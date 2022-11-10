Inmatrix heeft versie 17.1 van de mediaspeler Zoom Player uitgebracht. Zoom Player is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Free en Max. De prijs voor een Max-licentie is net geen dertig euro. Op deze pagina worden de verschillende versies tegen elkaar afgezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New "Display unwatched counter on TV Show category folders" setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Thumbnail Cust.) that counts the number of unwatched episodes in "TV Show" categories and displays the count in a corner on the folder's thumbnail.

Full customization for the TV Show unwatched counter: Size (relative to thumbnail) Margins (relative to Size) Font Color Background Color

New "Display thumbnail season progression bar" setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Thumbnail Cust.) that shows a season progression bar (similar to the last play position bar) in TV Show category based on the number of watched/unwatched episodes in a folder.

New "Reset" option in each individual media library filtering mode (Genre, Tag and Collection).

Two new Pixel Shader scripts you can use with MadVR as the video renderer to flip the video both horizontally and vertically. Changes Filtering the media library will now reset the selected entry to the first item, unless the "Auto-select last viewed file/folder on entering a folder" setting is enabled, in which case the last viewed file or folder is selected automatically.

If you previously used a download tracking plugin, you must now re-enable it. Plugins were previously enabled by default which could have caused delays when exiting Zoom Player.

Having ZP set to automatically show the media library when opening will no longer show the media library if a media was set to load using the command line.

Zoom Player will no longer display the default background image if a media is set to load via command line, removing the slight flicker of the image and slightly speeding up load time. Fixed Setting Zoom Player to pre-load fullscreen navigation graphics while trying to play a media from command line could cause ZP to freeze.

When taking a screenshot of the playing video (Alt+F), the generated filename included a wrong position value (just the file name, the image was taken from the correct position).

The "Stop function closes streaming media (instead of just stopping)" setting was accidentally applied to every playing media and not only live streams.

Fixed a bug that would break URL links in the active playlist when closing and then re-opening Zoom Player.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Zoom Player Free 17.1

Zoom Player Max 17.1