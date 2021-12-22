Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Shotcut 21.12.21

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 21.12.21 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

More For Markers
  • Added View > Markers panel with search, seeking, and editing (Ctrl+Shift+6, Shift+Command+6 on macOS).
  • Added File > Export > Markers as Chapters…:
    This outputs in the format used to make chapters for YouTube!
    IMPORTANT NOTE: only markers with a duration of 1 frame (default) are exported as chapters.
  • Added previously used colors to the marker context menu.
  • Added keyboard shortcuts < and > to seek between markers.
  • Added a Ripple markers with edits button to the Timeline toolbar (Alt+R, Option+R on macOS)
  • Fixed delete marker keyboard shortcut may delete wrong marker.
  • Fixed Export > From > Marker may export from wrong region marker.
More New Stuff
  • Added Properties > Rotation for video clips to override orientation by some multiple of 90 degrees.
  • Added support for keyframes to the Hue/Lightness/Saturation and Chroma Hold video filters.
Changes
  • Updated MLT engine to version 7.4.0 (required for added keyframe support in some filters above).
  • Added a file save dialog upon repairing a project file to prevent overwriting a previous repair.
  • Removed some harmless error messages in logs.
  • Changed Properties > Audio > Sync to hide when it is not applicable (no video track in the clip).
  • Change the units of the Hue parameter in the Hue/Lightness/Saturation video filter to degrees.
  • Improved the accuracy of bubble help when trimming in Timeline and Keyframes.
  • Improved the accuracy and snap reliability of the 10 and 20-pixel grid player overlays.
  • Improved various mouse and keyboard operations in Timeline and Keyframes.
  • Improved the VMAF speed and accuracy of the Properties > Measure Video Quality….
Fixes
  • Fixed Timeline > menu > Track Operations > Insert Track breaks video track blending (broke in v21.10).
  • Fixed copy and paste multiple clips from another project can change the video mode (broke in v21.10).
  • Fixed Open Other > Audio/Video Device capture (broke in v21.10).
  • Fixed a crash when changing Properties of Audio/Video Device.
  • Fixed a crash in Old Film: Projector video filter with 360p preview scaling.
  • Fixed a possible crash in the Mosaic video filter when width or height is 0.
  • Fixed the output alpha channel of Timeline with more than one video track
  • Fixed the Time Remap video filter distorts audio when the speed is zero and resampling.
  • Fixed the color range of LUT (3D) video filter on transitons with full range clips.
  • Fixed a possible crash in Audio Loudness scope.
  • Fixed window is initially all white and a small white window appears on startup on Windows.
  • Fixed unwanted keyframes appear in Corner Pin video filter when trimming in.
  • Fixed ugly pink video - not black background - after undo a remove/ripple-delete operation.
  • Fixed keyframes can sometimes be dragged before previous or after next.
  • Fixed double-clicking a keyframe does not delete it.
  • Fixed incorrect filter parameter values after the last keyframe after a Split operation.
  • Fixed a crash pasting from the clipboard to an empty timeline.
  • Fixed inaccurate frame rate override with many decimal places in Properties > Convert > Advanced.
  • Fixed incorrect colors when reloading the Audio Spectrum Visualization filter UI.
  • Fixed being able to select the last filter when there are many Filters applied.

Shotcut screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 21.12.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Shotcut
Download https://github.com/mltframework/shotcut/releases/tag/v21.12.21
Bestandsgrootte 76,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-12-2021 • 09:38

22-12-2021 • 09:38

Bron: Shotcut

Reacties (10)

+1Master FX
22 december 2021 10:03
Heel lang moeite gedaan om mijn simpele videootjes te blijven monteren met Windows Moviemaker (werd al een tijdje niet meer ondersteund). Maar nu toch blij dat ik ben overgestapt op Shotcut. Het was even wennen, maar kan er nu toch prima mee uit de voeten.
+1Uruk-Hai

@Master FX22 december 2021 10:35
Ik voel met je mee. Ik mis Windows Moviemaker ook.

Ik kan Davinci Resolve aanbevelen omdat je daarin meerdere timelines kunt gebruiken.
Die timelines kun je vervolgens aan elkaar rijgen op een samenvattende timeline.

Zo heb ik een aparte timeline voor mijn intro, een timeline voor het middendeel en een timeline voor de aftiteling. Het voordeel daarvan is is dat ik mee overzicht heb als ik clips invoeg en tegen elkaar aanschuif. Dat gaat niet altijd even goed, want soms druk ik een clip iets teveel in elkaar op de timeline. Dan is het wel lekker als je al je clipjes kunt segmenteren in verschillende timelines.

Ik heb ook nog een vierde timeline aangemaakt die ik 'main' noem en daarop plak ik die andere timelines aan elkaar vast. Daarna ga ik renderen.

Wat de clipjes (footage) betreft: die kun je in Resolve onderverdelen in bins. Dat zijn een soort mappen. Als het middendeel van mijn tutorials uit meerdere opgenomen filmpjes bestaat verdeel ik die onder in midden1, midden2, midden3, midden4, enz. Dat is ook weer segmenteren om overzicht te houden.

Enige nadeel van Davinci Resolve is wel dat je niet altijd een vloeiende overgang (transition) in kunt voegen. Aan de andere kant: als je altijd een harde overgang gebruikt raakt je kijkerspubliek daar vanzelf aan gewend. Er zijn ook wel andere manieren om overgangen tussen clipjes te verzachten dan door middel van de in een video editor ingebouwde transitions, zoals kleuren niet teveel van elkaar af laten wijken. Je kunt in Resolve kleuren aanpassen om dat doel te bereiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 december 2021 10:59]

0thomas_n
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 11:28
Enige nadeel van Davinci Resolve is wel dat je niet altijd een vloeiende overgang (transition) in kunt voegen.
En dat het niet open source is, in tegenstelling tot Shotcut, of bijvoorbeeld Kdenlive. ;)
+1Uruk-Hai

@thomas_n22 december 2021 12:23
Dat iets opensource is is niet vanzelfsprekend een voordeel.

Open source zegt alleen iets over de potentie voor doorontwikkeling, niet over de daadwerkelijke ontwikkeling.

Pinta is bijvoorbeeld de opensource tegenhanger van Paint.net, maar de ontwikkeling van Pinta staat al jaren stil, terwijl de ontwikkeling van Paint.net maar door blijft gaan.

Idem voor de ontwikkeling van KDenlive voor MacOS. Opensource, maar staat al jaren stil.

Ik ben zodoende een beetje klaar met dat hele "open source". Het wordt wat mij betreft een beetje te overdreven neergezet als een soort heilige graal. Dat is het niet. Als open source broncode niet wordt opgepikt door ontwikkelaars heb je er niks aan. Dan is het gewoon "dood".

Ik kijk liever naar regelmatige updates en of iets crossplatform is. Daar voldoet Davinci Resolve in beide opzichten ruimschoots aan. Shotcut trouwens ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 december 2021 12:29]

0Bux666
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 12:26
Veel mensen associëren Open Source met gratis. Die 2 staan echter totaal los van elkaar...
0Uruk-Hai

@Bux66622 december 2021 12:32
Klopt. Het zou fijn zijn als de term "freeware" weer heel algemeen in zwang raakt.

Dan kunnen nieuwe generaties consumenten makkelijker onderscheid leren maken tussen freeware opensource, shareware opensource en betaalde open source software.

Of in geval van Davinci Resolve freeware closed source software.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 december 2021 12:34]

0thomas_n
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 14:43
Het is een voordeel vanuit het principiële punt dat meer vrijheid beter is dan minder vrijheid. Dat zegt inderdaad niets over het functioneren van de software, maar voor mensen die uit principe kiezen voor vrije software is het een cruciaal verschil.

Om even een vergelijking te maken: in een recensie over vegagehakt kan je ook moeilijk zeggen dat het, behalve het vetgehalte, verder geen voordelen heeft boven rundergehakt. Dan mis je precies het verschil dat voor vegetariërs belangrijker is dan smaak, prijs, etc. ;)
0AwR
@Uruk-Hai23 december 2021 00:58
De ontwikkeling van de MacOS wordt overigens weer opgestart: https://kdenlive.org/en/2...to-macos-nightly-version/
0Jogai
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 11:35
Die verschillende timelines, en de bin-functie. Dat zit beide ook in KDEnLive toch?
0prodesk
22 december 2021 19:57
Onder de motorkap maken allen gebruik van de MLT framework.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

