmee je kunt wisselen van nieuwe naar oude interface.

Ik ben teruggegaan naar de oude interface omdat ik in de nieuwe de updayte-functie niet meer kon vinden.
matroosoft 26 juli 2023 21:01
Hear me out: waarom zou je tegenwoordig nog TeamViewer gebruiken? Ik gebruik tegenwoordig vaak het in Windows ingebouwde Quick Assist. Geen gedoe met licenties, installatie, versies, etc.

Mijns inziens is dit voor 90% van de huidige TeamViewer gebruikers afdoende, die gebruiken het vaak om incidenteel mee te kijken en dan is een licentie niet rendabel. En vaak heeft de ander dan net weer een andere versie of zelfs helemaal niet geïnstalleerd.
Kalief @ASS-Ware27 juli 2023 11:41
ramon512 26 juli 2023 15:43
eigelijke mis ik veel firmware updates van de fabrikant avm in dit lijst al een tijdtje
mvg Ramon
RoanV @ramon51226 juli 2023 16:23
Updates kunnen aangekaart worden op https://tweakers.net/submit/ :)
ramon512 @RoanV26 juli 2023 17:42
ik wist dat niet sorry

