Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en een licentie kost 99 dollar. Dat is per gebruiker en voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Build 4152:
Changes in Build 4151:
- Mac: Fixed compatibility with macOS 10.14 and earlier
- Various syntax highlighting improvements
- Added "fold_style" setting for controlling syntax-based code folding
- Last tab in a group can now be selected with alt+9 (Windows/Linux) and cmd+9 (Mac)
- Split View retains the original view's viewport position
- Added WebP support
- Improved minimap viewport contrast with large amounts of visible text
- The window title now indicates whether Sublime Text is running with administrator privileges
- Improved indentation detection for files with many single space indents
- Improved caret positioning when using text wrapping
- Fixed files in side-bar not properly reflecting their git status
- Find in Files: Tab multi-select modifier keys are now supported
- Find in Files: Fixed search results not being ordered
- Find in Files: Paths can now be quoted
- Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_suppress_errors" settings
- Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_context_lines" settings
- Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_side_by_side" setting
- Find in Files: Ongoing searches are no longer canceled on renamed buffer
- Find in Files: Fixed ./ not working in the "Where" field
- Find: Added "regex_auto_escape" setting
- Find: Fixed find settings confusion when run immediately after find_under_expand
- Find: Fixed find in selection skipping empty selections
- Fixed word wrap being too early in some cases
- Fixed scrolling by page not always including a full line of context
- Fixed first character beyond ASCII range not being decoded/encoded for short code pages
- Improved performance when drag selecting columns
- Fixed annotations displaying incorrectly when "ui_scale" is set to something other than 1
- Fixed recent file list not being updated when quitting with hot exit disabled
- Fixed high memory usage edge case in minihtml parsing
- Fixed case where open file/folder dialogs didn't respect "default_dir" setting
- Reopen Closed File now uses the window's file history by default rather than global history
- Fixed tabs of deleted files incorrectly showing as modified in some cases
- Fixed "draw_centered" setting causing incorrect gutter rendering in some cases
- Fixed extra commands being included for macros in some situations
- Fixed goto-symbol not showing inside empty groups
- Fixed column number in the status bar not updating upon changing tab width
- Fixed issue where the command palette could consume key presses while not having input focus
- Syntax Highlighting: Improved scope selector performance
- Syntax Highlighting: Fixed syntax-based folding not working correctly with some indented code
- Syntax Highlighting: Fixed syntax definition negative symbol tests
- Syntax Highlighting: Fixed edge case that could break syntax highlighting
- Syntax Highlighting: Fixed backtracking bug where tokens were being dropped
- Syntax Highlighting: Fixed some hangs caused by syntax backtracking
- Syntax Highlighting: Fixed a syntax highlighting performance issue due to backtracking
- Syntax Highlighting: Fixed a crash when a lazy loaded syntax doesn't exist
- API: Updated to Python 3.8.12 and OpenSSL 1.1.1s
- API: The Python 3.3 plugin environment now uses the same OpenSSL as 3.8
- API: Added support for the "context" key in mousemaps
- API: Fixed inconsistent focus after Window.open_file()
- API: The open_file command now supports "transient", "force_group", "clear_to_right" and "force_clone" arguments
- API: Added Window.num_views_in_group()
- API: Added sublime.project_history()
- API: Added sublime.folder_history()
- Windows: Added alt+shift+p as default keybinding for Quick Switch Project
- Windows: Fixed a packaging error with the installers
- Windows: Fixed tooltips sometimes not being removed
- Windows: Fixed select folder dialog not respecting the initial directory
- Windows: Fixed lockup that could occur when menus and popups interfere
- Linux: Files for printing are saved in ~/Downloads if possible to work around snap/flatpak limitations
- Linux: User config and cache paths are now created at startup if not present
- Linux: Fixed incorrect mouse behavior at window edges
- Linux, Mac: Attempt to find the license key for the user when using sudo
- Mac: Better support for running as root
- Mac: Fixed extra window being created when ST is launched by opening a file from finder
- Mac: System setting "click in the scroll bar to" is now respected
- Mac: Added workaround for Monterey bug causing scrolling to misbehave
- Mac: Added security entitlements allowing plugins & build systems to request the camera and microphone