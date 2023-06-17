R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft kort geleden versie 4.3.1 uitgebracht met de titel Beagle Scouts. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Significant User-Visible Changes Calling && or || with LHS or (if evaluated) RHS of length greater than one is now always an error, with a report of the form 'length = 4' in coercion to 'logical(1)' Environment variable _R_CHECK_LENGTH_1_LOGIC2_ no longer has any effect. New Features The included BLAS sources have been updated to those shipped with LAPACK version 3.10.1. (This caused some platform-dependent changes to package check output.) And then to the sources from LAPACK version 3.11.0 (with changes only to double complex subroutines).

The included LAPACK sources have been updated to include the four Fortran 90 routines rather than their Fortran 77 predecessors. This may give some different signs in SVDs or eigendecompositions.. (This completes the transition to LAPACK 3.10.x begun in R 4.2.0.)

The LAPACK sources have been updated to version 3.11.0. (No new subroutines have been added, so this almost entirely bug fixes: Those fixes do affect some computations with NaN s, including R's NA .)

s, including R's .) The parser now signals classed errors, notably in case of the pipe operator |> . The error object and message now give line and column numbers, mostly as proposed and provided by Duncan Murdoch in PR#18328.

. The error object and message now give line and column numbers, mostly as proposed and provided by Duncan Murdoch in PR#18328. toeplitz() is now generalized for asymmetric cases, with a toeplitz2() variant.

is now generalized for asymmetric cases, with a variant. xy.coords() and xyz.coords() and consequently, e.g., plot(x,y, log = "y") now signal a classed warning about negative values of y (where log(.) is NA ). Such a warning can be specifically suppressed or caught otherwise.

and and consequently, e.g., now signal a classed warning about negative values of y (where is ). Such a warning can be specifically suppressed or caught otherwise. Regular expression functions now check more thoroughly whether their inputs are valid strings (in their encoding, e.g. in UTF-8).

The performance of grep() , sub() , gsub() and strsplit() has been improved, particularly with perl = TRUE and fixed = TRUE . Use of useBytes = TRUE for performance reasons should no longer be needed and is discouraged: it may lead to incorrect results.

, , and has been improved, particularly with and . Use of for performance reasons should no longer be needed and is discouraged: it may lead to incorrect results. apropos() gains an argument dot_internals which is used by the completion ( help(rcompgen) ) engine to also see base internals such as .POSIXct() .

gains an argument which is used by the completion ( ) engine to also see base internals such as . Support in tools::Rdiff() for comparing uncompressed PDF files is further reduced – see its help page.

for comparing uncompressed PDF files is further reduced – see its help page. qqplot(x, y, ...) gains conf.level and conf.args arguments for computing and plotting a confidence band for the treatment function transforming the distribution of x into the distribution of y (Switzer, 1976, Biometrika). Contributed by Torsten Hothorn.

gains and arguments for computing and plotting a confidence band for the treatment function transforming the distribution of into the distribution of (Switzer, 1976, Biometrika). Contributed by Torsten Hothorn. Performance of package_dependencies() has been improved for cases when the number of dependencies is large.

has been improved for cases when the number of dependencies is large. Strings newly created by gsub() , sub() and strsplit() , when any of the inputs is marked as "bytes" , are also marked as "bytes" . This reduces the risk of creating invalid strings and accidental substitution of bytes deemed invalid.

, and , when any of the inputs is marked as , are also marked as . This reduces the risk of creating invalid strings and accidental substitution of bytes deemed invalid. Support for readLines(encoding = "bytes") has been added to allow processing special text files byte-by-byte, without creating invalid strings.

has been added to allow processing special text files byte-by-byte, without creating invalid strings. iconv(from = "") now takes into account any declared encoding of the input elements and uses it in preference to the native encoding. This reduces the risk of accidental creation of invalid strings, particularly when different elements of the input have different encoding (including "bytes" ).

now takes into account any declared encoding of the input elements and uses it in preference to the native encoding. This reduces the risk of accidental creation of invalid strings, particularly when different elements of the input have different encoding (including ). Package repositories in getOption("repos") are now initialized from the ‘repositories’ file when utils is loaded (if not already set, e.g., in ‘.Rprofile’). (From a report and patch proposal by Gabriel Becker in PR#18405.)

are now initialized from the ‘repositories’ file when utils is loaded (if not already set, e.g., in ‘.Rprofile’). (From a report and patch proposal by Gabriel Becker in PR#18405.) compactPDF() gets a verbose option.

gets a option. type.convert() and hence read.table() get new option tryLogical = TRUE with back compatible default. When set to false, converts "F" or "T" columns to character.

and hence get new option with back compatible default. When set to false, converts or columns to character. Added new unit prefixes "R" and "Q" for abbreviating (unrealistically large) sizes beyond 10271027 in standard = "SI" , thanks to Henrik Bengtsson's PR#18435.

and for abbreviating (unrealistically large) sizes beyond in , thanks to Henrik Bengtsson's PR#18435. as.data.frame() 's default method now also works fine with atomic objects inheriting from classes such as "roman" , "octmode" and "hexmode" , such fulfilling the wish of PR#18421, by Benjamin Feakins.

