Software-update: Sublime Text 4 build 4180

Sublime Text logo (79 pix) Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntaxhighlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 99 dollar per gebruiker voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4180:
  • Various syntax highlighting improvements
  • Newly rewritten Lisp syntax highlighting
  • Linux: Implemented kinetic scrolling under Wayland
  • Linux: Implemented xdg-activation protocol for wayland
  • Linux: Fixed crash on wayland related to tab dragging
  • Linux: Fixed issues with tab dragging under Wayland
  • Linux: Added workaround for KDE drag-drop issue causing the caret to get stuck (Also fixed in kwin 6.0.4)
  • Windows: Implemented scroll-resetting behavior when dragging scroll bar
  • Windows: Fixed copied text being truncated by null character
  • Windows: Fixed custom top-level menu items not being themed
  • Windows, Linux: Allow numbers as menu mnemonics
  • Mac: Files moved to trash now have a "Put Back" option
  • Mac: Fixed issues related to dragging the edges of windows
  • Mac: Fixed security entitlements for plugins not applying properly
  • Mac: Fixed some issues with applying find clipboard
  • Mac: Fixed multi-line environment variables not being read correctly
  • Mac, Linux: Fixed leak of shared memory
  • Added "goto_anything_file_preview" setting
  • Added "image_file_patterns" for controlling which files are automatically opened as an image
  • Added File > Open file as Text/Image for explicitly opening a file as an image or as text
  • Added context menu for image tabs
  • Improved behavior of Expand Selection in Python docstrings
  • The "menu" key now works in the sidebar
  • Reduced memory usage when editing large files
  • Full Screen is now restored when exiting Distraction Free Mode
  • Text selection is now retained when using Split View
  • Improved handling of invalid UTF-16 sequences
  • Fixed overlay scrollbars blocking input when invisible
  • Improved accuracy of scope selectors
  • Added enable toggle to indexing status dialog
  • Opening folder history in Sublime Merge now works recursively
  • Added entry in command palette for opening mouse bindings
  • Added syntax argument to run_syntax_tests command
  • Fixed syntax tests not running when files aren't UTF-8 encoded
  • Files containing colons can now be opened from the command line
  • Fixed window closing when switching projects under certain conditions
  • Fixed focus of new windows starting on the last group when "remember_layout" is enabled
  • Fixed line numbers not being rendered correctly in some cases
  • Fixed an issue with rulers displaying incorrectly while scrolling under OpenGL
  • Fixed fold markers not having background rendering
  • Fixed PATH not being restored correctly when a build system fails to launch
  • Fixed git repository details not always showing
  • Find: Find in files history menu now deduplicates entries
  • Find: Fixed settings not applying to find-in-files
  • Find: Fixed a case where incorrect settings would be used when run immediately after find_under_expand
  • Tab Dragging: Improved clarity in mixed-dpi setups
  • Tab Dragging: Fixed various positioning bugs in mixed-dpi setups
  • Tab Dragging: Fixed misalignment of labels in some cases
  • minihtml: Improved error messages
  • minihtml: Added support for white-space: pre and white-space: pre-wrap
  • minihtml: <style> tags are now allowed within <head>
  • minihtml: HTML is no longer parsed within <style> tags
  • minihtml: Made HTML entity parsing more lenient
  • Theme: New unmodified files no longer have the "dirty" attribute
  • API: All functions are now available at import time
  • API: Optimized auto-completion
  • API: Fixed ViewEventListener occasionally leaking
  • API: Fixed Settings.get not always returning the default value on failure
  • API: Fixed View.style_for_scope not always returning the right "source_line"
  • API: Added View.utf8_code_units and View.utf16_code_units

Sublime Text

Versienummer 4 build 4180
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sublime HQ
Download https://www.sublimetext.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 15,30MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-08-2024 07:30 5

06-08-2024 • 07:30

5

Bron: Sublime HQ

Update-historie

20-01 Sublime Text 4 build 4192 2
17-12 Sublime Text 4 build 4189 5
08-'24 Sublime Text 4 build 4180 5
11-'23 Sublime Text 4 build 4169 7
11-'23 Sublime Text 4 build 4166 0
08-'23 Sublime Text 4 build 4152 8
11-'22 Sublime Text 4 build 4142 29
12-'21 Sublime Text 4 build 4126 0
10-'21 Sublime Text 4 build 4121 9
05-'21 Sublime Text 4 build 4107 26
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sublime Text

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
1
1
0
4
Wijzig sortering
BoerBart 6 augustus 2024 07:36
Ik gebruik Sublime nog regelmatig als een snelle teksteditor, maar voor programmeerwerk neig ik toch steeds vaker naar Visual Studio Code. Altijd als ik naar plugins zoek voor Sublime, kom ik sterk verouderde varianten tegen. Overigens wordt er aangegeven dat het betaalde software bevat, maar het is prima gratis te gebruiken. Eens in de zoveel tijd (weken/maanden) komt er een pop-up over, maar die is weg te klikken en daarna gewoon weer prima te gebruiken.
blackSP 6 augustus 2024 09:13
Sublime had ik al afherschreven als serieuze editor. Ik gebruik, op Linux, Kate. Handige kleine editor die veel meer kan dan je denkt. Ik compile, debug en run bijvoorbeeld mijn code vanuit Kate waardoor het een handige mini 'ide' is. Voor het echte wekt pak ik ook VSCode maar Kate maakt het programmeren ook wel weer leuk doordat je er zelf wat leuks/productiefs van kan maken.
JeroenED 6 augustus 2024 13:10
Ik snap persoonlijk echt niet het sentiment dat een text editor moet kunnen debuggen en syntax check etc. Voor zo'n zaken kom je toch automatisch uit bij een IDE? Een tekst editor moet toch gewoon goed met tekst overweg kunnen. Dus meerdere cursors, goede find replace, etc. Leuk dat je kan de editor war II gestart is, maar ik hou zal gewoon toekijken en de anderen uitlachen om hun belachelijke goede argumenten.
jcbvm @JeroenED6 augustus 2024 23:02
Ben ik niet met je eens, deze editors zitten tussen een text editor en IDE in. Simpele talen zoals JavaScript waarbij je niet echt hoeft te compilen zijn juist beter af zonder slome logge IDE programma’s (denk aan Visual Studio).
beerse
@JeroenED6 augustus 2024 23:23
Wat mij betreft heb je groot gelijk. Volgens mij zijn de sentimentelen van mening dat visual-code een texteditor is waar het volgens mij zich veel meer als itegrated-development-environment laat gebruiken, als is veel van die functionaliteit niet geïntegreerd... Een vergelijking van vsc met emacs is snel gemaakt...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq