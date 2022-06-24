Inmatrix heeft versie 17.0 van de mediaspeler Zoom Player uitgebracht. Zoom Player is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Free en Max. De prijs voor een Max-licentie is net geen dertig euro. Op deze pagina worden de verschillende versies tegen elkaar afgezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Changes:
- New metadata editor accessible by right-clicking TV and Movie entries in the media library (also available through the functions page and as a mini-menu option). The metadata editor allows you to replace thumbnails and backdrops along with editing the Title, Sort Title, Release date, Rating, Overview, Genre, Tags and Collections.
- New media library filtering by Genre, Tags and Collections. Accessible through the functions menu or by clicking the new "funnel shape" filter icon in the path area. Your filtering choice is remembered on a per-category basis and is stored across sessions (even after exiting Zoom Player).
- New "Sort by Release Date" media library sort option (Only works on scraped media [TV & Movies]).
- New "Sort by Play Date" media library sort option to sort your categories by the most recently played files (or folders containing files that have been played).
- New "Sort by Sort Title" media library sort option (Only works on scraped media [TV & Movies]). This sorting mode allows you to use the meta-data editor to specify an "invisible" custom title that Zoom Player will use for sorting while still displaying the original title. When no sorting title is specified, Zoom Player automatically uses the media's title (if one exists) or file name.
- New "Sort by Star Rating" media library sort option (Only works on scraped media [TV & Movies]). Initially populated with scraped data, you can adjust the Movie/TV Show's star rating using the metadata editor.
- The media library mini-menu has been extended with two new functions you can select : "Filter list" and "Edit metadata".
- The mouse's backward and forward button can now be assigned custom functionality when a navigation interface is visible.
- New ".ISO" drive mounting and playback settings to help automate the process of mounting ISO images and playing their content. An external mounting tool (such as Virtual CloneDrive) is required. Accessible under "Adv. Options / File Format Association / File Extensions." Please note that with this change, it is no longer possible to extract and play ISO files as if they were archives.
- New setting (Adv. Options / Playback) to select the web engine used to render the YouTube IFRAME player, either the old Edge Chakra engine or the newer (and much better quality) Edge Chromium.
Please note that that Edge Chromium requires the WebView2 component installed. WebView2 comes pre-installed in Windows 11 and is an optional download for Windows 10.
The WebView2 component is available for download directly from Microsoft or using Zoom Player's install center application.
- New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Settings) that controls whether filtering lists in the media library can use multiple parameters (e.g. "Genre" and "Tag") at the same time.
- YouTube kids URLs should now work with the IFRAME player.
- Added support for YouTube Shorts URL parsing and playback, for example: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/5TTNpKFy_10
- New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Playlist) to automatically hide the Playlist editor when entering fullscreen mode.
- New Setting (Adv. Options / Playback / Video / Subtitles) that limits the "next subtitle" feature to specified languages.
For example to limit the subtitle tracks to Spanish, English and Directory Commentary, you only need to specify "spa;eng;dir" and any subtitle track not containing these values will by skipped when switching to the next subtitle track.
- New "9:16" thumbnail aspect ratio option for media library thumbnails suitable to vertical videos.
- The ".WEBP" image format is now supported when using the internal image decoder.
- New feature that replaces the TV Jukebox thumbnail for the currently playing media with the currently displayed image. This feature is limited to "TV Shows" media library categories and can be triggered through the Alt+Ctrl+"F" keyboard macro and the "fnCaptureScrapedImage" function.
- New "Edit Metadata" option in the media library's functions page for TV and Movie categories.
- New configuration option for TheMovieDB scraping plugin that allows you to select the poster/backdrop/still image sizes.
- New Smart Play profile for the Apple ProRes codecs.
- New "exSetAudioSync" extended function that allows you to set a positive or negative millisecond accurate audio synchronization offset.
Fixed:
- YouTube media library plugins no longer return a star rating or dislike count since YouTube removed public dislike data.
- The "Pause playback when minimizing the player window while playing video content" setting is now ignored for live streams with no duration specified as it just caused the stream to close.
- Disabled the Startup sound if a media was already in the process of loading.
- The Media Library's function page is now more dynamic, removing entries that may not be useful in some contexts (e.g. using plugins).
- TheMovieDB scraper plugin will now download movie poster images at full resolution (previously limited to 500x750px). This change means you will see sharper looking posters on 4K displays. This fix requires that you re-scrape movies to download the higher resolution poster images.
- To prevent longer copy times, when using the Media Library's Cut/Copy/Paste functionality, Performing a "Paste" operation in the root virtual folder of a category containing multiple folders, ZP will now try to paste the file(s) to a folder on the same drive when possible and only use the folder of the currently highlighted entry if no folders in the pasted category are on the same drive.
- In combination with the new ISO mounting feature, ISO files are now always visible in media library video categories.
- The YouTube IFRAME player's preferred video quality setting has been removed as YouTube depreciated this feature.
- The YouTube IFRAME player did not function properly in regions using the "," character as a decimal separator.
- Play history features such as "resume playback" and "previous play position on thumbnails" did not function on files with over 128 characters.
- Playing files with over 128 characters in their name created duplicate play history entries.
- Pressing "Stop" twice to perform a Stop/Resume action did not work when using the YouTube IFRAME player.
- When customizing the media library to use full height in combination with the category display set to list mode, using the Up/Down arrows at the Start/End of the category list would not roll-over to the Start/End of the list correctly.
- When the setting to show file extensions in the navigation interfaces was disabled, URLs appeared cropped in the play history fullscreen navigation interface.
- Opening a subtitle file for a playing video when using MadVR as the video renderer could cause the video to appear in a new window.
- Fixed a bug in TV jukebox mode that prevented some file meta-data from displaying when the file name contained Unicode characters.
- Seeking Ahead/Back on YouTube streams using the IFRAME player would reset the play position to 0 if the windows decimal separator was set to something other than ".".
- Restoring last play position for YouTube videos played using the IFRAME player did not function currently on some PCs with a slower internet connection.
- Displaying the current video resolution on the timeline while using the YouTube IFRAME playback engine displayed a fixed value instead of the value returned by the YouTube IFRAME engine.
- The "Open Media Library" button on the Media Library category editor did not function if the category mode was set to view all (prism).
- YouTube channels containing the "&" character in the name would not show the correct channel name under some conditions.
- Fixed a cosmetic bug in the play history dialog that would show the current position with a negative value.
- Edits to the playlist using the playlist editor should now be reflected in the advanced playlist control interface.
- The playing information fullscreen navigation interface was not updating in real time and didn't update at all when playing new SHOUTcast content.
- The "Open Drive" feature broke down for multiple use cases, including using Zoom Player to auto-play a drive.
- The Media Library's "mark as seen:archive" option will now close the currently playing media if it's being archived.
- Under some conditions, pressing the ESC/Menu keys to close the right-click context menu would break some keyboard functionality.
- You could actually click on media library path icons even when they were invisible in the category list.
- When viewing the media library's categories page, you could click above/below the scroll-bar area and it would still affect the scroll position.