's default method now also works fine with atomic objects inheriting from classes such as , and , such fulfilling the wish of PR#18421, by Benjamin Feakins. The as.data.frame.vector() utility now errors for wrong-length row.names . It warned for almost six years, with “Will be an error!”.

utility now errors for wrong-length . It warned for almost six years, with “Will be an error!”. sessionInfo() now also contains La_version() and reports codepage and timezone when relevant, in both print() and toLatex() methods which also get new option tzone for displaying timezone information when locale = FALSE .

now also contains and reports codepage and timezone when relevant, in both and methods which also get new option for displaying timezone information when . New function R_compiled_by() reports the C and Fortran compilers used to build R, if known.

reports the C and Fortran compilers used to build R, if known. predict(<lm>, newdata = *) no longer unnecessarily creates an offset of all 0 s.

no longer unnecessarily creates an of all s. solve() for complex inputs now uses argument tol and by default checks for ‘computational singularity’ (as it long has done for numeric inputs).

for complex inputs now uses argument and by default checks for ‘computational singularity’ (as it long has done for numeric inputs). predict(<rank-deficient lm>, newdata=*) now obeys a new argument rankdeficient , with new default "warnif" , warning only if there are non-estimable cases in newdata . Other options include rankdeficient = "NA" , predicting NA for non-estimable newdata cases. This addresses PR#15072 by Russ Lenth and is based on his original proposal and discussions in PR#16158 also by David Firth and Elin Waring. Still somewhat experimental.

now obeys a new argument , with new default , warning only if there are non-estimable cases in . Other options include , predicting for non-estimable cases. This addresses PR#15072 by Russ Lenth and is based on his original proposal and discussions in PR#16158 also by David Firth and Elin Waring. Still somewhat experimental. Rgui console implementation now works better with the NVDA screen reader when the full blinking cursor is selected. The underlying improvements in cursor handling may help also other screen readers on Windows.

console implementation now works better with the screen reader when the full blinking cursor is selected. The underlying improvements in cursor handling may help also other screen readers on Windows. The drop-field control in GraphApp can now be left with the TAB key and all controls can be navigated in the reverse order using the Shift+TAB key, improving accessibility of the Rgui configuration editor.

configuration editor. qnorm(<very large negative>, log.p=TRUE) is now fully accurate (instead of to “only” minimally five digits).

is now fully accurate (instead of to “only” minimally five digits). demo(error.catching) now also shows off withWarnings() and tryCatchWEMs() .

now also shows off and . As an experimental feature the placeholder _ can now also be used in the rhs of a forward pipe |> expression as the first argument in an extraction call, such as _$coef . More generally, it can be used as the head of a chain of extractions, such as _$coef[[2]] .

can now also be used in the of a forward pipe expression as the first argument in an extraction call, such as . More generally, it can be used as the head of a chain of extractions, such as . Spaces in the environment variable used to choose the R session's temporary directory (TMPDIR, TMP and TEMP are tried in turn) are now fatal. (On Windows the ‘short path’ version of the path is tried and used if that does not contain a space.)

all.equal.numeric() gets a new optional switch giveErr to return the numeric error as attribute. Relatedly, stopifnot(all.equal<some>(a, b, ..)) is as “smart” now, as stopifnot(all.equal(....)) has been already, thus allowing customized all.equal<Some>() wrappers.

gets a new optional switch to return the numeric error as attribute. Relatedly, is as “smart” now, as has been already, thus allowing customized wrappers. R on Windows is now able to work with path names longer than 260 characters when these are enabled in the system (requires at least Windows 10 version 1607). Packages should be updated to work with long paths as well, instead of assuming PATH_MAX to be the maximum length. Custom front-ends and applications embedding R need to update their manifests if they wish to allow this feature. See https://blog.r-project.org/2023/03/07/path-length-limit-on-windows for more information.

to be the maximum length. Custom front-ends and applications embedding R need to update their manifests if they wish to allow this feature. See https://blog.r-project.org/2023/03/07/path-length-limit-on-windows for more information. ‘Object not found’ and ‘Missing argument’ errors now give a more accurate error context. Patch provided by Lionel Henry in PR#18241.

The @ operator is now an S3 generic. Based on contributions by Tomasz Kalinowski in PR#18482.

operator is now an S3 generic. Based on contributions by Tomasz Kalinowski in PR#18482. New generic chooseOpsMethod() provides a mechanism for objects to resolve cases where two suitable methods are found for an Ops Group Generic. This supports experimenting with alternative object systems. Based on contributions by Tomasz Kalinowski in PR#18484.

provides a mechanism for objects to resolve cases where two suitable methods are found for an Ops Group Generic. This supports experimenting with alternative object systems. Based on contributions by Tomasz Kalinowski in PR#18484. inherits(x, what) now accepts values other than a simple character vector for argument what . A new generic, nameOfClass() , is called to resolve the class name from what . This supports experimenting with alternative object systems. Based on contributions by Tomasz Kalinowski in PR#18485.

now accepts values other than a simple character vector for argument . A new generic, , is called to resolve the class name from . This supports experimenting with alternative object systems. Based on contributions by Tomasz Kalinowski in PR#18485. Detection of BLAS/LAPACK in use ( sessionInfo() ) with FlexiBLAS now reports the current backend.

