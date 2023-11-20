Sublime Text is een uitgebreide teksteditor die vooral programmeurs zal aanspreken. Onder de lange lijst mogelijkheden treffen we onder andere een minimap aan, de mogelijkheid om verschillende secties in een tekst te selecteren, die dan tegelijk bewerkt kunnen worden, syntax-highlighting met ondersteuning voor meer dan veertig talen, en de mogelijkheid om van macro's en op Python gebaseerde plug-ins gebruik te maken. Sublime Text is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en een licentie kost 99 dollar. Dat is per gebruiker en voor een periode van drie jaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Build 4166:
- Various syntax highlighting improvements
- Index collation is now done incrementally
- Fixed an issue where animations were causing excessive redraws
- Find in files now truncates long lines according to the "find_in_files_context_characters" setting
- Fixed auto-complete not suggesting tokens from the current line
- Added Mouse Bindings to the Preferences menu
- Added Preferences > Font > Choose… for an easy way to select a font
- Added Copy Path to Sidebar context menu
- Fixed minimap border not rendering
- Fixed color emoji blending with transparency
- Fixed line-number alignment when using a variable-width font
- Fixed double clicking a find in file result sometimes scrolling to the wrong line in the file
- Fixed case where opening a file from Sublime Merge wouldn't jump to the right line
- Improved bookmark toggling
- Improved performance of "Definitions" popup
- Improved Join Lines behavior
- Improved behavior of Indent command on empty lines
- Added "ruler_width" setting
- Added current_result command
- Fixed case conversions not taking all-caps into account
- Fixed an auto-indent issue
- Fixed an issue with find_under_expand when the find panel is focused
- Fixed disabling "highlight_gutter" resulting in "highlight_line" begin disabled
- Fixed some incorrect behavior when converting a multi-line selection to Title Case
- Fixed a memory corruption bug related to block carets
- Fixed Quick Switch Project… from the settings window closing the window
- Fixed "move_to_limit_on_up_down" setting not working
- Shift+Enter now also hides the incremental find panel
- Fixed macro recording in Vintage package not working
- Updated to OpenSSL 1.1.1v
- Fixed run_syntax_tests command not running symbol tests
- API: Added sublime.choose_font_dialog
- API: Allow case insensitive comments using TM_COMMENT_CASE_INSENSITIVE
- API: Fixed instability related to overlapping API calls
- API: Fixed crash when an edit token is passed to the wrong view
- API: Fixed some issues related to plugin initialization
- API: ListInputHandler now supports initial_selection
- API: Fixed ListInputHandler not selecting the first result when initial_text is provided
- API: Added update_text option to sublime.encode_value
- API: Fixed expand_to_paragraph in paragraph.py incorrectly unpacking tuple
- Linux: Improved tracking of fullscreen state
- Linux: Fixed some memory leaks related to fonts
- Linux: Fixed "ui_scale" setting not being applied to fonts correctly in some cases
- Windows: Added CRLF handling for text drag an drop
- Windows: Fixed wrong font extents causing glyphs to be cut off at the top
- Windows: Fixed caret movement across phantoms when using fractional scaling
- Mac: Improved animation frame timing
- Mac: Implemented window cascading
- Mac: Recent files are now cleared when "update_system_recent_files" is disabled
- Mac: Fixed Copy as HTML not working
- Mac: Fixed subl not always finding the correct application bundle
- Mac: Fixed "regex_auto_escape" not working