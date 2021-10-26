Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 99 dollar, per gebruiker, voor een periode van drie jaar. Sinds build 4107 zijn de volgede veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Build 4121:
Changes in Build 4113:
- New update dialog that shows versions, license status and links to the changelog
- Various syntax highlighting improvements
- Use goto-symbol to jump to specific files in find results
- Improved color scheme/theme selection UI
- Layout is no longer remembered when "hot_exit" is disabled. You can change this using "remember_layout"
- Right-delete now respects "use_tab_stops" setting
- Various improvements to behavior of moving sheets during window layout changes
- Improved mini-diff and white space rendering performance under OpenGL
- Improved performance when reading large files from stdin
- Fixed regex replace not working on last occurrence when using look-behind
- Fixed "save_on_focus_lost" not working as expected with the reload dialog
- Fixed open files not being added to recent file list when "hot_exit" is disabled
- Fixed snippet completions not respecting word boundaries
- Fixed extra blank window being opened at startup in some cases
- Fixed not properly exiting after a prompt when "hot_exit" is disabled
- Fixed window unexpectedly closing when project has no added folders and "close_windows_when_empty" is enabled
- Fixed tab selection stack not being updated as expected in some cases
- Fixed transient sheets persisting when exiting goto-anything
- Fixed squiggle underline width not scaling properly
- Fixed line highlighting not working when gutter is disabled
- Fixed case where folders were being added to existing windows instead of opening in a new window
- Fixed performance regression under Windows with non-integer DPI scaling
- Fixed syntax highlighting backtracking-related performance problem
- Undo stack is now cleared when reading from stdin
- Added Selection > Expand Selection to Block which has the same behavior as Expand Selection to Paragraph had previously
- "open_files_in_new_window" is now respected when reading from stdin
- Added "find_scroll_highlights_limit", "find_highlight_matches_max_size" and "find_regex_highlight_matches_max_size" settings to allow configuring find limits
- Added newline detection and normalization when changing settings programmatically
- Sublime Merge menu items are hidden when "sublime_merge_path" is set to null
- Fixed wrong path sometimes being used when viewing file history in Sublime Merge
- Fixed focus lost when selected group is closed whilst reducing the number of groups
- File-specific indentation settings are now persisted across restarts
- Fixed some edge cases related to "find_in_files_max_result_size"
- Fixed completions in input panel not utilizing available window space
- Fixed expand selection to tag not working in XML
- Fixed current transient sheet unexpectedly closing when using goto-anything
- Fixed crash related to syntax backtracking and phantoms
- Fixed being unable to open more than one new empty window
- Linux: Make selection after middle-click paste consistent with other applications
- Linux: Fixed race condition with multiple simultaneous command line invocations
- Linux: Fixed custom title bar label color for some GTK themes
- Windows: Fixed a case where session could be lost when upgrading
- Windows: Fixed NTFS alternate data streams being deleted on save
- Windows: Fixed slow window creation when using OpenGL
- Windows: Fixed incorrect case being used when opening files from find-in-files with gitignore enabled
- Windows: Fixed stdout/stderr output data race when building
- Windows: Fixed hang on modal dialogs when context menu is open
- Mac: Tweaked text drag-drop behavior to respect NSDragAndDropTextDelay
- Mac: The setting "use_find_clipboard" can be used to disable global find clipboard integration
- Mac: Fixed double click not working at the top of a window when in full screen with a custom title bar
- Mac: Fixed incorrectly reporting successful key event when no command was found
- Mac: Fixed windows not restoring properly with multi-monitor setups
- Mac: Fixed window layout issue with native tabs when exiting full screen
- Mac: Fixed title bar text not fading when out of focus
- Mac: Fixed reading stdin not working when no windows are open
- API: Fixed plugin popups sometimes having the wrong placement
- API: Fixed plugins not loading when a .python-version file is in the User package
- API: Added Buffer.clear_undo_stack()
- API: Fixed View.show and View.show_at_center not working from on_load callback
- Improved performance when editing large files
- Improved OpenGL rendering performance
- Improved handling of deleted files
- Various syntax highlighting improvements
- subl can now be used to edit stdin, eg: echo test | subl | cat
- Syntax and indentation detection is now done when editing stdin
- Added syntax_detection_size_limit setting for controlling when syntax detection is skipped
- Theme: Improved scroll puck visibility
- Theme: Fixed adaptive theme not respecting themed_title_bar setting with light color schemes
- Middle clicking in the Open Files section of then sidebar will close the clicked on file
- Preserve Case now works with unicode characters
- Added reveal_menu setting for disabling revealing the menu when alt is pressed on Linux and Windows
- Safe Mode key binding can be disabled by creating a file named .Disable Safe Mode Shortcut in the data directory
- Fixed Ruby syntax highlighting in the Monokai color scheme
- Fixed a scenario where folders weren't being watched for changes
- Fixed underlines being drawn behind line highlight
- Fixed an infinite loop that could occur during syntax highlighting
- Fixed the append command's scroll_to_end parameter sometimes not working
- Fixed Goto Symbol sometimes being scrolled incorrectly
- Fixed multi-select file limit applying to sidebar
- Fixed auto-complete related hang in some large files
- Linux: Fixed print sometimes not working
- Linux: Fixed wrong order of yes/no buttons in GTK dialogs
- Linux: Fixed letters sometimes being cut off
- Windows: Always make a new window when launching main executable on Windows
- Windows: Fixed window icon not scaling properly on Windows
- Windows: Fixed globs not being expanded in some cases on Windows
- Mac: Fixed auto theme not changing with OS auto theme on macOS