) with FlexiBLAS now reports the current backend. The "data.frame" method for subset() now warns about extraneous arguments, typically catching the use of ‘⁠=⁠’ instead of ‘⁠==⁠’ in the subset expression.

method for now warns about extraneous arguments, typically catching the use of ‘⁠=⁠’ instead of ‘⁠==⁠’ in the expression. Calling a:b when numeric a or b is longer than one may now be made into an error by setting environment variable _R_CHECK_LENGTH_COLON_ to a true value, along the proposal in PR#18419 by Henrik Bengtsson.

when numeric or is longer than one may now be made into an error by setting environment variable _R_CHECK_LENGTH_COLON_ to a true value, along the proposal in PR#18419 by Henrik Bengtsson. density(x, weights = *) now warns if automatic bandwidth selection happens without using weights ; new optional warnWbw may suppress the warning. Prompted by Christoph Dalitz' PR#18490 and its discussants.

now warns if automatic bandwidth selection happens without using ; new optional may suppress the warning. Prompted by Christoph Dalitz' PR#18490 and its discussants. rm(list = *) is faster and more readable thanks to Kevin Ushey's PR#18492.

is faster and more readable thanks to Kevin Ushey's PR#18492. The plot.lm() function no longer produces a normal Q-Q plot for GLMs. Instead it plots a half-normal Q-Q plot of the absolute value of the standardized deviance residuals.

function no longer produces a normal Q-Q plot for GLMs. Instead it plots a half-normal Q-Q plot of the absolute value of the standardized deviance residuals. The print() method for class "summary.glm" no longer shows summary statistics for the deviance residuals by default. Its optional argument show.residuals can be used to show them if required.

method for class no longer shows summary statistics for the deviance residuals by default. Its optional argument can be used to show them if required. The tapply() function now accepts a data frame as its X argument, and allows INDEX to be a formula in that case. by.data.frame() similarly allows INDICES to be a formula.

function now accepts a data frame as its argument, and allows to be a formula in that case. similarly allows to be a formula. The performance of df[j] <- value (including for missing j ) and write.table(df) has been improved for data frames df with a large number of columns. (Thanks to Gabriel Becker's PR#18500, PR#18503 and discussants, prompted by a report from Toby Dylan Hocking on the R-devel mailing list.)

(including for missing ) and has been improved for data frames with a large number of columns. (Thanks to Gabriel Becker's PR#18500, PR#18503 and discussants, prompted by a report from Toby Dylan Hocking on the R-devel mailing list.) The matrix multiply operator %*% is now an S3 generic, belonging to new group generic matrixOps . From Tomasz Kalinowski's contribution in PR#18483.

is now an S3 generic, belonging to new group generic . From Tomasz Kalinowski's contribution in PR#18483. New function array2DF() to convert arrays to data frames, particularly useful for the list arrays created by tapply() . Dates And Times On platforms where (non-UTC) datetimes before 1902 (or before 1900 as with system functions on recent macOS) are guessed by extrapolating time zones from 1902-2037, there is a warning at the first use of extrapolation in a session. (As all time zones post 2037 are extrapolation, we do not warn on those.)

(Platforms using --with-internal-tzone, including Windows and by default macOS). How years are printed in dates or date-times can be controlled by environment variable R_PAD_YEARS_BY_ZERO. The default remains to pad to 4 digits by zeroes, but setting value ‘⁠no⁠’ gives no padding (as used by default by glibc ).

). strftime() tries harder to determine the offset for the "%z" format, and succeeds on the mainstream R platforms.

tries harder to determine the offset for the format, and succeeds on the mainstream R platforms. strftime() has a limit of 2048 bytes on the string produced – attempting to exceed this is an error. (Previously it silently truncated at 255 bytes.)

has a limit of 2048 bytes on the string produced – attempting to exceed this is an error. (Previously it silently truncated at 255 bytes.) sessionInfo() records (and by default prints) the system time zone as part of the locale information. Also, the source (system/internal) of the date-time conversion and printing functions.

records (and by default prints) the system time zone as part of the locale information. Also, the source (system/internal) of the date-time conversion and printing functions. Objects of class "POSIXlt" created in this version of R always have 11 components: component zone is always set, and component gmtoff is set for times in UTC and usually set on the (almost all) platforms which have C-level support, otherwise is NA .

created in this version of R always have 11 components: component is always set, and component is set for times in UTC and usually set on the (almost all) platforms which have C-level support, otherwise is . There are comprehensive validity checks on the structure of objects of class "POSIXlt" when converting (including formatting and printing). (This avoids mis-conversions of hand-crafted objects.)

when converting (including formatting and printing). (This avoids mis-conversions of hand-crafted objects.) There is some support for using the native date-time routines on macOS: this is only viable on recent versions (e.g. 12.6 and 13) and does get wrong some historical changes (before 1900, during WWII). Use of --with-internal-tzone remains the default.

as.POSIXct(<numeric>) and as.POSIXlt(.) (without specifying origin ) now work. So does as.Date(<numeric>) .

