Versie 5.16.6 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features Added Quick Recap section to Meeting Summary with AI Companion

The Meeting Summary with AI Companion sent to your email includes a brief recap of the summary. This new section is the first section of the emailed summary, allowing you to quickly review before reading other sections in more detail. This will also be available soon for meeting summaries accessed through the web portal and a meeting’s dedicated group chat.

The Meeting Summary with AI Companion sent to your email includes a brief recap of the summary. This new section is the first section of the emailed summary, allowing you to quickly review before reading other sections in more detail. This will also be available soon for meeting summaries accessed through the web portal and a meeting’s dedicated group chat. Smart Recording with AI Companion in-meeting enablement

Additional changes are being made to the Smart Recording feature to better align it under the AI Companion feature suite. The host can potentially enable the Smart Recording feature in a meeting, even if it is not enabled for all of their meetings (if the setting is off and unlocked). If the feature is locked the host can send a request to the admin to request to enable this feature. If the host is not an admin, an email request will be sent by Zoom to account admins for their consideration on whether to enable it. Similar to other AI Companion features, admins can control the visibility of this in-meeting enablement option through web settings. New and enhanced features Meeting features Expanded language support for AI Companion questions

In addition to English, the following languages are available, in preview, when asking questions with AI Companion: Spanish, Japanese, French, German, Portuguese, Chinese, and Italian. In addition, 25 additional languages will be available, in preview, soon. Meeting participants should ensure their chosen speaking language for captions matches the language they are speaking in the meeting. This will not only apply to their speaking language setting for captioning, but also improve the quality of the generated transcript for AI Companion questions.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements