Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.19 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Closing a Tor circuit from Onion Circuits

You can now close a given Tor circuit from the Onion Circuits interface. This can help replace a particularly slow Tor circuit or troubleshoot issues on the Tor network. To close a Tor circuit:

  1. Connect to the Tor network.
  2. Choose Menu ▸ Open Onion Circuits in the top navigation bar.
  3. Right-click (on Mac, click with two fingers) on the circuit that you want to close.
  4. Choose Close this circuit in the shortcut menu.
    When you close a circuit that is being used by an application, your application gets disconnected from this destination service. For example, when you close a circuit while Tor Browser is downloading a file, the download fails.
  5. If you connect to the same destination server again, Tor uses a different circuit to replace the circuit that you closed.
    For example, if you download the same file again, Tor uses a new circuit.
Addition of sq-keyring-linter

At the request of people who use SecureDrop to provide secure whistleblowing platforms across the world, we added the sq-keyring-linter package. sq-keyring-linter improves the cryptographic parameters of PGP keys stored in their airgapped machines.

Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 13.0.1.
  • Update the Tor client to 0.4.8.7.
  • Update Thunderbird to 115.4.1.
  • Update the Linux kernel to 6.1.55.
For more details, read our changelog.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 5.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Tails

