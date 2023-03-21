Versie 32.1.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en als bèta ook voor macOS en FreeBSD.

Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

This is another major update with important compatibility improvements for the web. Most notably, our implementation of Google WebComponents is now at a state where we enabled them by default. Additionally, our Mac builds (for both Intel and ARM Macs) are no longer in beta and considered stable. Signed/notarized builds with the regular branding are available from the download page!

Shadow DOM and CustomElements, collectively making up WebComponents, have been enabled by default which should bring much broader web compatibility to the browser for many a site that uses web 2.0+ frameworks. See implementation notes.

Tab titles in the browser now fade if they are too long instead of using ellipses, to provide a little more readable space to page titles. Note that this may require some updates to tab extensions or themes.

A number of site-specific overrides have been updated or removed because they are no longer necessary or current with the platform developments in terms of web compatibility. We could use your help evaluating the ones that are still there; see the issue on our repo.

Updated our promises and async function implementation to the current spec.

Implemented Promise.any()

Fixed several crashes related to regular expression code.

Improved regular expression object handling so it can be properly garbage collected.

Fixed some VP8 video playback.

Fixed an issue where the caret (text cursor) would sometimes not be properly visible.

Updated the embedded emoji font.

Implemented the :is() and :where() CSS pseudo-classes.

Implemented complex selectors for the :not() CSS pseudo-class.

Implemented the inset CSS shorthand property.

Implemented the env() environment variable CSS function. See implementation notes.

Implemented handling for both RGB encoded video playback (instead of just YUV).

Implemented handling for full-range videos (0-255 luminance levels) giving better video playback quality.

Removed the WebP image decoder pref. See implementation notes.

Enabled the Web text-to-speech API by default (only supported on some operating systems).

Updated NSPR to 4.35 and NSS to 3.79.4

Cleaned up unused "tracking protection" plumbing. See implementation notes.

Cleaned up URI Classifier plumbing (Google SafeBrowsing leftover).

Fixed several intermittent and difficult-to-trace crashes.

Improved content type security of jar: channels. DiD

Improved JavaScript JIT code generation safety. DiD

Fixed potential crash scenarios in the graphics subsystem. DiD

Improved filename safety when saving files to prevent potential environment leaks.

Security issues addressed: CVE-2023-25751, CVE-2023-28163 and several others that do not have a CVE.

UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 1 fixed, 4 DiD, 14 not applicable.