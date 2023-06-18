Software-update: Notepad++ 8.5.4

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.5.4 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ version 8.5.4 bug-fixes and new features:
  • Fix macro recording regression on Unicode character. (Fix #13757)
  • Fix regression of defective detection for file read-only attribute removal via Explorer. (Fix #13742)
  • Fix opening multi-files on multi-instance mode regression. (Fix #36, #13778)
  • Update: Scintilla 5.3.5 Lexilla 5.2.5. (Implement #13729)
  • Fix Notepad++ hanging issue running macro to EOF. (Fix #13342)
  • Fix EOL symbol color/appearence being reset issue while changing encoding. (Fix #13728)
  • Enable code folding in Assembly source files. (Fix #13758, #9888)
  • Fix document language not remembered through sessions issue. (Fix #13743)
  • Add SHA-1 hash features. (Fix #13791)
  • Add “open new blank document in addition on startup” ability. (Fix #11134, #9535, #5527)
  • Fix lexer plugin is sorted unconventionally in language menu issue (Fix #9516)
  • Add message NPPM_DARKMODESUBCLASSANDTHEME to allow plugin to use generic dark mode. (Fix #13574)
  • Add the ability to close multiple files without saving in Document list. (Fix #13768, #13178)
  • Several GUI Enhancements. (Fix #13764, #10349, #8109, #13703, #13701, #13686, #13665, #13657, #13676, #13667, #13624, #13622)
  • Fix error message on uninstallation. (Implement #13653)
  • Fix tabContextMenu_example.xml not being deleted while uninstallation. (Fix #13670)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.5.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.5.4/
Bestandsgrootte 4,45MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-06-2023 21:18
1 • submitter: shaswin

18-06-2023 • 21:18

1

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

14-07 Notepad++ 8.9.7 9
31-05 Notepad++ 8.9.6.2 3
29-05 Notepad++ 8.9.6.1 3
22-05 Notepad++ 8.9.6 5
12-05 Notepad++ 8.9.5 7
26-04 Notepad++ 8.9.4 12
24-03 Notepad++ 8.9.3 7
16-02 Notepad++ 8.9.2 1
26-01 Notepad++ 8.9.1 9
27-12 Notepad++ 8.9 13
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Prince 18 juni 2023 22:42
Blijft toch een van de eerste zaken die ik op de PC installeer bij mij.
Zeker omdat je het ook kan gebruiken om snel tijdelijk iets te noteren zonder dat je het ergens moet opslaan.

Ik moet wel toegeven dat VS Code ook erg mooi gemaakt is om mee te werken en meer en meer bepaalde taken van Notepad++ is aan het overnemen.

En voor zij die geïnteresseerd zijn; snel installeren van deze en andere tools bij een reinstall doe je als volgt:
winget install -e --id Notepad++.Notepad++
bvb Batchfile met deze erin:
winget install -e --id 7zip.7zip
winget install -e --id Audacity.Audacity
winget install -e --id Discord.Discord
winget install -e --id Docker.DockerDesktop
winget install -e --id Git.Git
winget install -e --id Google.Chrome
winget install -e --id dbeaver.dbeaver
winget install -e --id Canonical.Ubuntu.2204
winget install -e --id Microsoft.VisualStudioCode
winget install -e --id Microsoft.VisualStudio.2022.Community
winget install -e --id Notepad++.Notepad++
winget install -e --id Postman.Postman
winget install -e --id WinDirStat.WinDirStat
winget install -e --id WinSCP.WinSCP
winget install -e --id Adobe.Acrobat.Reader.64-bit
winget install -e --id Adobe.DNGConverter

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