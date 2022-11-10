Inmatrix heeft versie 17.1 van de mediaspeler Zoom Player uitgebracht. Zoom Player is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Free en Max. De prijs voor een Max-licentie is net geen dertig euro. Op deze pagina worden de verschillende versies tegen elkaar afgezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Changes
- "Display unwatched counter on TV Show category folders" setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Thumbnail Cust.) that counts the number of unwatched episodes in "TV Show" categories and displays the count in a corner on the folder's thumbnail.
- Full customization for the TV Show unwatched counter:
- Size (relative to thumbnail)
- Margins (relative to Size)
- Font Color
- Background Color
- New "Display thumbnail season progression bar" setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Thumbnail Cust.) that shows a season progression bar (similar to the last play position bar) in TV Show category based on the number of watched/unwatched episodes in a folder.
- New "Reset" option in each individual media library filtering mode (Genre, Tag and Collection).
- Two new Pixel Shader scripts you can use with MadVR as the video renderer to flip the video both horizontally and vertically.
Fixed
- Filtering the media library will now reset the selected entry to the first item, unless the "Auto-select last viewed file/folder on entering a folder" setting is enabled, in which case the last viewed file or folder is selected automatically.
- If you previously used a download tracking plugin, you must now re-enable it. Plugins were previously enabled by default which could have caused delays when exiting Zoom Player.
- Having ZP set to automatically show the media library when opening will no longer show the media library if a media was set to load using the command line.
- Zoom Player will no longer display the default background image if a media is set to load via command line, removing the slight flicker of the image and slightly speeding up load time.
- Setting Zoom Player to pre-load fullscreen navigation graphics while trying to play a media from command line could cause ZP to freeze.
- When taking a screenshot of the playing video (Alt+F), the generated filename included a wrong position value (just the file name, the image was taken from the correct position).
- The "Stop function closes streaming media (instead of just stopping)" setting was accidentally applied to every playing media and not only live streams.
- Fixed a bug that would break URL links in the active playlist when closing and then re-opening Zoom Player.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Zoom Player Free 17.1
Zoom Player Max 17.1