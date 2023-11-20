Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en een licentie kost 99 dollar. Dat is per gebruiker en voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Build 4166: Various syntax highlighting improvements

Index collation is now done incrementally

Fixed an issue where animations were causing excessive redraws

Find in files now truncates long lines according to the "find_in_files_context_characters" setting

setting Fixed auto-complete not suggesting tokens from the current line

Added Mouse Bindings to the Preferences menu

Added Preferences > Font > Choose… for an easy way to select a font

Added Copy Path to Sidebar context menu

Fixed minimap border not rendering

Fixed color emoji blending with transparency

Fixed line-number alignment when using a variable-width font

Fixed double clicking a find in file result sometimes scrolling to the wrong line in the file

Fixed case where opening a file from Sublime Merge wouldn't jump to the right line

Improved bookmark toggling

Improved performance of "Definitions" popup

Improved Join Lines behavior

Improved behavior of Indent command on empty lines

Added "ruler_width" setting

setting Added current_result command

command Fixed case conversions not taking all-caps into account

Fixed an auto-indent issue

Fixed an issue with find_under_expand when the find panel is focused

when the find panel is focused Fixed disabling "highlight_gutter" resulting in "highlight_line" begin disabled

resulting in begin disabled Fixed some incorrect behavior when converting a multi-line selection to Title Case

Fixed a memory corruption bug related to block carets

Fixed Quick Switch Project… from the settings window closing the window

Fixed "move_to_limit_on_up_down" setting not working

setting not working Shift+Enter now also hides the incremental find panel

Fixed macro recording in Vintage package not working

Updated to OpenSSL 1.1.1v

Fixed run_syntax_tests command not running symbol tests

command not running symbol tests API: Added sublime.choose_font_dialog

API: Allow case insensitive comments using TM_COMMENT_CASE_INSENSITIVE

API: Fixed instability related to overlapping API calls

API: Fixed crash when an edit token is passed to the wrong view

API: Fixed some issues related to plugin initialization

API: ListInputHandler now supports initial_selection

now supports API: Fixed ListInputHandler not selecting the first result when initial_text is provided

not selecting the first result when is provided API: Added update_text option to sublime.encode_value

option to API: Fixed expand_to_paragraph in paragraph.py incorrectly unpacking tuple

in incorrectly unpacking tuple Linux: Improved tracking of fullscreen state

Linux: Fixed some memory leaks related to fonts

Linux: Fixed "ui_scale" setting not being applied to fonts correctly in some cases

setting not being applied to fonts correctly in some cases Windows: Added CRLF handling for text drag an drop

Windows: Fixed wrong font extents causing glyphs to be cut off at the top

Windows: Fixed caret movement across phantoms when using fractional scaling

Mac: Improved animation frame timing

Mac: Implemented window cascading

Mac: Recent files are now cleared when "update_system_recent_files" is disabled

is disabled Mac: Fixed Copy as HTML not working

Mac: Fixed subl not always finding the correct application bundle

not always finding the correct application bundle Mac: Fixed "regex_auto_escape" not working