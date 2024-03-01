R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.3.3 uitgebracht met de titel Angel Food Cake. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

The build system rolled up R-4.3.3.tar.gz and .xz (codename "Angel Food Cake") this morning. This is a minor update, intended as the wrap-up release for the 4.3.x series. This also marks the 6th anniversary of R-1.0.0. (2000-02-29) The list below details the changes in this release.

iconv() now fixes up variant encoding names such as "utf8" case-insensitively.

The legacy encoding = "MacRoman" is deprecated in pdf() and postscript(): support was incomplete in earlier versions of R.