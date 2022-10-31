R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.2.2 uitgebracht met de titel Innocent and Trusting. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features: tools::Rdiff(useDiff = TRUE) checks for the presence of an external diff command and switches to useDiff = FALSE if none is found. This allows R CMD Rdiff to always work.

On Windows, environment variable R_LIBCURL_SSL_REVOKE_BEST_EFFORT can be used to switch to only 'best-effort' SSL certificate revocation checks with the default "libcurl" download method. This reduces security, but may be needed for downloads to work with MITM proxies (PR#18379).

(macOS) The run-time check for libraries from XQuartz for X11 and Tcl/Tk no longer uses otool from the Apple Developer Tools (PR#18400).

The LaTeX style for producing the PDF manuals, Rd.sty, now loads the standard amsmath, amsfonts and amssymb packages for greater coverage of math commands in the Rd \eqn and \deqn macros. The \mathscr LaTeX command is also provided (via the mathrsfs package, if available, or the amsfonts bundle otherwise), fulfilling the wish of PR#18398.

(Windows) The default format of readClipboard() and writeClipboard() has been changed to 13 (CF_UNICODETEXT). Installation on a UNIX-alike: The PDF manuals (if built) can be compacted by the new target make compact-pdf (at the top level or in directory doc/manual).

There is now configure support for LLVM clang 15 on Linux, which defaults to position-independent (PIE) executables whereas gfortran does not.

Many small changes to ease compilation (and suppress warnings) with LLVM clang 15. Bug Fixes: Rscript -e would fail if stdin were closed (Reported by Henrik Bengtsson.)

qt(*, log.p=TRUE) in outer tails no longer produces NaN in its final steps, thus fixing PR#18360.

tools::Rd2latex() now escapes hashes and ampersands when writing URLs, fixing LaTeX errors with such URLs in \tabular.

When isGeneric(f, fdef=*) is used with mismatching names, the warning is better understandable; reported (with fix) in PR#18370 by Gabe Becker.

poly(x, n) now works again (and is now documented) when x is a "Date" or "POSIXct" object, or of another class while fulfilling mode(x) == "numeric". This also enables poly(x, *, raw=TRUE) for such variables. Reported by Michael Chirico to R-devel.

write.table(), write.csv() and write.csv2() restore their numerical precision (internal equivalent of digits = 15) after an interrupt (PR#18384).

One can now read also byte FF from a clipboard connection (PR#18385).

source("") and source(character()) now give more helpful error messages.

R CMD check --as-cran set _R_CHECK_TIMINGS_ too late to have the intended effect.

as.POSIXlt(x) now also works with very large dates x, fixing PR#18401 reported by Hannes M"uhleisen.

Files can now be extracted even from very large zip archives (PR#18390, thanks to Martin Jakt).

Non-finite objects of class "POSIXlt" are now correctly coerced to classes "Date" and "POSIXct"; following up on the extension to format() them correctly.

Added methods for is.finite(), is.infinite() and is.nan() for "POSIXlt" date-time objects. Bug fixes on Windows: Non-ASCII characters are now properly displayed on Windows in windows created using GraphApp via e.g. winDialogString thanks to a workaround for an at least surprising Windows behavior with UTF-8 as the system encoding (PR#18382).

Find and replace operations work again in the script editor in Rgui on Windows.

Computation of window size based on requested client size in GraphApp when running in a multi-byte locale on Windows has been fixed (regression in R 4.2.0 for users of systems where R 4.1 used a single-byte locale). Rgui again respects the number of console rows and columns given in Rconsole file.

Rterm support for Alt+xxx sequences has been fixed to produce the corresponding character (only) once. This fixes pasting text with tilde on Italian keyboard (PR#18391).