and (without specifying ) now work. So does . as.Date.POSIXct(., tz) now treats several tz values, notably "GMT" as equivalent to "UTC" , proposed and improved by Michael Chirico and Joshua Ulrich in PR#17674.

now treats several values, notably as equivalent to , proposed and improved by Michael Chirico and Joshua Ulrich in PR#17674. Experimental balancePOSIXlt() utility allows using “ragged” and or out-of-range "POSIXlt" objects more correctly, e.g., in subsetting and subassignments. Such objects are now documented. More experimentally, a "POSIXlt" object may have an attribute "balanced" indicating if it is known to be filled or fully balanced.

utility allows using “ragged” and or out-of-range objects more correctly, e.g., in subsetting and subassignments. Such objects are now documented. More experimentally, a object may have an attribute indicating if it is known to be filled or fully balanced. Functions axis.Date() and axis.POSIXct() are rewritten to gain better default tick locations and better default formats by using prettyDate() . Thanks to Swetlana Herbrandt.

and are rewritten to gain better default tick locations and better default formats by using . Thanks to Swetlana Herbrandt. The mapping of Windows' names for time zones to IANA's ‘Olson’ names has been updated. When ICU is available (it is by default), it is used to get a mapping for the current region set in Windows. This can be overridden by setting environment variable TZ to the desired Olson name — see OlsonNames() for those currently available. Graphics The graphics engine version, R_GE_version , has been bumped to 16 and so packages that provide graphics devices should be reinstalled.

, has been bumped to and so packages that provide graphics devices should be reinstalled. The grDevices and grid packages have new functions for rendering typeset glyphs, primarily: grDevices::glyphInfo() and grid::grid.glyph() .

Rendering of typeset glyphs is only supported so far on the Cairo-based graphics devices and on the pdf() and quartz() devices.

and . Rendering of typeset glyphs is only supported so far on the Cairo-based graphics devices and on the and devices. The defined behaviour for "clear" and "source" compositing operators (via grid::grid.group() ) has been changed (to align better with simple interpretation of original Porter-Duff definitions).

and compositing operators (via ) has been changed (to align better with simple interpretation of original Porter-Duff definitions). Support for gradients, patterns, clipping paths, masks, groups, compositing operators, and affine transformations has been added to the quartz() device. Installation On A Unix-Alike A system installation of generic LAPACK 3.10.0 or later will be preferred to the version in the R sources. configure option --with-lapack=no (equivalently --without-lapack) forces compilation of the internal LAPACK sources.

If --with-lapack is not specified, a system liblapack is looked for and used if it reports version 3.10.0 or later and does not contain BLAS routines.

Packages using LAPACK will need to be reinstalled if this changes to using an external library.

option --with-lapack=no (equivalently --without-lapack) forces compilation of the internal LAPACK sources. If --with-lapack is not specified, a system is looked for and used if it reports version 3.10.0 or later and does not contain BLAS routines. Packages using LAPACK will need to be reinstalled if this changes to using an external library. On ‘⁠aarch64⁠’ Linux platforms using GCC, configure now defaults to -fPIC (instead of -fpic), as desired in PR#18326.

now defaults to -fPIC (instead of -fpic), as desired in PR#18326. configure now checks conversion of datetimes between POSIXlt and POSIXct around year 2020. Failure (which has been seen on platforms missing tzdata ) is fatal.

now checks conversion of datetimes between and around year 2020. Failure (which has been seen on platforms missing ) is fatal. If configure option --with-valgrind-instrumentation is given value 1 or 2 , option --with-system-valgrind-headers is now the default and ignored (with a warning). It is highly recommended that the system headers are installed alongside valgrind : they are part of its packaging on some Linux distributions and packaged separately (e.g. in the ‘valgrind-devel’ RPM) on others. configure will give a warning if they are not found.

option --with-valgrind-instrumentation is given value or , option --with-system-valgrind-headers is now the default and ignored (with a warning). It is highly recommended that the system headers are installed alongside : they are part of its packaging on some Linux distributions and packaged separately (e.g. in the ‘valgrind-devel’ RPM) on others. will give a warning if they are not found. The system headers will be required in a future release of R to build with valgrind instrumentation.

instrumentation. libcurl 8.x is now accepted by configure : despite a change in major version number it changes neither API nor ABI. Installation On Windows The makefiles and installer scripts for Windows have been tailored to ‘Rtools43’, an update of the ‘Rtools42’ toolchain. It is based on gcc 12 and newer versions of MinGW-W64, binutils and libraries. At this time R-devel can still be built using Rtools42 without changes, but when R-devel is installed via the installer, it will by default look for Rtools43.

12 and newer versions of MinGW-W64, binutils and libraries. At this time R-devel can still be built using Rtools42 without changes, but when R-devel is installed via the installer, it will by default look for Rtools43. Old make targets rsync-extsoft and 32-bit ones that are no longer needed have been removed.

and 32-bit ones that are no longer needed have been removed. Default builds (including for packages) no longer select C99. Thus the C standard used is the default for the compiler, which for the toolchain in ‘Rtools43’ is C17. (This is consistent with Unix builds.) Package Installation The default C++ standard has been changed to C++17 where available (which it is on all currently checked platforms): if not C++14 or C++11 is used if available otherwise C++ is not supported.

