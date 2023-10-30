Software-update: PowerToys 0.75.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.75.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • New utility: An environment variables editor with the functionality to configure profiles that can be enabled/disabled.
  • Settings has a new Dashboard home page, with quick access for enabling modules, short descriptions and activation methods.
  • Added a previewer to Peek that hosts File Explorer previewers to support every file type that a machine is currently able to preview. For example, this means that if Microsoft Office handlers are installed, Peek can preview Office files.
General
  • Many typo fixes through the projects and documentation.
  • Refactored and improved the logic across utilities for bringing a window to the foreground after activation.
Color Picker
  • After activating Color Picker, it's now possible to cancel the session by clicking the right mouse button.
Environment Variables
  • Added a new utility: An environment variables editor that has the functionality to configure profiles that can be enabled/disabled.
  • Shows in the title bar if it's running as an administrator.
FancyZones
  • Fixed an issue causing context menu pop-ups from some apps to automatically snap to a zone. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)
  • Applied the fix for the context menu pop-ups to the logic that decides which windows can be snapped.
  • Reworked the "Keep windows in their zones" option to include the work area and turn it on by default, fixing an incompatibility with the Copilot flyout.
  • Fixed an issue causing windows to be snapped while moving to a different virtual desktop.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Fixed an issue blocking some SVG files from being previewed correctly. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)
  • Fixed crashes on invalid files in the STL Thumbnail generator.
GPO
  • Added a global GPO rule that applies for all utilities unless it's overridden.
  • Added GPO rules to control which PowerToys Run plugins should be enabled/disabled by policy.
    • All plugins have to provide its plugin ID as static property in its Main method.
Image Resizer
  • Fixed wrong .bmp file association in the registry.
Keyboard Manager
  • Visually distinguish between the Numpad and regular period characters in the UI.
  • This utility is now disabled by default on new installations, since it requires user configuration to affect keyboard behavior.
  • Fixed a typo in the Numpad Subtract key in the editor.
Mouse Highlighter
  • Removed the lower limit of fade delay and duration, to allow better signaling of doing a double click.
Mouse Jump
  • The process now runs in the background, for a faster activation time.
Peek
  • Reported file sizes will now more closely match what's reported by File Explorer.
  • Added a previewer that hosts File Explorer previewers to support every file type that a machine is currently able to preview.
  • Fixed an issue causing the preview of the first file to be stuck loading.
  • Fixed showing the previously previewed video file when invoking Peek with a new file.
  • Added the wrap and file formatting options to the Monaco previewer.
PowerRename
  • Save data from the last run in a different file to avoid conflicting with changing settings in the Settings application.
PowerToys Run
  • Fixed a case where the query wasn't being cleared after invoking a result action through the keyboard.
  • Improved the shell selection option for Windows Terminal in the Shell plugin and improved the backend code for adding combo box options to plugins.
    • The implementation of the combo box items has changed amd isn't backward compatible. (Old plugins won't crash, but the combo box setting isn't shown in settings ui anymore.)
  • Added Unix time in milliseconds, fixed negative unix time input and improved error messages in the TimeDate plugin.
  • The PowerToys plugin allows calling the new Environment Variables utility.
  • Refactored and added support to VSCodium Stable, VSCodium Insider and Remote Tunnels workspaces.
Quick Accent
  • Fixed characters that were removed from "All languages" because they were not in any single language. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)
  • Added Asturian characters to the Spanish character set.
  • Added Greek characters with tonos.
Registry Preview
  • Fixed a parsing error that crashed the Application. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)
  • Fixed opening file names with non-ASCII characters.
  • Fixed wrong parsing when the file contained an assignment with spaces around the equals sign.
  • Fixed key transversal issues when a key was a substring of a parent key.
Runner
  • Fixed the update notification toast to show an Unicode arrow.
Settings
  • Added a new Dashboard home page, with quick access for enabling modules, short descriptions and activation methods.
  • Fixed a typo in the Hosts File Editor page.
  • Added a lock icon to the flyout listing of all modules when its enabled state is controlled by policy.
  • The "All apps" list in the flyout will now list all apps even if their enabled state is controlled by policy.
Video Conference Mute
  • Added an option to allow for the toolbar to hide after some time passed.
  • Added an option to select to mute or unmute at startup.
  • Fixed an issue causing a cascade of mute/unmute triggers.
Documentation
  • Updated the Group Policy documentation on learn.microsoft.com, removed the Group Policy documentation from the repository and linked to the published documentation on learn.microsoft.com instead.
Development
  • Added project dependencies to the version project and headers to avoid building errors.
  • Enabled Control Flow Guard in the C++ projects.
  • Switched the release pipeline to the 1ES governed template.
  • Styled XAML files and added a XAML Style checker to the solution, with a CI action to check if code being contributed is compliant.
  • Suppressed redundant midl file warnings in PowerRename.
  • Add unit tests to FancyZones Editor.
  • Improved the Default Layouts internal structure in FancyZones Editor.
  • Fixed code issues t...

