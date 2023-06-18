Versie 8.5.4 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ version 8.5.4 bug-fixes and new features: Fix macro recording regression on Unicode character. (Fix #13757)

Fix regression of defective detection for file read-only attribute removal via Explorer. (Fix #13742)

Fix opening multi-files on multi-instance mode regression. (Fix #36, #13778)

Update: Scintilla 5.3.5 Lexilla 5.2.5. (Implement #13729)

Fix Notepad++ hanging issue running macro to EOF. (Fix #13342)

Fix EOL symbol color/appearence being reset issue while changing encoding. (Fix #13728)

Enable code folding in Assembly source files. (Fix #13758, #9888)

Fix document language not remembered through sessions issue. (Fix #13743)

Add SHA-1 hash features. (Fix #13791)

Add “open new blank document in addition on startup” ability. (Fix #11134, #9535, #5527)

Fix lexer plugin is sorted unconventionally in language menu issue (Fix #9516)

Add message NPPM_DARKMODESUBCLASSANDTHEME to allow plugin to use generic dark mode. (Fix #13574)

Add the ability to close multiple files without saving in Document list. (Fix #13768, #13178)

Several GUI Enhancements. (Fix #13764, #10349, #8109, #13703, #13701, #13686, #13665, #13657, #13676, #13667, #13624, #13622)

Fix error message on uninstallation. (Implement #13653)

Fix tabContextMenu_example.xml not being deleted while uninstallation. (Fix #13670)