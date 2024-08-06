Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntaxhighlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 99 dollar per gebruiker voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4180: Various syntax highlighting improvements

Newly rewritten Lisp syntax highlighting

Linux: Implemented kinetic scrolling under Wayland

Linux: Implemented xdg-activation protocol for wayland

Linux: Fixed crash on wayland related to tab dragging

Linux: Fixed issues with tab dragging under Wayland

Linux: Added workaround for KDE drag-drop issue causing the caret to get stuck (Also fixed in kwin 6.0.4)

Windows: Implemented scroll-resetting behavior when dragging scroll bar

Windows: Fixed copied text being truncated by null character

Windows: Fixed custom top-level menu items not being themed

Windows, Linux: Allow numbers as menu mnemonics

Mac: Files moved to trash now have a "Put Back" option

Mac: Fixed issues related to dragging the edges of windows

Mac: Fixed security entitlements for plugins not applying properly

Mac: Fixed some issues with applying find clipboard

Mac: Fixed multi-line environment variables not being read correctly

Mac, Linux: Fixed leak of shared memory

Added "goto_anything_file_preview" setting

setting Added "image_file_patterns" for controlling which files are automatically opened as an image

for controlling which files are automatically opened as an image Added File > Open file as Text/Image for explicitly opening a file as an image or as text

Added context menu for image tabs

Improved behavior of Expand Selection in Python docstrings

The "menu" key now works in the sidebar

Reduced memory usage when editing large files

Full Screen is now restored when exiting Distraction Free Mode

Text selection is now retained when using Split View

Improved handling of invalid UTF-16 sequences

Fixed overlay scrollbars blocking input when invisible

Improved accuracy of scope selectors

Added enable toggle to indexing status dialog

Opening folder history in Sublime Merge now works recursively

Added entry in command palette for opening mouse bindings

Added syntax argument to run_syntax_tests command

argument to command Fixed syntax tests not running when files aren't UTF-8 encoded

Files containing colons can now be opened from the command line

Fixed window closing when switching projects under certain conditions

Fixed focus of new windows starting on the last group when "remember_layout" is enabled

is enabled Fixed line numbers not being rendered correctly in some cases

Fixed an issue with rulers displaying incorrectly while scrolling under OpenGL

Fixed fold markers not having background rendering

Fixed PATH not being restored correctly when a build system fails to launch

not being restored correctly when a build system fails to launch Fixed git repository details not always showing

Find: Find in files history menu now deduplicates entries

Find: Fixed settings not applying to find-in-files

Find: Fixed a case where incorrect settings would be used when run immediately after find_under_expand

Tab Dragging: Improved clarity in mixed-dpi setups

Tab Dragging: Fixed various positioning bugs in mixed-dpi setups

Tab Dragging: Fixed misalignment of labels in some cases

minihtml: Improved error messages

minihtml: Added support for white-space: pre and white-space: pre-wrap

and minihtml: <style> tags are now allowed within <head>

minihtml: HTML is no longer parsed within <style> tags

minihtml: Made HTML entity parsing more lenient

Theme: New unmodified files no longer have the "dirty" attribute

API: All functions are now available at import time

API: Optimized auto-completion

API: Fixed ViewEventListener occasionally leaking

occasionally leaking API: Fixed Settings.get not always returning the default value on failure

not always returning the default value on failure API: Fixed View.style_for_scope not always returning the right "source_line"

not always returning the right API: Added View.utf8_code_units and View.utf16_code_units