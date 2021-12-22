Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 99 dollar, per gebruiker, voor een periode van drie jaar. Sinds build 4107 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4126: Improved OpenGL rendering performance by automatically batching together controls

Added support for Chinese standard GB18030 file encoding

Added support for CP862 file encoding

Resolved various issues tracking symlinks in the side-bar

Avoid session data corruption if a crash happens while saving the session

subl -n will reuse an existing empty window if the application isn't running

will reuse an existing empty window if the application isn't running Binary files now show as "Binary" syntax instead of "Plain Text" in the status bar

Fixed wildcards incorrectly matching subpaths (For settings like "folder_exclude_patterns" )

) Made "find_in_files_max_result_size" not apply when replacing

not apply when replacing Fixed crash when loading invalid grid layout from session

Fixed spell checker incorrectly marking some words as correct if they can't be encoded

Fixed rendering order of successive popups

Fixed package subfolders sometimes not being loaded when matching the "ignored_packages" setting

setting Fixed layout instability in side bar causing things to occasionally be rendered 1 pixel off

Added some missing glyphs to "draw_unicode_white_space": "all"

Added "draw_unicode_bidi" setting for drawing unicode bidi characters

setting for drawing unicode bidi characters Added "select_across_groups" setting for opting into the old side bar selection behavior when selecting a single file

setting for opting into the old side bar selection behavior when selecting a single file Fixed "close_windows_when_empty" setting not working

setting not working Fixed goto-definition preview not closing on escape

Fixed quick panel closing on enter when there are no matching entries

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed backtracking breaking when creating phantoms or doing a context backtrace

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed regression with some syntax definitions introduced in 4115

Linux: Added missing libcurl dependency for package managers

dependency for package managers Linux: Fixed GTK overriding LC_NUMERIC environment variable breaking serialization

environment variable breaking serialization Windows: Fixed command line not taking focus after closing a waited on file

Windows: Fixed crash when OpenGL initialization fails

Mac: Aliases are now resolved when using drag and drop

Mac: Fixed window sometimes being restored on startup when "create_window_at_startup" is disabled

is disabled Mac: Fixed native tabs restoration resulting in odd behavior

Mac: Fixed subl -b not working

not working Mac: Fixed terminal not being focused after waiting on file

Mac: Fixed Window > Merge All Windows merging minimized windows

Mac: Fixed various inconsistencies when opening files from finder

API: The show_panel command for the find and find in files panels can now take "pattern" and "replace_pattern" arguments

command for the find and find in files panels can now take and arguments API: ListInputHandler.preview is now called with None when no items match the current filter

is now called with when no items match the current filter API: Fixed case where Window.project_data() could return an invalid value

could return an invalid value API: Opening a new pane moves currently selected sheets

API: Added Window.move_sheets_to_group

API: The commands move_to and move_to_neighbouring now move currently selected sheets