USE_FC_LEN_T is the default: this uses the correct (compiler-dependent) prototypes for Fortran BLAS/LAPACK routines called from C/C++, and requires adjustment of many such calls – see ‘Writing R Extensions’ §6.6.1.

is the default: this uses the correct (compiler-dependent) prototypes for Fortran BLAS/LAPACK routines called from C/C++, and requires adjustment of many such calls – see ‘Writing R Extensions’ §6.6.1. There is initial support for C++23 as several compilers are now supporting -std=c++23 or -std=c++2b or similar. As for C++20, there no additional configure checks for C++23 features beyond a check that the compiler reports a __cplusplus value greater than that in the C++20 standard. C++ feature tests should be used.

or or similar. As for C++20, there no additional checks for C++23 features beyond a check that the compiler reports a value greater than that in the C++20 standard. C++ feature tests should be used. There is support for a package to indicate the version of the C standard which should be used to compile it, and for the installing user to specify this. In most cases R defaults to the C compiler's default standard which is C17 (a ‘bug-fix’ of C11) – earlier versions of R or compilers may have defaulted to C99.

Current options are: USE_C17

Use a standard that is at most C17. The intention is to allow legacy packages to still be installed when later C standards become the default, including packages using new keywords as identifiers or with K&R-style function declarations. This will use C17 if available, falling back to C11. USE_C90

Use the C90 (aka C89) standard. (As that standard did not require compilers to identify that version, all we can verify is that the compiler does not claim to be using a later standard. It may accept C99 features – for example clang accepts // to make comments.) USE_C99

Use the C99 standard. This should be rarely needed – it avoids the few new features of C11/C17 which can be useful if a package assumes them if C17 is specified and they are not implemented. USE_C23

Use C23 (or in future, later). Compiler/library support for C23 is still being implemented, but LLVM clang from 15.0.0 and the upcoming GCC 13 have quite extensive support.

These can be specified as part of the ‘⁠SystemRequirements⁠’ field in the package's ‘DESCRIPTION’ file or via options --use-C17 and so on of R CMD INSTALL and R CMD SHLIB .

For further details see “Writing R Extensions” §1.2.5.

Current options are: These can be specified as part of the ‘⁠SystemRequirements⁠’ field in the package's ‘DESCRIPTION’ file or via options --use-C17 and so on of and . For further details see “Writing R Extensions” §1.2.5. (Windows) A ‘src/Makefile.ucrt’ or ‘src/Makefile.win’ file is now included after ‘ R_HOME /etc R_ARCH /Makeconf’ and so no longer needs to include that file itself. Installation of a package with such a file now uses a site ‘Makevars’ file in the same way as a package with a ‘src/Makevars.win’ file would.

/etc /Makeconf’ and so no longer needs to include that file itself. Installation of a package with such a file now uses a site ‘Makevars’ file in the same way as a package with a ‘src/Makevars.win’ file would. configure is now passed crucial variables such as CC and CFLAGS in its environment, as many packages were not setting them (as documented in ‘Writing R Extensions’ §1.2).

This has most effect where configure is used to compile parts of the package – most often by cmake or libtool which obfuscate the actual compile commands used.

Also used for configure.win and configure.ucrt on Windows. Fortran Flags The flag -fno-optimize-sibling-calls is no longer forced for gfortran 7 and later. It should no longer be needed now using ‘hidden’ character-length arguments when calling BLAS/LAPACK routines from C/C++ is the default even for packages. (Unless perhaps packages call Fortran code from C/C++ without using R's headers and without allowing for these arguments.) C-Level Facilities The deprecated S-compatibility macros DOUBLE_* in ‘R_ext/Constants.h’ (included by ‘R.h’) have been removed.

in ‘R_ext/Constants.h’ (included by ‘R.h’) have been removed. The deprecated legacy typedefs of Sint and Sfloat in header ‘R.h’ are no longer defined, and that header no longer includes header ‘limits.h’ from C nor ‘climits’ from C++.

and in header ‘R.h’ are no longer defined, and that header no longer includes header ‘limits.h’ from C nor ‘climits’ from C++. New macro CAD5R() is provided in ‘Rinternals.h’ and used in a few places in the R sources.

is provided in ‘Rinternals.h’ and used in a few places in the R sources. ALTREP now supports VECSXP vectors. Contributed by Gabor Csardi in PR#17620.

vectors. Contributed by Gabor Csardi in PR#17620. The Rcomplex definition (in header ‘R_ext/Complex.h’) has been extended to prevent possible mis-compilation when interfacing with Fortran (PR#18430). The new definition causes compiler warnings with static initializers such as {1, 2} , which can be changed to {.r=1, .i=2} .

Using the new definition from C++ depends on compiler extensions supporting C features that have not been incorporated into the C++ standards but are available in g++ and clang++ : this may result in C++ compiler warnings but these have been worked around for recent versions of common compilers (GCC, Apple/LLVM clang, Intel).

