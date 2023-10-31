R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft kortgeleden versie 4.3.2 uitgebracht met de titel Beagle Scouts. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New Features:
Installation on a Unix-alike:
- The default initialization of the "repos" option from the repositories file at startup can be skipped by setting environment variable R_REPOSITORIES to NULL such that getOption("repos") is empty if not set elsewhere.
- qr.X() is now an implicit S4 generic in methods.
- iconv(to = "ASCII//TRANSLIT") is emulated using substitution on platforms which do not support it (notably Alpine Linux). This should give a human-readable conversion in ASCII on all platforms (rather than NA_character_).
- trans3d() gains options continuous and verbose addressing the problem of possible "wrap around" when projecting too long curves, as reported by Achim Zeileis in PR#18537.
- tools::showNonASCII() has been rewritten to work better on macOS 14 (which has a changed implementation of iconv()).
- tiff(type = "quartz") (the default on macOS) now warns if compression is specified: it continues to be ignored.
Utilities:
- There is some support for building with Intel's LLVM-based compilers on x86_64 Linux, such as (C) icx, (C++) ipcx and (Fortran) ifx from oneAPI 2023.x.y.
- There is support for using LLVM's flang-new as the Fortran compiler from LLVM 16.0.x (preferably 17.0.0 or later).
Bug Fixes:
- R CMD check reports the use of the Fortran 90 random number generator RANDOM_NUMBER() and the subroutines to initialize it. 'Writing R Extensions' has example code to use R's RNGs from Fortran.
- substr(x, n, L) <- cc now works (more) correctly for multibyte UTF-8 strings x when L > nchar(x), thanks to a report and patch by 'Architect 95'.
- contrib.url(character()) now returns 0-length character() as documented, which also avoids spurious warnings from available.packages() et al. in the edge case of an empty vector of repository URLs.
- readChar(., 4e8) no longer fails, thanks to Kodi Arfer's report (PR#18557).
- lapply(, as.data.frame) no longer warns falsely for some base vector components.
- Communication between parent and child processes in the multicore part of parallel could fail on platforms that do not support an arbitrarily large payload in system functions read()/write() on pipes (seen on macOS where a restriction to INT_MAX bytes is documented, without doing a partial read unlike Linux). The payload is now split into 1Gb chunks to avoid that problem. (PR#18571)
- qqplot(x,y, conf.level=.) gives better confidence bounds when length(x) != length(y), thanks to Alexander Ploner's report and patch proposal (PR#18557).
- norm(<0-length>, "2") now gives zero instead of an error, as all the other norm types, thanks to Mikael Jagan's PR#18542.
- Build-stage Rd macros \packageAuthor and \packageMaintainer now process Authors using R, fixing NA results when the package DESCRIPTION omits Author and Maintainer fields.
- Formatting and printing complex numbers could give things like 0.1683-0i because of rounding error: -0i is now replaced by +0i.
- postscript() refused to accept a title comment containing the letter "W" (PR#18599).
- isoreg(c(1,Inf)) signals an error instead of segfaulting, fixing PR#18603.
- tiff(type = "Xlib") was only outputting the last page of multi-page plots.
- tools::latexToUtf8() again knows about \~{n} and other letters with tilde, fixing a regression in R 4.3.0, and about \^{i} as an alternative to \^{\i} (similarly with other accents). Furthermore, LaTeX codes for accented I letters are now correctly converted, also fixing related mistakes in tools::encoded_text_to_latex().
- tar(*, tar = "internal") no longer creates out-of-spec tar files in the very rare case of user or group names longer than 32 bytes, fixing PR#17871 with thanks to Ivan Krylov.
- When using the "internal" timezone datetime code, adding a fraction of a second no longer adds one second, fixing PR#16856 from a patch by Ivan Krylov.
- tools::checkRd() no longer produces spurious notes about "unnecessary braces" from multi-line Rd results of \Sexpr macros.