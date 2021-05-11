Inmatrix heeft versie 16.0 van de mediaspeler Zoom Player uitgebracht. Zoom Player is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Free en Max. De prijs voor een Max-licentie is net geen dertig euro. Op deze pagina worden de verschillende versies tegen elkaar afgezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
First a couple of notices :
And now for the good stuff:
- This version includes many enhancements throughout the fullscreen navigation interface. If you previously purchased Zoom Player's 4K navigation skin pack and have not received links to download the updated version by email, contact Booga, my helpful support person with a DM and he'll take care of you.
Please include the purchase ID number in your request to speed up the process.
- If you do not own the more expensive lifetime serial number or activation key, and you've purchased Zoom Player within the last 12 months, you are eligible to receive a free upgrade to v16!
We have already sent you an email with new serial, but if for some reason you did not receive it (after checking spam and other folders), please contact Booga.
Changes:
- Optimized drawing of media library category thumbnails, up-to 43% faster.
- Optimized drawing of media library media thumbnails, up-to 38% faster.
- Optimized the time it takes to open the media library, in some cases up-to 50% faster.
- Optimized loading of the playcache file by up-to 17%, which should help Zoom Player open faster when storing play history over a long duration.
- Rewrote scroll update polling to improve smoothness when scrolling within the media library's thumbnail view.
- Due to a bug fix (see below) and optimizations to the code, Zoom Player should close a little bit faster.
- Media library folder based categories are now sorted on a per-folder basis. When entering a folder for the first time, it will always start sorted by name, but any change to the sorting mode will now persist without affecting other folders in the category.
- The media library category editor has been restructured. New categories are no longer automatically sorted in alphabetical order and instead always added to the bottom of the category list. New "Move up" and "Move down" buttons now allow you to manually re-order categories.
- The media library category editor can now be set to show "All" categories to allow sorting across category types.
- You can now sort the media library in Random order.
- You can now sort the media library by "Remaining Play Time" based on a percentage of the media's remaining play remaining.
- New "Preferred audio device cycle list" (Adv. Options / Playback / Audio) that allows you to select your preferred audio renderers and quickly switch between them".
- New Shift+"A" keyboard macro that switches between audio rendering devices on the Preferred audio device cycle list".
- TheMovieDB.org's media scraper is now capable of scraping U.S. Movie (G/PG/PG-13/R/NC-17) and TV (TV-Y/TV-Y7/TV-G/TV-PG/TV-14/TV-MA) content rating. The content rating appears as an icon next to the other codec/format icons appearing in jukebox mode.
You will need to re-scrape your media in order to see content rating on previously scraped media.
- TheMovieDB.org's media scraper's configuration can now be set to scrape for "no language" content.
- When going up to the base folder in the file browsing fullscreen navigation interface, there is now a "Return to path list" option to make navigation more intuitive.
- New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Customization) to hide the media library's meta-data and category filter sections, using the extra space to display more media.
- New Setting (Adv. Options / Playback / History) that controls whether erasing files to the recycle bin also removes their record from the play history.
- New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface) that uses the fullscreen navigation UI to confirm when deleting the currently playing file.
- New (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Customization) "Show play position bar on list icons with the this color" setting (disabled by default)
- New (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Settings) "Show Previously Played counter in path area" setting that displays the number of yet to be played media within the current media library folder next to the folder's path (disabled by default).
- New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Settings) to control whether opening the media library should always try to show the currently playing file. With this setting disabled, the currently playing file would only show once each time a file is played and the media library is opened.
- New YouTube Playlist media library plugin which allows you to easily import YouTube playlists as Zoom Player media library categories.
- New network keep-alive feature (Adv. Options / Playback Files & Paths) that instructs Zoom Player to access the specified paths to make sure a network share does not disconnect for inactivity.
- You can now refresh a media library category with a new "Refresh" button to update the display if the folder content was changed in the background.
- The "Start player in" setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Position & Size) has been split to provide a more granular control of how the player should start. Please note that this change required resetting this setting to it's default value.
- When going up to the base folder in a media library file list view, there is now a "Return to categories" option to make navigation more intuitive.
- Zoom Player's Event Ghost plugin has been updated to support all the latest Zoom Player functions.
- The navigation skinning engine has been enhanced to add more granular support for the path area's icons.
- Pressing the media library's refresh button will also refresh the scraped images, reflecting any manual changes to poster images.
Fixed:
- The "Auto-select last viewed file/folder on entering a folder" setting now works better when used in combination with the "Nav-Enter on media library category list opens the category at the root folder" setting.
- When both "Auto-select last viewed file/folder on entering a folder" and "Nav-Enter on media library category list opens the category at the root folder" settings are enabled, entering a category will highlight the folder containing the last played file.
- Erasing files/folders from the media library will now erase their scraped meta-data/thumbnail cache from the "MediaCache" folder.
- Using the "/LASTNAV" and "/MAINNAV" command line parameters no longer switches the user interface to fullscreen automatically, you must now add the "/F" parameter to maintain the same functionality.
- Clicking the media library's "<" button now respects the "Nav-Left goes up a folder before entering the Drive/Category list" setting.
- The "Show system library folders in the Media Library Navigator" setting has been removed and replaced by a new button in the media library category editor that lets you add the windows library folders with a single click. With this change, you are now able to easily customize the windows library folders.
- The play history's "Erase" entries has been renamed to "Remove from Play History" to make it clearer the files themselves are not touched.
- Switching to the 'system' sub-menu in the main fullscreen navigation interface will now switch the title from 'main' to 'system'.