It is intended to change the inclusion of header ‘R_ext/Complex.h’ by other R headers, so C/C++ code files which make use of Rcomplex should include that header explicitly. Utilities R CMD check does more checking of package ‘.Rd’ files, warning about invalid email addresses and (some) invalid URIs and noting empty ‘⁠\item⁠’ labels in description lists.

does more checking of package ‘.Rd’ files, warning about invalid email addresses and (some) invalid URIs and noting empty ‘⁠\item⁠’ labels in description lists. R CMD check now also reports problems when reading package news in md (file ‘NEWS.md’) and (optionally) plain text (file ‘NEWS’) formats.

now also reports problems when reading package news in md (file ‘NEWS.md’) and (optionally) plain text (file ‘NEWS’) formats. _R_CHECK_TIMINGS_ defaults to a value from the environment even for R CMD check --as-cran ; this allows for exceptionally fast or slow platforms.

It now applies to checking PDF and HTML versions of the manuals, and ‘checking CRAN incoming feasibility’.

; this allows for exceptionally fast or slow platforms. It now applies to checking PDF and HTML versions of the manuals, and ‘checking CRAN incoming feasibility’. R CMD check can optionally (but included in --as-cran) check whether HTML math rendering via KaTeX works for the package ‘.Rd’ files.

can optionally (but included in --as-cran) check whether HTML math rendering via KaTeX works for the package ‘.Rd’ files. Non-interactive debugger invocations can be trapped by setting the environment variable _R_CHECK_BROWSER_NONINTERACTIVE_ to a true value. This is enabled by R CMD check --as-cran to detect the use of leftover browser() statements in the package.

to detect the use of leftover statements in the package. The use of sprintf and vsprintf from C/C++ has been deprecated in macOS 13 and is a known security risk. R CMD check now reports (on all platforms) if their use is found in compiled code: replace by snprintf or vsnprintf respectively. [ NB: whether such calls get compiled into the package is platform-dependent.]

and from C/C++ has been deprecated in macOS 13 and is a known security risk. now reports (on all platforms) if their use is found in compiled code: replace by or respectively. [ whether such calls get compiled into the package is platform-dependent.] Where recorded at installation, R CMD check reports the C and Fortran compilers used to build R. It reports the OS in use (if known, as given by osVersion ) as well as that R was built for.

It notes if a C++ standard was specified which is older than the current default: many packages have used C++11 to mean ‘not C++98’ — as C++11 is the minimum supported since R 4.0.0, that specification can probably be removed.

reports the C and Fortran compilers used to build R. It reports the OS in use (if known, as given by ) as well as that R was built for. It notes if a C++ standard was specified which is older than the current default: many packages have used C++11 to mean ‘not C++98’ — as C++11 is the minimum supported since R 4.0.0, that specification can probably be removed. R CMD INSTALL reports the compilers (and on macOS, the SDK) used, and this is copied to the output of R CMD check .

Where a C++ standard is specified, it is reported.

reports the compilers (and on macOS, the SDK) used, and this is copied to the output of . Where a C++ standard is specified, it is reported. R CMD check 's ‘checking compilation flags in Makevars’ has been relaxed to accept the use of flags such as -std=f2008 in ‘⁠PKG_FFLAGS⁠’.

's ‘checking compilation flags in Makevars’ has been relaxed to accept the use of flags such as -std=f2008 in ‘⁠PKG_FFLAGS⁠’. tools::buildVignettes() has a new argument skip , which is used by R CMD check to skip (and note) vignettes with unavailable ‘⁠\VignetteDepends⁠’ (PR#18318).

has a new argument , which is used by to skip (and note) vignettes with unavailable ‘⁠\VignetteDepends⁠’ (PR#18318). New generic .AtNames() added to enable class-specific completions after @ . The formerly internal function findMatches() is now exported, mainly for use in methods for .DollarNames() and .AtNames() . Deprecated And Defunct default.stringsAsFactors() is defunct.

is defunct. Calling as.data.frame.<class>() directly (for 12 atomic classes) is going to be formally deprecated, currently activated by setting the environment variable _R_CHECK_AS_DATA_FRAME_EXPLICIT_METHOD_ to non-empty, which also happens in R CMD check --as-cran . Bug Fixes Hashed environment s with sizes less than 5 can now grow. (Reported to R-devel by Duncan Garmonsway.)

s with sizes less than 5 can now grow. (Reported to R-devel by Duncan Garmonsway.) as.character(<Rd>, deparse = TRUE) failed to re-escape curly braces in LaTeX-like text. (Reported by Hadley Wickham in PR#18324.)

failed to re-escape curly braces in LaTeX-like text. (Reported by Hadley Wickham in PR#18324.) library() now passes its lib.loc argument when requiring Depends packages; reported (with fix) in PR#18331 by Mikael Jagan.

now passes its argument when requiring packages; reported (with fix) in PR#18331 by Mikael Jagan. R CMD Stangle : improved message about ‘Output’ files.

