R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft kort geleden versie 4.2.3 uitgebracht met de titel Shortstop Beagle. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
C-level facilities:
Package installation:
- The definition of DL_FUNC in R_ext/Rdynload.h has been changed to be fully C-compliant. This means that functions loaded _via_ for example R_GetCCallable need to be cast to an appropriate type if they have any arguments.
- .Machine has a new element sizeof.time_t to identify old systems with a 32-bit type and hence a limited range of date-times (and limited support for dates millions of years from present).
Bug fixes:
- (Windows) The default C++ standard had accidentally been left at C++11 when it was changed to C++14 on Unix.
- As "POSIXlt" objects may be "partially filled" and their list components meant to be recycled, length() now is the length of the longest component.
- as.POSIXlt.Date() could underflow for dates in the far past (more than half a million years BCE).
- as.Date.POSIXlt(x) would return "1970-01-01" instead of NA in R 4.2.2, e.g., for
x <- as.POSIXlt(c("2019-01-30","2001-1-1"))
x$mon <- c(0L, NA); as.Date(x)
- R CMD check failed to apply enabled _R_CHECK_SUGGESTS_ONLY_ to examples and vignettes (regression in R 4.2.0).
- R CMD check did not re-build vignettes in separate processes by default (regression in R 4.2.0).
- Running examples from HTML documentation now restores previous knitr settings and options (PR#18420).
- Quartz: fonts are now located using Core Graphics API instead of deprecated ATS which is no longer supported in the macOS 13 SDK (PR#18426). This also addresses an issue where the currently used font in the Quartz device context was not correctly retained.
- (Windows) Math symbols in text drawing functions are again rendered correctly (PR#18440). This fixes a regression in R 4.2.1 caused by a fix in PR#18382 which uncovered an issue in GraphApp due to which the symbol charset was not used with TT Symbol font face.
- (Windows) Installing a package with a src/Makefile.{win,ucrt} file includes ~/.R/Makevars.win64 in the search for user makevars, as documented in "R Installation and Administration" and done for packages with a src/Makevars.{win,ucrt} file.
- format(, "....%OS") with n > 0 no longer accidentally uses the unbalanced seconds, thanks to Suharto Anggono's report (including patch) in PR#18448.
- solve.default(a, b) works around issues with some versions of LAPACK when a contains NA or NaN values.
- When UseMethod() cannot dispatch, it no longer segfaults producing the error message in case of a long class(), thanks to Joris Vankerschaver's report (including patch) in PR#18447.
- When example(foo, ..) produces graphics on an interactive device it needs to open itself, it now leaves devAskNewPage() unchanged even when it was FALSE, thus fixing a 14 years old ''.
- packageDescription() again catches errors from encoding conversions. This also fixes broken packageVersion() in C locale on systems where iconv does not support transliteration.