Versie 32.5.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en als bèta ook voor FreeBSD.
Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Pale Moon version 32.5.0
This is a major development and security update.Changes/fixes:
- Added an initial implementation of the ReadableStreams API, improving web compatibility with sites that apparently use this API in utilitarian fashion.
- Added support for transparency in WebM videos for the edge case of using
<video>elements for transparent animated images. Major caveat: this will massively impact performance of video playback if an alpha channel is present in the video.
- Added support for
crypto.randomUUIDto allow website scripting to generate random UUIDs (universally unique identifiers) through the WebCrypto interface.
- By user request, added a preference
browser.bookmarks.openInTabClosesMenu(default
true) to allow users to configure if they want to keep the bookmarks menu open if they open bookmarks from it in a new tab (by middle-clicking or Ctrl-clicking). The default behavior is to close the bookmarks menu like any other menu when an option in it is clicked.
- Removed the user-agent override for Netflix, since they have stopped supporting the Silverlight browser plugin. Pale Moon no longer has a way to provide Netflix DRM-controlled playback with them dropping it, so there is no longer a reason to try and force compatibility.
- Updated the user-agent override for Spotify. While it is possible to use the website with this, it suffers from the same DRM issue and not all media will be playable (only non-encumbered media can be played in Pale Moon like podcasts). Your mileage may vary.
- Implemented timer nesting and clamping for workers, preventing timer hangs on bad website code.
- Improved handling of drawing SVG images on canvases without explicit width or height attributes. We now follow the css-sizing-3 Intrinsic Sizes spec.
- Improved performance of our memory allocator.
- Updated libvpx to 1.6.1.
- Cleaned up and updated some media playback code.
- Removed the inclusion of GMP (Gecko Media Plugin) support from Pale Moon, as it was only in use for EME/DRM and WebRTC, neither of which we support.
- Removed the last vestiges of EME/DRM code from UXP, since this will never be supported in any application building on it due to the media industry's draconic policies around FOSS.
- Removed simd.js, moving actually used SIMD handling to C++.
- Removed the use of libav in our source, replacing its supply of FFT with the equivalent from FFMpeg.
- Fixed potential type confusion in IonMonkey due to 3-byte opcodes.
- Fixed an issue with tooltips persisting even if the browser window would have lost focus.
- Fixed
PerformanceObservernavigation and resource timing (default disabled for privacy); our implementation now fully passes conformance tests.
- Fixed an issue where top-level SVG images would not be correctly clipped by positioned elements, giving the impression of wrong z-ordering as the SVG would overlap other elements.
- Dev: Updated
setIntervalto fall back to 0 if no duration is supplied.
- Dev: Updated
ResizeObserverto a recent spec change, now returning an array of results for
borderBoxSizeand
contentBoxSizeinstead of an object.
- Dev: Updated
Intl.NumberFormatand
DefaultNumberOption()to follow spec updates. Most importantly for web compatibility, we now allow the "maximumFractionDigits" option in
Intl.NumberFormatto be less than the default minimum fraction digits for the chosen locale, following the general consensus in TC39 around this issue.
- Increased leniency (removed upper limit) of GLSL versions as they tend to be fully backwards compatible.
- Fixed various crashes.
- Added a safeguard to the sec-gpc header (Global Privacy Control) so it cannot be inadvertently overwritten.
- Security fixes: addressed CVE-2023-5722, CVE-2023-5723, CVE-2023-5724, CVE-2023-5727 and several other issues without a CVE number assigned to them.
- UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 6 fixed, 2 DiD, 19 not applicable.