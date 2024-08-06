Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntaxhighlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 99 dollar per gebruiker voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Build 4180:
- Various syntax highlighting improvements
- Newly rewritten Lisp syntax highlighting
- Linux: Implemented kinetic scrolling under Wayland
- Linux: Implemented xdg-activation protocol for wayland
- Linux: Fixed crash on wayland related to tab dragging
- Linux: Fixed issues with tab dragging under Wayland
- Linux: Added workaround for KDE drag-drop issue causing the caret to get stuck (Also fixed in kwin 6.0.4)
- Windows: Implemented scroll-resetting behavior when dragging scroll bar
- Windows: Fixed copied text being truncated by null character
- Windows: Fixed custom top-level menu items not being themed
- Windows, Linux: Allow numbers as menu mnemonics
- Mac: Files moved to trash now have a "Put Back" option
- Mac: Fixed issues related to dragging the edges of windows
- Mac: Fixed security entitlements for plugins not applying properly
- Mac: Fixed some issues with applying find clipboard
- Mac: Fixed multi-line environment variables not being read correctly
- Mac, Linux: Fixed leak of shared memory
- Added "goto_anything_file_preview" setting
- Added "image_file_patterns" for controlling which files are automatically opened as an image
- Added File > Open file as Text/Image for explicitly opening a file as an image or as text
- Added context menu for image tabs
- Improved behavior of Expand Selection in Python docstrings
- The "menu" key now works in the sidebar
- Reduced memory usage when editing large files
- Full Screen is now restored when exiting Distraction Free Mode
- Text selection is now retained when using Split View
- Improved handling of invalid UTF-16 sequences
- Fixed overlay scrollbars blocking input when invisible
- Improved accuracy of scope selectors
- Added enable toggle to indexing status dialog
- Opening folder history in Sublime Merge now works recursively
- Added entry in command palette for opening mouse bindings
- Added syntax argument to run_syntax_tests command
- Fixed syntax tests not running when files aren't UTF-8 encoded
- Files containing colons can now be opened from the command line
- Fixed window closing when switching projects under certain conditions
- Fixed focus of new windows starting on the last group when "remember_layout" is enabled
- Fixed line numbers not being rendered correctly in some cases
- Fixed an issue with rulers displaying incorrectly while scrolling under OpenGL
- Fixed fold markers not having background rendering
- Fixed PATH not being restored correctly when a build system fails to launch
- Fixed git repository details not always showing
- Find: Find in files history menu now deduplicates entries
- Find: Fixed settings not applying to find-in-files
- Find: Fixed a case where incorrect settings would be used when run immediately after find_under_expand
- Tab Dragging: Improved clarity in mixed-dpi setups
- Tab Dragging: Fixed various positioning bugs in mixed-dpi setups
- Tab Dragging: Fixed misalignment of labels in some cases
- minihtml: Improved error messages
- minihtml: Added support for white-space: pre and white-space: pre-wrap
- minihtml: <style> tags are now allowed within <head>
- minihtml: HTML is no longer parsed within <style> tags
- minihtml: Made HTML entity parsing more lenient
- Theme: New unmodified files no longer have the "dirty" attribute
- API: All functions are now available at import time
- API: Optimized auto-completion
- API: Fixed ViewEventListener occasionally leaking
- API: Fixed Settings.get not always returning the default value on failure
- API: Fixed View.style_for_scope not always returning the right "source_line"
- API: Added View.utf8_code_units and View.utf16_code_units