: improved message about ‘Output’ files. head(x, n) and tail(x, n) now signal an error if n is not numeric, instead of incidentally “working” sometimes returning all of x . Reported and discussed by Colin Fay, in PR#18357.

and now signal an error if is not numeric, instead of incidentally “working” sometimes returning all of . Reported and discussed by Colin Fay, in PR#18357. The "lm" method for summary() now gives the correct F-statistic when the model contains an offset. Reported in PR#18008.

method for now gives the correct F-statistic when the model contains an offset. Reported in PR#18008. C() and `contrasts<-`() now preserve factor level names when given a function object (as opposed a function name which did preserve names). Reported in PR#17616.

and now preserve factor level names when given a function object (as opposed a function name which did preserve names). Reported in PR#17616. c(a = 1, 2)[[]] no longer matches 2 but rather signals a classed error. Reported and analysed by Davis Vaughan in PR#18367, a duplicate of PR#18004, by Jan Meis et al. For consistency, NULL[[]] is also erroneous now. x[[]] <- v gives an error of the same class "MissingSubscriptError" .

no longer matches but rather signals a classed error. Reported and analysed by Davis Vaughan in PR#18367, a duplicate of PR#18004, by Jan Meis et al. For consistency, is also erroneous now. gives an error of the same class . The relist() function of utils now supports NULL elements in the skeleton (PR#15854).

function of utils now supports elements in the skeleton (PR#15854). ordered(levels = *) (missing x ) now works analogously to factor(, ordered=TRUE) ; reported (with fix) by Achim Zeileis in PR#18389.

(missing ) now works analogously to ; reported (with fix) by Achim Zeileis in PR#18389. User-defined Rd macro definitions can now span multiple lines, thanks to a patch from Duncan Murdoch. Previously, the Rd parser silently ignored everything after the first line.

Plain-text help ( tools::Rd2txt() ) now preserves an initial blank line for text following description list items.

) now preserves an initial blank line for text following description list items. tools::Rd2HTML() and tools::Rd2latex() no longer split ⁠\arguments⁠ and ⁠\value⁠ lists at Rd comments.

and no longer split and lists at Rd comments. tools::Rd2latex() now correctly handles optional text outside ⁠\item⁠ s of argument lists as well as bracketed text at the beginning of sections, e.g., ⁠\value{[NULL]}⁠ .

now correctly handles optional text outside s of argument lists as well as bracketed text at the beginning of sections, e.g., . as.character(<POSIXt>) now behaves more in line with the methods for atomic vectors such as numbers, and is no longer influenced by options() . Ditto for as.character(<Date>) . The as.character() method gets arguments digits and OutDec with defaults not depending on options() . Use of as.character(*, format = .) now warns.

now behaves more in line with the methods for atomic vectors such as numbers, and is no longer influenced by . Ditto for . The method gets arguments and with defaults not depending on . Use of now warns. Similarly, the as.character.hexmode() and *.octmode() methods also behave as good citizen methods and back compatibility option keepStr = TRUE .

and methods also behave as methods and back compatibility option . The as.POSIXlt(<POSIXlt>) and as.POSIXct(<POSIXct>) default methods now do obey their tz argument, also in this case.

and default methods now do obey their argument, also in this case. as.POSIXlt(<Date>) now does apply a tz (time zone) argument, as does as.POSIXct() ; partly suggested by Roland Fuß on the R-devel mailing list.

now does apply a (time zone) argument, as does ; partly suggested by Roland Fuß on the R-devel mailing list. as.Date.POSIXlt(x) now also works when the list components are of unequal length, aka “partially filled” or “ragged”.

now also works when the list components are of unequal length, aka “partially filled” or “ragged”. expand.model.frame() looked up variables in the wrong environment when applied to models fitted without data . Reported in PR#18414.

looked up variables in the wrong environment when applied to models fitted without . Reported in PR#18414. time() now (also) uses the ts.eps = getOption("ts.eps") argument and thus by default rounds values very close to the start (or end) of a year. Based on a proposal by Andreï V. Kostyrka on R-help.

now (also) uses the argument and thus by default rounds values very close to the start (or end) of a year. Based on a proposal by Andreï V. Kostyrka on R-help. Printing of a factanal() result with just one factor and sort = TRUE now works regularly, fixing PR#17863 by Timothy Bates, thanks to the ‘R Contributors’ working group.

result with just one factor and now works regularly, fixing PR#17863 by Timothy Bates, thanks to the ‘R Contributors’ working group. Printing 0-length objects of class "factor" , "roman" , "hexmode" , "octmode" , "person" , "bibentry" , or "citation" now prints something better, one of which fixes PR#18422, reported by Benjamin Feakins.

, , , , , , or now prints something better, one of which fixes PR#18422, reported by Benjamin Feakins. Sys.timezone() queries timedatectl only if systemd is loaded; addressing a report by Jan Gorecki in PR#17421.

queries only if is loaded; addressing a report by Jan Gorecki in PR#17421. The formula method of cor.test() had scoping problems when environment(formula) was not the calling environment; reported with a patch proposal by Mao Kobayashi in PR#18439.

had scoping problems when was not the calling environment; reported with a patch proposal by Mao Kobayashi in PR#18439. attach() of an environment with active bindings now preserves the active bindings. Reported by Kevin Ushey in PR#18425.

of an environment with active bindings now preserves the active bindings. Reported by Kevin Ushey in PR#18425. BLAS detection now works also with system-provided libraries not available as regular files. This fixes detection of the Accelerate framework on macOS since Big Sur. Reported by David Novgorodsky.

download.file() gives a helpful error message in case of an invalid download.file.method option, thanks to Colin Fay's report in PR#18455.

gives a helpful error message in case of an invalid option, thanks to Colin Fay's report in PR#18455. Sporadic crashes of Rterm when using completion have been fixed.

when using completion have been fixed. Rprof() is now more reliable. A livelock in thread initialization with too short sampling interval has been fixed on macOS. A deadlock in using the C runtime has been fixed on Windows. A potential deadlock has been prevented on Unix.

is now more reliable. A livelock in thread initialization with too short sampling interval has been fixed on macOS. A deadlock in using the C runtime has been fixed on Windows. A potential deadlock has been prevented on Unix. Cursor placement in Rgui now works even after a fixed-width font is selected.

now works even after a fixed-width font is selected. Mandatory options ( options() ) are now set on startup so that saving and restoring them always works (PR#18372).

) are now set on startup so that saving and restoring them always works (PR#18372). Package installation, R CMD INSTALL or install.packages(*) , now parses each of the ‘<pkg>/R/*.R’ files individually instead of first concatenating and then parse() ing the large resulting file. This allows parser or syntax errors to be diagnosed with correct file names and line numbers, thanks to Simon Dedman's report and Bill Dunlap's patch in PR#17859.

This does require syntactically self contained R source files now, fixing another inadvertent bug.

or , now parses each of the ‘<pkg>/R/*.R’ files individually instead of first concatenating and then ing the large resulting file. This allows parser or syntax errors to be diagnosed with correct file names and line numbers, thanks to Simon Dedman's report and Bill Dunlap's patch in PR#17859. This does require syntactically self contained R source files now, fixing another inadvertent bug. predict.lm(<model with offset>) now finds the offset in the correct environment, thanks to André Gillibert's report and patch in PR#18456.

now finds the offset in the correct environment, thanks to André Gillibert's report and patch in PR#18456. getInitial(<formula>) now finds the selfStart model in the correct environment. (Reported by Ivan Krylov in PR#18368.)

now finds the model in the correct environment. (Reported by Ivan Krylov in PR#18368.) Fix for possible segfault when using recently-added graphics features, such as gradients, clipping paths, masks, and groups with pdf(file=NULL) .

. class(m) <- class(m) no longer changes a matrix m by adding a class attribute.

no longer changes a matrix by adding a class attribute. packageDate(pkg) now only warns once if there is no pkg .

now only warns once if there is no . When ts() creates a multivariate time series, "mts" , it also inherits from "array" now, and is.mts() is documented and stricter.

creates a multivariate time series, , it also inherits from now, and is documented and stricter. Rd2txt() now preserves line breaks of ⁠\verb⁠ Rd content and from duplicated ⁠\cr⁠ . The former also fixes the rendering of verbatim output from Rd ⁠\Sexpr⁠ in plain-text help.

now preserves line breaks of Rd content and from duplicated . The former also fixes the rendering of verbatim output from Rd in plain-text help. uniroot(f, interval) should no longer wrongly converge outside the interval in some cases where abs(f(x)) == Inf for an x at the interval boundary, thanks to posts by Ben Bolker and Serguei Sokol on R-devel.

should no longer wrongly converge outside the interval in some cases where for an at the interval boundary, thanks to posts by Ben Bolker and Serguei Sokol on R-devel. Vectorized alpha handling in palette functions such as in gray() , rainbow() , or hcl.colors() works correctly now, thanks to Achim Zeileis' report and patch in PR#18476.

, , or works correctly now, thanks to Achim Zeileis' report and patch in PR#18476. Formatting and print() ing of bibentry objects has dropped the deprecated citation.bibtex.max argument, such that the bibtex argument's default for print.bibentry() depends directly on the citation.bibtex.max option, whereas in format.bibentry() the option no longer applies.

ing of objects has dropped the deprecated argument, such that the argument's default for depends directly on the option, whereas in the option no longer applies. Attempting to use a character string naming a foreign function entry point in a foreign function call in a package will now signal an error if the packages has called R_forceSymbols to specify that symbols must be used.

to specify that symbols must be used. An error in table() could permanently set options(warn=2) promoting all subsequent warnings to errors.

could permanently set promoting all subsequent warnings to errors. The sigma() function gave misleading results for binary GLMs. A new method for objects of class "glm" returns the square root of the estimate of the dispersion parameter using the same calculation as summary.glm() .

function gave misleading results for binary GLMs. A new method for objects of class returns the square root of the estimate of the dispersion parameter using the same calculation as . bs() and ns() in the (typical) case of automatic knot construction, when some of the supposedly inner knots coincide with boundary knots, now moves them inside (with a warning), building on PR#18442 by Ben Bolker.

and in the (typical) case of automatic knot construction, when some of the supposedly inner knots coincide with boundary knots, now moves them inside (with a warning), building on PR#18442 by Ben Bolker. R CMD on Windows now skips the site profile with --no-site-file and --vanilla even when R_PROFILE is set (PR#18512, from Kevin Ushey).