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.75.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.75.0
Bestandsgrootte 233,11MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-10-2023 18:02
10 • submitter: shaswin

30-10-2023 • 18:02

10

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

10-06 PowerToys 0.100.0 10
28-04 PowerToys 0.99.0 9
27-03 PowerToys 0.98.1 0
18-03 PowerToys 0.98.0 14
10-02 PowerToys 0.97.2 3
28-01 PowerToys 0.97.1 6
20-01 PowerToys 0.97.0 7
26-11 PowerToys 0.96.1 3
19-11 PowerToys 0.96.0 1
23-10 PowerToys 0.95.1 1
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Reacties (10)

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South_Styler 30 oktober 2023 18:07
De ontwikkeling van deze tool gaat toch bijzonder hard. Erg fijn in gebruik, met name de Fancy Zones zijn een verademing.
thomasv @South_Styler30 oktober 2023 18:15
Inderdaad. Gevoelsmatig is dit alles wat Windows van nature mist, wat enerzijds best triest is maar aan de andere kant super dat de ontwikkelaars met PowerToys zijn gekomen om dat te verhelpen.
Remzi1993 @thomasv30 oktober 2023 21:57
Inderdaad, ik hoop dat wanneer PowerToys stabiele versie 1.0.0 krijgt dat ze het dan integreren in Windows zelf en dat PowerToys los dan een soort van bèta wordt om dingen uit te testen. Dit hoort standaard in het besturingssysteem thuis.
Smokeyy_TR 30 oktober 2023 19:06
Bij mij is de update nog niet beschikbaar.
Jack Flushell @Smokeyy_TR30 oktober 2023 20:03
Gewoon downloaden met bovenstaande link. Dat werkt prima.
Bruin Poeper 31 oktober 2023 12:25
Ik moest Windows10 opnieuw installeren, maar 'de beveiliging' had ineens moeite met Allways-On-Top
Heel jammer.
Maar het zit nu in Powertoys: ⊞ Ctrl T

Ik kan al die keyboard shortcuts moeilijk onthouden.
Omdat ik een muizer ben wil ik er graag een icon in mijn taakbalk voor, zoals bij Powertoys Awake.

P.S.
Ik heb veel moeite om de character code vinden van ⊞ . Ik heb het teken ergens gecopieerd en hier geplakt, maar de code kan ik niet achterhalen.
Waarom zit er niet zo'n functie in Powertoys ???
Voor ⊞ zou het moeten zijn: Alt 229e
229e is hexadecimaal getal, dat is decimaal (omgezet met Windows rekenmachine) 8862.
Via numerieke toetsenbord deel: Alt 8862 geeft: ×
Ook in Windows Kladblok.
Rara wat is de code voor ⊞ ????
⊞ is bedoeld als Windows-toets symbool.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 24 juli 2024 09:59]

mtar 31 oktober 2023 21:58
in word werkt Alt-8862 voor ⊞
Bruin Poeper @mtar1 november 2023 00:21
in word werkt Alt-8862 voor ⊞
Ja, dat het in Word werkt zei de mevrouw van Help (Microsoft) ook.

Ik heb gemopperd dat Kladblok een fundamenteel element van Windows is, en dat het vreemd is dat het daar niet werkt. Kladblok heeft er een vreemde verborgen code voor, die ik niet kan achterhalen.

Waarom moeilijk met Word doen als het simpel in Kladblok zou moeten kunnen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 24 juli 2024 09:59]

mtar 3 november 2023 21:57
tja, in het kladblok van Windows 11 werkt het bij mij ook: (linker) ALT met 8862 (rechts op een apart nummeriek toetsenbord). Ik heb een Logitech K850 toetsenbord al denk ik dat dat niet uit maakt.
Bruin Poeper @mtar4 november 2023 14:08
Ik gebruik dus Windows 10, recent opnieuw geïnstalleerd.
Alt 8862 in Kladblok geeft een kruisje ×
Alt 8862 in Wordpad geeft vierkant-met-kruis ⊞

Nu vind ik toch wat moois:
Choosing Always On Top will make the Windows OS always keep Notepad++ on top of of other windows

Dit slaat op Notepad++, daar zit het dus ingebouwd.
Misschien moest ik dat maar eens installeren, want de reden dat ik Powertoys installeerde was dat ik Allways-on-top wou. En inderdaad heb ik daar juist bij Kladblok/Notepad behoefte aan.
Powertoys heeft wat mij betreft toch een flinke hoeveelheid overbodige (dus hinderlijke) bloatware functies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 24 juli 2024 09:59]


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