Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.19 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Closing a Tor circuit from Onion Circuits
You can now close a given Tor circuit from the Onion Circuits interface. This can help replace a particularly slow Tor circuit or troubleshoot issues on the Tor network. To close a Tor circuit:
Addition of sq-keyring-linter
- Connect to the Tor network.
- Choose Menu ▸ Open Onion Circuits in the top navigation bar.
- Right-click (on Mac, click with two fingers) on the circuit that you want to close.
- Choose Close this circuit in the shortcut menu.
When you close a circuit that is being used by an application, your application gets disconnected from this destination service. For example, when you close a circuit while Tor Browser is downloading a file, the download fails.
- If you connect to the same destination server again, Tor uses a different circuit to replace the circuit that you closed.
For example, if you download the same file again, Tor uses a new circuit.
At the request of people who use SecureDrop to provide secure whistleblowing platforms across the world, we added theChanges and updates
sq-keyring-linterpackage.
sq-keyring-linterimproves the cryptographic parameters of PGP keys stored in their airgapped machines.
For more details, read our changelog. See the list of long-standing issues.
- Update Tor Browser to 13.0.1.
- Update the Tor client to 0.4.8.7.
- Update Thunderbird to 115.4.1.
- Update the Linux kernel to 6.1.55.