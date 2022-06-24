Software-update: R 4.2.1

R logo (79 pix)R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.2.1 uitgebracht met de titel One Push-Up. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features
  • New function utils::findCRANmirror() to find out if a CRAN mirror has been selected, otherwise fallback to the main site. This behaves in the same way as tools::CRAN_package_db() and is intended for packages wishing to access CRAN for purposes other than installing packages.
  • The need for this was shown by a day when the main CRAN website was offline and a dozen or so packages which had its URL hardcoded failed their checks.
Installation on a Unix-Alike
  • The libraries searched for by --with-blas (without a value) now include BLIS (after OpenBLAS but before ATLAS). And on macOS, the Accelerate framework (after ATLAS). (This is patterned after the AX_BLAS macro from the Autoconf Archive.)
  • The included LAPACK sources have been updated to 3.10.1.
Utilities
  • The (full path to) the command tidy to be used for HTML validation can be set by environment variable R_TIDYCMD.
  • Setting environment variable _R_CHECK_RD_VALIDATE_RD2HTML_ to a false value will override R CMD check --as-cran and turn off HTML validation. This provides a way to circumvent a problematic tidy.
  • The 2006 version that ships with macOS is always skipped.
C-Level Facilities
  • The undocumented legacy declarations of Sint, Sfloat, SINT_MAX and SINT_MIN in header ‘R.h’ are deprecated.
Bug Fixes
  • fisher.test(d) no longer segfaults for “large” d; fixing PR#18336 by preventing/detecting an integer overflow reliably.
  • tar(., files=*) now produces correctly the warning about invalid uid or gid of files, fixing PR#18344, reported by Martin Morgan.
  • tk_choose.files() with multi = FALSE misbehaved on paths containing spaces (PR#18334) (regression introduced in R 4.0.0).
  • sort(x, partial = ind, *) now works correctly notably for the non-default na.last = FALSE or TRUE, fixing PR#18335 reported by James Edwards.
  • Environment variable _R_CHECK_XREFS_REPOSITORIES_ is only used for checking ‘.Rd’ cross-references in R CMD check (as documented) and not for other uses looking for a CRAN mirror.
  • The search for a CRAN mirror when checking packages now uses getOption("repos") if that specifies a CRAN mirror, even when it does not also specify all three Bioconductor repositories (as was previously required).
  • The HTML code generated by tools::Rd2HTML() has been improved to pass tidy 5.8.0.
Bug Fixes on Windows
  • Writing to a clipboard connection works again, fixing a regression in R 4.2.0 (PR#18332). Re-using a closed clipboard connection longer issues a spurious warning about an ignored encoding argument.
  • C function getlocale no longer attempts to query an unsupported category from the OS, even when requested at R level, which may cause crashes when R 4.2.0 (which uses UCRT) is embedded (reported by Kevin Ushey).
  • Accent keys now work in GraphApp Unicode windows, which are used by Rgui whenever running in a multibyte locale (so also in UTF-8, hence fixing a regression in R 4.2.0 for users of systems where R 4.1 used a single-byte locale).
  • Completion in Rgui now works also with non-ASCII characters.
  • Rgui no longer truncates usage information with --help.
  • Text injection from external applications via SendInput now works in GraphApp Unicode windows, fixing a regression in R 4.2.0 for Rgui users of systems where R 4.1 used a single-byte locale but R 4.2.0 uses UTF-8.
  • Performance of txtProgressBar() in Rgui when running in a multi-byte locale has been improved (fixing a performance regression in R 4.2.0 for users of systems where R 4.1 used a single-byte locale).
  • The script editor in Rgui now works also on systems using UTF-8 as the native encoding. Users of the script editor have to convert their scripts with non-ASCII characters to UTF-8 before reading them in R 4.2.1 or newer (on recent Windows where UTF-8 is used). This fixes a regression in R 4.2.0, which prevented some operations with scripts when they contained non-ASCII characters.

The R Project

Versienummer 4.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website The R Project
Download https://cran.r-project.org/src/base/R-4/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

