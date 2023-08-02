Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en een licentie kost 99 dollar. Dat is per gebruiker en voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4152: Mac: Fixed compatibility with macOS 10.14 and earlier Changes in Build 4151: Various syntax highlighting improvements

Added "fold_style" setting for controlling syntax-based code folding

setting for controlling syntax-based code folding Last tab in a group can now be selected with alt+9 (Windows/Linux) and cmd+9 (Mac)

(Windows/Linux) and (Mac) Split View retains the original view's viewport position

Added WebP support

Improved minimap viewport contrast with large amounts of visible text

The window title now indicates whether Sublime Text is running with administrator privileges

Improved indentation detection for files with many single space indents

Improved caret positioning when using text wrapping

Fixed files in side-bar not properly reflecting their git status

Find in Files: Tab multi-select modifier keys are now supported

Find in Files: Fixed search results not being ordered

Find in Files: Paths can now be quoted

Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_suppress_errors" settings

settings Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_context_lines" settings

settings Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_side_by_side" setting

setting Find in Files: Ongoing searches are no longer canceled on renamed buffer

Find in Files: Fixed ./ not working in the "Where" field

not working in the "Where" field Find: Added "regex_auto_escape" setting

setting Find: Fixed find settings confusion when run immediately after find_under_expand

Find: Fixed find in selection skipping empty selections

Fixed word wrap being too early in some cases

Fixed scrolling by page not always including a full line of context

Fixed first character beyond ASCII range not being decoded/encoded for short code pages

Improved performance when drag selecting columns

Fixed annotations displaying incorrectly when "ui_scale" is set to something other than 1

is set to something other than Fixed recent file list not being updated when quitting with hot exit disabled

Fixed high memory usage edge case in minihtml parsing

Fixed case where open file/folder dialogs didn't respect "default_dir" setting

setting Reopen Closed File now uses the window's file history by default rather than global history

Fixed tabs of deleted files incorrectly showing as modified in some cases

Fixed "draw_centered" setting causing incorrect gutter rendering in some cases

setting causing incorrect gutter rendering in some cases Fixed extra commands being included for macros in some situations

Fixed goto-symbol not showing inside empty groups

Fixed column number in the status bar not updating upon changing tab width

Fixed issue where the command palette could consume key presses while not having input focus

Syntax Highlighting: Improved scope selector performance

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed syntax-based folding not working correctly with some indented code

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed syntax definition negative symbol tests

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed edge case that could break syntax highlighting

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed backtracking bug where tokens were being dropped

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed some hangs caused by syntax backtracking

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed a syntax highlighting performance issue due to backtracking

Syntax Highlighting: Fixed a crash when a lazy loaded syntax doesn't exist

API: Updated to Python 3.8.12 and OpenSSL 1.1.1s

API: The Python 3.3 plugin environment now uses the same OpenSSL as 3.8

API: Added support for the "context" key in mousemaps

key in mousemaps API: Fixed inconsistent focus after Window.open_file()

API: The open_file command now supports "transient" , "force_group" , "clear_to_right" and "force_clone" arguments

command now supports , , and arguments API: Added Window.num_views_in_group()

API: Added sublime.project_history()

API: Added sublime.folder_history()

Windows: Added alt+shift+p as default keybinding for Quick Switch Project

as default keybinding for Quick Switch Project Windows: Fixed a packaging error with the installers

Windows: Fixed tooltips sometimes not being removed

Windows: Fixed select folder dialog not respecting the initial directory

Windows: Fixed lockup that could occur when menus and popups interfere

Linux: Files for printing are saved in ~/Downloads if possible to work around snap/flatpak limitations

if possible to work around snap/flatpak limitations Linux: User config and cache paths are now created at startup if not present

Linux: Fixed incorrect mouse behavior at window edges

Linux, Mac: Attempt to find the license key for the user when using sudo

Mac: Better support for running as root

Mac: Fixed extra window being created when ST is launched by opening a file from finder

Mac: System setting "click in the scroll bar to" is now respected

Mac: Added workaround for Monterey bug causing scrolling to misbehave

Mac: Added security entitlements allowing plugins & build systems to request the camera and microphone