Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.19 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

You can now close a given Tor circuit from the Onion Circuits interface. This can help replace a particularly slow Tor circuit or troubleshoot issues on the Tor network. To close a Tor circuit:

Connect to the Tor network. Choose Menu ▸ Open Onion Circuits in the top navigation bar. Right-click (on Mac, click with two fingers) on the circuit that you want to close. Choose Close this circuit in the shortcut menu.

When you close a circuit that is being used by an application, your application gets disconnected from this destination service. For example, when you close a circuit while Tor Browser is downloading a file, the download fails. If you connect to the same destination server again, Tor uses a different circuit to replace the circuit that you closed.

For example, if you download the same file again, Tor uses a new circuit.

At the request of people who use SecureDrop to provide secure whistleblowing platforms across the world, we added the sq-keyring-linter package. sq-keyring-linter improves the cryptographic parameters of PGP keys stored in their airgapped machines.