Sublime Text logo (79 pix) Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en een licentie kost 99 dollar. Dat is per gebruiker en voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4152:
  • Mac: Fixed compatibility with macOS 10.14 and earlier
Changes in Build 4151:
  • Various syntax highlighting improvements
  • Added "fold_style" setting for controlling syntax-based code folding
  • Last tab in a group can now be selected with alt+9 (Windows/Linux) and cmd+9 (Mac)
  • Split View retains the original view's viewport position
  • Added WebP support
  • Improved minimap viewport contrast with large amounts of visible text
  • The window title now indicates whether Sublime Text is running with administrator privileges
  • Improved indentation detection for files with many single space indents
  • Improved caret positioning when using text wrapping
  • Fixed files in side-bar not properly reflecting their git status
  • Find in Files: Tab multi-select modifier keys are now supported
  • Find in Files: Fixed search results not being ordered
  • Find in Files: Paths can now be quoted
  • Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_suppress_errors" settings
  • Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_context_lines" settings
  • Find in Files: Added "find_in_files_side_by_side" setting
  • Find in Files: Ongoing searches are no longer canceled on renamed buffer
  • Find in Files: Fixed ./ not working in the "Where" field
  • Find: Added "regex_auto_escape" setting
  • Find: Fixed find settings confusion when run immediately after find_under_expand
  • Find: Fixed find in selection skipping empty selections
  • Fixed word wrap being too early in some cases
  • Fixed scrolling by page not always including a full line of context
  • Fixed first character beyond ASCII range not being decoded/encoded for short code pages
  • Improved performance when drag selecting columns
  • Fixed annotations displaying incorrectly when "ui_scale" is set to something other than 1
  • Fixed recent file list not being updated when quitting with hot exit disabled
  • Fixed high memory usage edge case in minihtml parsing
  • Fixed case where open file/folder dialogs didn't respect "default_dir" setting
  • Reopen Closed File now uses the window's file history by default rather than global history
  • Fixed tabs of deleted files incorrectly showing as modified in some cases
  • Fixed "draw_centered" setting causing incorrect gutter rendering in some cases
  • Fixed extra commands being included for macros in some situations
  • Fixed goto-symbol not showing inside empty groups
  • Fixed column number in the status bar not updating upon changing tab width
  • Fixed issue where the command palette could consume key presses while not having input focus
  • Syntax Highlighting: Improved scope selector performance
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed syntax-based folding not working correctly with some indented code
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed syntax definition negative symbol tests
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed edge case that could break syntax highlighting
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed backtracking bug where tokens were being dropped
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed some hangs caused by syntax backtracking
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed a syntax highlighting performance issue due to backtracking
  • Syntax Highlighting: Fixed a crash when a lazy loaded syntax doesn't exist
  • API: Updated to Python 3.8.12 and OpenSSL 1.1.1s
  • API: The Python 3.3 plugin environment now uses the same OpenSSL as 3.8
  • API: Added support for the "context" key in mousemaps
  • API: Fixed inconsistent focus after Window.open_file()
  • API: The open_file command now supports "transient", "force_group", "clear_to_right" and "force_clone" arguments
  • API: Added Window.num_views_in_group()
  • API: Added sublime.project_history()
  • API: Added sublime.folder_history()
  • Windows: Added alt+shift+p as default keybinding for Quick Switch Project
  • Windows: Fixed a packaging error with the installers
  • Windows: Fixed tooltips sometimes not being removed
  • Windows: Fixed select folder dialog not respecting the initial directory
  • Windows: Fixed lockup that could occur when menus and popups interfere
  • Linux: Files for printing are saved in ~/Downloads if possible to work around snap/flatpak limitations
  • Linux: User config and cache paths are now created at startup if not present
  • Linux: Fixed incorrect mouse behavior at window edges
  • Linux, Mac: Attempt to find the license key for the user when using sudo
  • Mac: Better support for running as root
  • Mac: Fixed extra window being created when ST is launched by opening a file from finder
  • Mac: System setting "click in the scroll bar to" is now respected
  • Mac: Added workaround for Monterey bug causing scrolling to misbehave
  • Mac: Added security entitlements allowing plugins & build systems to request the camera and microphone

Sublime Text

Versienummer 4 build 4152
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sublime HQ
Download https://www.sublimetext.com/download
Licentietype Betaald

Vordreller 2 augustus 2023 10:24
Cool dat dit nog ontwikkeld wordt.
moonlander @Vordreller2 augustus 2023 10:29
Jaren een tevreden gebruiker geweest (meerdere licenties gekocht). Maar door de trage ontwikkelingen ben ik wel overgestapt naar vscode. Heeft dezelfde functionaliteiten en wel een goed update beleid. Dat vscode gratis is is dan ook wel weer mooi meegenomen.
iRobbery @moonlander2 augustus 2023 10:58
Ik ging van vi(m) naar sublime, en toen door licentie gezeur ook naar vscode (en op aanraden van collega's). En toen ben ik weer heel snel naar vim terug gegaan, remote editten (op methode die collega's aanraden) kostte gigabytes disk storage en mega veel memory.
Jerie @iRobbery2 augustus 2023 15:17
ST kan ook remote editen. Er zijn packages voor: https://packagecontrol.io/search/remote

Ik gebruikte in het verleden deze methode: https://gist.github.com/c...8f252cf145ef3e2ad9b708f46

Het fijne hiervan is, dat je op de remote machine geen volledige Nvim met allerlei poespas hoeft te installeren. Om het maar niet te hebben over het idiote idee om ST remote met X te draaien [...]

Je zou ook gewoon met FUSE een remote SSH kunnen mounten en dan op de UNIX filesystem (of Plan 9 :P) manier.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 22 juli 2024 20:26]

iRobbery @Jerie3 augustus 2023 18:24
ja dat weet ik en heb het ook gebruikt, tot projecten te veel files etc dan klapte ook ST om de haverklap
Vordreller @moonlander2 augustus 2023 12:17
Mooi meegenomen, maar ook weer een voorbeeld van een gigantisch bedrijf dat het financieel aankan een product gratis te maken, waarmee de competitie traag maar zeker uit de markt geduwd wordt. Die hebben namelijk niet zo'n financiële buffer om op terug te vallen.
Jerie @Vordreller2 augustus 2023 15:07
Sublime Text is ook gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik. VSCode is dat niet; daarbij ben jij het product. Tenzij je dat allemaal uit weet te zetten. Nou, succes.

@richy3908 klopt je hebt gelijk, al kunnen ze het niet enforcen. Ik heb er zelf netjes voor betaald maar het is ook vrij eenvoudig te hexediten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 22 juli 2024 20:26]

richy3908 @Jerie3 augustus 2023 01:54
Nee hoor, Sublime Text is niet gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik; lees maar na op https://www.sublimehq.com/store/text:
Sublime Text may be downloaded and evaluated for free, however a license must be purchased for continued use.
Er is een verschil tussen een personal license en een business license, maar ook voor de personal license moet gewoon betaald worden en een licentie geeft het recht op updates gedurende drie jaar.

