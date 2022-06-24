Software-update: OPNsense 22.1.9

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.9 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 22.1.9 released

Today we are addressing kernel memory leaks that occur when reading firewall rule information from the system. It seems that these leaks even slipped into the FreeBSD 13.1 release so we are happy to see them fixed now.

22.7 is very much on track. Our final target is getting ready for the PHP 8 upgrade but the timing is unclear as we wait for an official Phalcon 5 release version that supports it. Other than that please enjoy the summer and hydrate responsibly.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: improve gateway subnet validation to fix IPv6 edge cases
  • system: dpinger support for IPv6 aliases
  • system: support 1500000 baudrate selection for ARM
  • system: non-functional cleanups for upcoming move to PHP 8
  • interfaces: add unique constraint for tag+if on VLANs
  • firewall: bring back missing toggle button in aliases
  • firewall: exclude internal aliases on import
  • firewall: fix alias removal
  • captive portal: add missing validation message for empty interface selection
  • dhcp: revert back to not adding an IP to static lease creation from leases page
  • openvpn: add domain search option to servers and overrides
  • unbound: disabling the first DNS override entry invalidates config
  • unbound: make blocklist additions/removals dynamic to prevent a restart
  • unbound: zero_ttl is no longer a valid statistic (contributed by David Mora)
  • plugins: os-ddclient 1.7
  • plugins: os-debug 1.5 fixes deprecated xdebug syntax
  • plugins: os-frr 1.29
  • plugins: os-nginx 1.28
  • plugins: os-wireguard 1.11
  • src: pf: fix memory leaks in nvlist usage
  • src: pf: stop resolving hosts as dns that use ":" modifier
  • src: e1000: Increase rx_buffer_size to 32b
  • src: igc: Increase rx_buffer_size local variable to 32b
  • src: assorted non-functional cleanups and typo corrections
  • ports: krb5 1.20
  • ports: lighttpd 1.4.65
  • ports: nss 3.79
  • ports: openvpn 2.5.7
  • ports: php 7.4.30
  • ports: py-certifi 2022.5.18.1
  • ports: sqlite3 3.38.5
  • ports: sudo 1.9.11p2
  • ports: unbound 1.16.0

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.1.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-06-2022 20:45
1 • submitter: terradrone

24-06-2022 • 20:45

1 Linkedin

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

20:45 OPNsense 22.1.9 1
25-05 OPNsense 22.1.8 5
11-05 OPNsense 22.1.7 4
15-04 OPNsense 22.1.6 4
09-04 OPNsense 22.1.5 1
25-03 OPNsense 22.1.4 4
18-03 OPNsense 22.1.3 5
02-03 OPNsense 22.1.2 2
27-01 OPNsense 22.1 28
18-12 OPNsense 21.7.7 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

OPNsense

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1DigitalExorcist
24 juni 2022 20:59
Mooi product, OPNsense. Komende week eens kijken voor een update.. ben erg blij met de ZeroTier integratie in elk geval.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 24 juni 2022 21:00]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee