Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.9 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Today we are addressing kernel memory leaks that occur when reading firewall rule information from the system. It seems that these leaks even slipped into the FreeBSD 13.1 release so we are happy to see them fixed now.

22.7 is very much on track. Our final target is getting ready for the PHP 8 upgrade but the timing is unclear as we wait for an official Phalcon 5 release version that supports it. Other than that please enjoy the summer and hydrate responsibly.