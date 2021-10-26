Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Een licentie kost 99 dollar, per gebruiker, voor een periode van drie jaar. Sinds build 4107 zijn de volgede veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4121: New update dialog that shows versions, license status and links to the changelog

Various syntax highlighting improvements

Use goto-symbol to jump to specific files in find results

Improved color scheme/theme selection UI

Layout is no longer remembered when "hot_exit" is disabled. You can change this using "remember_layout"

is disabled. You can change this using Right-delete now respects "use_tab_stops" setting

setting Various improvements to behavior of moving sheets during window layout changes

Improved mini-diff and white space rendering performance under OpenGL

Improved performance when reading large files from stdin

Fixed regex replace not working on last occurrence when using look-behind

Fixed "save_on_focus_lost" not working as expected with the reload dialog

not working as expected with the reload dialog Fixed open files not being added to recent file list when "hot_exit" is disabled

is disabled Fixed snippet completions not respecting word boundaries

Fixed extra blank window being opened at startup in some cases

Fixed not properly exiting after a prompt when "hot_exit" is disabled

is disabled Fixed window unexpectedly closing when project has no added folders and "close_windows_when_empty" is enabled

is enabled Fixed tab selection stack not being updated as expected in some cases

Fixed transient sheets persisting when exiting goto-anything

Fixed squiggle underline width not scaling properly

Fixed line highlighting not working when gutter is disabled

Fixed case where folders were being added to existing windows instead of opening in a new window

Fixed performance regression under Windows with non-integer DPI scaling

Fixed syntax highlighting backtracking-related performance problem

Undo stack is now cleared when reading from stdin

Added Selection > Expand Selection to Block which has the same behavior as Expand Selection to Paragraph had previously

"open_files_in_new_window" is now respected when reading from stdin

is now respected when reading from stdin Added "find_scroll_highlights_limit" , "find_highlight_matches_max_size" and "find_regex_highlight_matches_max_size" settings to allow configuring find limits

, and settings to allow configuring find limits Added newline detection and normalization when changing settings programmatically

Sublime Merge menu items are hidden when "sublime_merge_path" is set to null

is set to Fixed wrong path sometimes being used when viewing file history in Sublime Merge

Fixed focus lost when selected group is closed whilst reducing the number of groups

File-specific indentation settings are now persisted across restarts

Fixed some edge cases related to "find_in_files_max_result_size"

Fixed completions in input panel not utilizing available window space

Fixed expand selection to tag not working in XML

Fixed current transient sheet unexpectedly closing when using goto-anything

Fixed crash related to syntax backtracking and phantoms

Fixed being unable to open more than one new empty window

Linux: Make selection after middle-click paste consistent with other applications

Linux: Fixed race condition with multiple simultaneous command line invocations

Linux: Fixed custom title bar label color for some GTK themes

Windows: Fixed a case where session could be lost when upgrading

Windows: Fixed NTFS alternate data streams being deleted on save

Windows: Fixed slow window creation when using OpenGL

Windows: Fixed incorrect case being used when opening files from find-in-files with gitignore enabled

Windows: Fixed stdout/stderr output data race when building

Windows: Fixed hang on modal dialogs when context menu is open

Mac: Tweaked text drag-drop behavior to respect NSDragAndDropTextDelay

Mac: The setting "use_find_clipboard" can be used to disable global find clipboard integration

can be used to disable global find clipboard integration Mac: Fixed double click not working at the top of a window when in full screen with a custom title bar

Mac: Fixed incorrectly reporting successful key event when no command was found

Mac: Fixed windows not restoring properly with multi-monitor setups

Mac: Fixed window layout issue with native tabs when exiting full screen

Mac: Fixed title bar text not fading when out of focus

Mac: Fixed reading stdin not working when no windows are open

API: Fixed plugin popups sometimes having the wrong placement

API: Fixed plugins not loading when a .python-version file is in the User package

file is in the User package API: Added Buffer.clear_undo_stack()

API: Fixed View.show and View.show_at_center not working from on_load callback Changes in Build 4113: Improved performance when editing large files

Improved OpenGL rendering performance

Improved handling of deleted files

Various syntax highlighting improvements

subl can now be used to edit stdin, eg: echo test | subl | cat

can now be used to edit stdin, eg: Syntax and indentation detection is now done when editing stdin

Added syntax_detection_size_limit setting for controlling when syntax detection is skipped

setting for controlling when syntax detection is skipped Theme: Improved scroll puck visibility

Theme: Fixed adaptive theme not respecting themed_title_bar setting with light color schemes

Middle clicking in the Open Files section of then sidebar will close the clicked on file

Preserve Case now works with unicode characters

Added reveal_menu setting for disabling revealing the menu when alt is pressed on Linux and Windows

setting for disabling revealing the menu when alt is pressed on Linux and Windows Safe Mode key binding can be disabled by creating a file named .Disable Safe Mode Shortcut in the data directory

in the data directory Fixed Ruby syntax highlighting in the Monokai color scheme

Fixed a scenario where folders weren't being watched for changes

Fixed underlines being drawn behind line highlight

Fixed an infinite loop that could occur during syntax highlighting

Fixed the append command's scroll_to_end parameter sometimes not working

parameter sometimes not working Fixed Goto Symbol sometimes being scrolled incorrectly

Fixed multi-select file limit applying to sidebar

Fixed auto-complete related hang in some large files

Linux: Fixed print sometimes not working

Linux: Fixed wrong order of yes/no buttons in GTK dialogs

Linux: Fixed letters sometimes being cut off

Windows: Always make a new window when launching main executable on Windows

Windows: Fixed window icon not scaling properly on Windows

Windows: Fixed globs not being expanded in some cases on Windows

Mac: Fixed auto theme not changing with OS auto theme on macOS