- When completing playback of a media, the play history dialog and fullscreen navigation interfaces will no longer show a zero position or no position at all and will instead show the media's duration to signify the media has been played all the way through.
- You can now use the Home/End keys within the media library fullscreen navigation interface's category filter section to access the top/bottom of the category list.
- Removing the currently playing media from play history will now close the playing media.
- The fullscreen information navigation interface now splits long information into multiple lines.
- For clarity, the media library's "Select / Unselect" and multiple selection functions have been split into two separate entries.
- Opus audio duration is now retrieved when used with an ".ogg" container.
- Opus audio duration is now retrieved by default when adding ".opus" files to the playlist. For existing Zoom Player users, to enable this feature you must click the "default" button next to the "Auto-Get Duration" section of the Advanced Options' "File Extension" page.
- APE audio duration is now retrieved by default when adding ".ape" files to the playlist. For existing Zoom Player users, to enable this feature you must click the "default" button next to the "Auto-Get Duration" section of the Advanced Options' "File Extension" page.
- The caching mechanism for media library category thumbnail caching was mostly broken, not actually caching most of the thumbnails. With this fix, subsequently browsing the category list should be much snappier.
- Scraping meta-data for TV series where the folder contained an ".nfo" file didn't support IMDB IDs longer than 7 digits.
- Scraping meta-data for TV series where the folder contained an ".nfo" file with an IMDB URL didn't write the IMDB id into the meta-data cache.
- The RSS feed media library plugin wont show duplicate entries if the server moves from http:// to https:// links. However, old entries that were already downloaded before this fix may remain as duplicates.
- Enabling 'Force the navigation list or thumb view display to full width' caused cosmetic issues in the equalizer fullscreen navigation interface.
- Restoring after minimizing the user interface from fullscreen mode, no longer restores the user interface to windowed mode instead of fullscreen.
- Fixed a freeze when playing JPEG files with malformed exif headers.
- Renaming files/folder in the media library no longer causes the play position to be forgotten and the media no longer requires a re-scrape operation.
- The YouTube Channel media library plugin now support YouTube channels that use a slightly different URL structure. For example "https://www.youtube.com/c/TheFighterAndTheKid/videos". It will not work 100% of the time as google didn't release an API call to translate custom channel names to a channel ID required to get a 100% reliable result. For more information, see this article.
- The YouTube Media Library plugins did not take into account time-zone and daylight saving differences when displaying a video's publish time.
- Clicking the 'show volume bar' button on the control bar showed the volume bar in a slightly-off position.
- The Adjust Image fullscreen navigation interface did not list the active Aspect Ratio correctly.
- The fullscreen information navigation interface did not display in the correct width under some conditions.
- The full path displayed in the play history fullscreen navigation interface is now correctly truncated to more clearly display long file names.
- Disabling the "Flash active thumbnail on navigation actions" setting, prevented the media library thumbnail view from updating when resizing the screen and until a navigation action was triggered.
- Network paths specified in the 'File Browser "Network / Disk" mapping' setting no longer allow you to 'folder-up' once reaching the specified base path.
- Disabling the "Flash active thumbnail on navigation actions" setting, at times prevented the media library thumbnail view from updating when entering categories.
- Switching to audio mode with calibration patterns visible didn't hide the patterns, messing up the UI.
- When opening the media library's functions page in an empty category, a cosmetic glitch showing a "-2 B" size would appear in the file size area.
- Fixed a few cosmetic issues with residue text remaining on-screen after existing the media library's function menu.
- When the current monitor used a high-DPI setting, the icon on confirmation /warning/information dialogs appeared cropped.
- Skin tinting did not affect confirmation/warning/information dialogs.
- The play position bar in the media library's TV jukebox mode was not properly integrated when the thumbnail frame used round corners like in the Sunset skin.
- The file browser fullscreen navigation interface suffered some issues when working with empty drives/root folders.
- Fixed multiple issues when trying to erase network shared folders from within the file browsing fullscreen navigation interface: 1. Currently playing file did not close. 2. File was not removed from play history.
- The main fullscreen navigation interface's 'system' sub-menu did not show relevant icons, only showing the system icon.
- The Advanced Options dialog's "Help / Export" button's pop-up menu did not draw correctly on high-DPI displays.
- The playlist's "Open item folder", "Save playing file" and "Rename/Move file" features did not work with network paths.
- Deleting all play history entries could leave some entries listed in the dialog until the dialog was closed and reopened.
- Trying to show a fullscreen navigation interface while Zoom Player is minimized now restores Zoom Player's window.
- The Play History and Play History fullscreen navigation interfaces will now display the play position for the currently playing file correctly.
- Creating folder using the file browsing fullscreen navigation interface failed when used under a network path.
- Under some conditions, Zoom Player's media cache folder containing scraped metadata and images (thumbnails, posters, backdrops) would prune every time you tried closing Zoom Player, instead of once per week.
- Fixed several glitches related to the media library's mini-menu accessible through a long mouse click on a thumbnail.
- Clicking the 'back' button in the media library's movie poster view and then using the keyboard to move the active thumb left would exist the category entirely.
- The main fullscreen navigation interface's system menu used a different brightness value compared to the home menu.
- Under some conditions, using the options dialog to customize the media library while a media was loaded would switch the category/path.
- You could not erase the currently playing media file from within Zoom Player if the media was loaded from an external source (e.g. explorer) over a network shared path.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Zoom Player Free 16.0
Zoom Player Max 16.0