Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en een licentie kost 99 dollar. Dat is per gebruiker en voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4142: Added syntax-based code folding

Various syntax highlighting improvements

Newly rewritten Haskell syntax highlighting thanks to deathaxe

The recent file list is now global instead of per window

Files opened in Sublime Text are now added to the system recent file list (See the "update_system_recent_files" setting)

setting) Added commands for converting between common identifier cases (See Edit > Convert Case)

Added "hot_exit_projects" setting to control what data gets saved in workspace files

setting to control what data gets saved in workspace files Added "minimap_horizontal_scrolling" setting

setting Added "open_tabs_after_current" setting for controlling where tabs are opened

setting for controlling where tabs are opened Added "show_spelling_errors" and "show_line_column" settings

and settings Added "goto_anything_exclude_gitignore" setting

setting Added "ruler_style" setting

setting Reworked comment toggling to better handle embedded languages

Sub-word separators are now configurable using the "sub_word_separators" setting

setting Added support for Nordic (Windows 865) encoding

Reopening a file now asks for confirmation when there are unsaved changes

Improved filesystem symbolic link detection

Improved performance while open folders are scanned for the side-bar

Improved regex performance for syntax highlighting

Find: Patterns taken from an open file are now escaped for regex searches

Find in Files: Improved binary file detection for find-in-files

Find in Files: Find-in-files now supports project-relative patterns starting with //

Find in Files: Added the "find_in_files_max_file_size" setting

setting Syntax Highlighting: Context backtraces now link to their origin in sublime-syntax files

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed crash caused by starting a branch point at the end of a line

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed various syntax highlighting bugs related to backtracking

Rendering: Improved performance with large folded regions

Rendering: Fixed OpenGL issue related to the wrong context being active

Rendering: Fixed shadow related OpenGL rendering bug

Rendering: Fixed region rendering edge case

Rendering: Improved performance in files with large diffs

Rendering: Fixed various issues with faded labels in the sidebar

Rendering: Fixed text annotation underlines not drawing when combined with other font styles

Sort Lines no longer includes the newline at EOF when nothing is selected

Fixed very large unsaved files being lost on hot exit; a prompt is now shown to save them

Fixed extraneous window getting created at startup with hot exit disabled

Fixed case where multiple reload prompts could show simultaneously

Drag operations are no longer interrupted when reloading a file

Fixed case where text in command palette was incorrectly colored

Fixed side bar button theming issue in the Default theme

Fixed sometimes not being able to type a space after completing a snippet

Fixed wrong default extension being used in open file dialog

Fixed centered views jumping in some cases when whole content is replaced

Fixed scroll jumping when folding

Fixed Reveal in Side Bar not working in some cases

Fixed scroll bar sometimes showing when text is wrapped

Fixed sheets not being added to the current selection in some cases

Added missing theming attributes to update dialog

Linux: System scroll bar overlay settings are now followed

Linux: Fixed various issues caused by the C locale

Linux: Added safeguard around nested GTK main loops possibly causing data loss

Linux: Fixed case where dragging a tab to a window wasn't working

Linux: Fixed crash on startup for some desktop environments

Linux: Fixed not being able to grab the scrollbar in a maximized window when at the right edge of the screen

Windows: Adjusted for the new Windows 11 window border

Windows: Open Containing Folder and similar now respect file explorer replacements

Windows: Fixed GDI font glow glyph positioning

Mac: Fixed license being removed due to network MAC address changing

Mac: Fixed cursor getting stuck as a resize handle on Ventura

Mac: Recent files are now available without having a window open

Mac: Fixed various issues with the quick switch project dialog

Mac: Fixed issue where dialogs could be triggered during dialogs

Mac: Fixed case when opening an already open file would jump to the start

Mac: Added work around for broken modal loops

Mac: Fixed case where settings window couldn't be closed

Mac: Fixed open file dialog crash with some syntaxes

Mac: Fixed scrolling when command modifier key is pressed

Mac: Fixed Window/New Tab not working with the Adaptive theme

API: Added buffer variable to the console

variable to the console API: A noop command can now be used for keybindings to block default behavior

command can now be used for keybindings to block default behavior API: "encoded_position": true may be passed to open_file command for the same behavior as sublime.ENCODED_POSITION

may be passed to command for the same behavior as API: View.context_backtrace can be used to get a stack trace from syntax highlighting

can be used to get a stack trace from syntax highlighting API: View.expand_to_scope now returns None when the text point doesn't match the selector

now returns when the text point doesn't match the selector API: Added View.expand_to_scope

API: Added Window.promote_sheet

API: Fixed crash when running hide_panel command from EventListener.on_deactivated

command from API: The toggle_comment command can now take a variant argument for languages with multiple comment variants