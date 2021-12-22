Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sublime Text 4 build 4126

Sublime Text logo (79 pix) Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 99 dollar, per gebruiker, voor een periode van drie jaar. Sinds build 4107 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4126:
  • Improved OpenGL rendering performance by automatically batching together controls
  • Added support for Chinese standard GB18030 file encoding
  • Added support for CP862 file encoding
  • Resolved various issues tracking symlinks in the side-bar
  • Avoid session data corruption if a crash happens while saving the session
  • subl -n will reuse an existing empty window if the application isn't running
  • Binary files now show as "Binary" syntax instead of "Plain Text" in the status bar
  • Fixed wildcards incorrectly matching subpaths (For settings like "folder_exclude_patterns")
  • Made "find_in_files_max_result_size" not apply when replacing
  • Fixed crash when loading invalid grid layout from session
  • Fixed spell checker incorrectly marking some words as correct if they can't be encoded
  • Fixed rendering order of successive popups
  • Fixed package subfolders sometimes not being loaded when matching the "ignored_packages" setting
  • Fixed layout instability in side bar causing things to occasionally be rendered 1 pixel off
  • Added some missing glyphs to "draw_unicode_white_space": "all"
  • Added "draw_unicode_bidi" setting for drawing unicode bidi characters
  • Added "select_across_groups" setting for opting into the old side bar selection behavior when selecting a single file
  • Fixed "close_windows_when_empty" setting not working
  • Fixed goto-definition preview not closing on escape
  • Fixed quick panel closing on enter when there are no matching entries
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed backtracking breaking when creating phantoms or doing a context backtrace
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed regression with some syntax definitions introduced in 4115
  • Linux: Added missing libcurl dependency for package managers
  • Linux: Fixed GTK overriding LC_NUMERIC environment variable breaking serialization
  • Windows: Fixed command line not taking focus after closing a waited on file
  • Windows: Fixed crash when OpenGL initialization fails
  • Mac: Aliases are now resolved when using drag and drop
  • Mac: Fixed window sometimes being restored on startup when "create_window_at_startup" is disabled
  • Mac: Fixed native tabs restoration resulting in odd behavior
  • Mac: Fixed subl -b not working
  • Mac: Fixed terminal not being focused after waiting on file
  • Mac: Fixed Window > Merge All Windows merging minimized windows
  • Mac: Fixed various inconsistencies when opening files from finder
  • API: The show_panel command for the find and find in files panels can now take "pattern" and "replace_pattern" arguments
  • API: ListInputHandler.preview is now called with None when no items match the current filter
  • API: Fixed case where Window.project_data() could return an invalid value
  • API: Opening a new pane moves currently selected sheets
  • API: Added Window.move_sheets_to_group
  • API: The commands move_to and move_to_neighbouring now move currently selected sheets

Sublime Text

Versienummer 4 build 4126
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sublime HQ
Download https://www.sublimetext.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 18,26MB
Licentietype Betaald

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

22-12-2021 09:30
