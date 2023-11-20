SpaceEngine is een 3d-astronomieprogramma dat wordt ontwikkeld door de Russische astronoom Vladimir Romanyuk. Het biedt een 3d-model van ons universum aan op basis van echte astronomische data en wetenschappelijk accurate procedurele algoritmen. Het is beschikbaar voor het Windows-platform; versies voor Linux en macOS staan op de planning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en deze video op YouTube. De ontwikkelaar heeft begin deze maand versie 0.990.46.1990 uitgebracht en die werd als volgt aangekondigd:

UPDATE 0.990.46.1990: CLIMATE MODEL UPDATE FULL RELEASE



Recently, we announced the addition of a Climate Model to SpaceEngine, which introduced global temperature maps, local pressures, local densities, wind speeds, and more, affecting planets, moons, and asteroids. An overview of the Climate Model is available in a recent blog post, and more technical details about the math and physics behind this release can be found in an article available here.



Beta testing for the climate model is now complete, and we would like to thank all those who participated for the valuable feedback they've provided. We would also like to thank our translators for their hard work translating the new climate tab in the in-app wiki, and other recent features.



The Climate Model is now available to all users on the Public branch.



Finally, we are very excited to announce an upcoming Q&A Session with a three-person panel consisting of SpaceEngine’s author, Vladimir Romanyuk; Cosmographic Software’s CEO, Alexander Long; and the designer and programmer of the Climate Model, Dr. Megan Tannock.



The event will take place live on the official SpaceEngine Discord server on November 3rd at 11AM Eastern. This will also be an opportunity for our community to join the conversation and ask questions about the new update.



As always, thank you for your continued support of SpaceEngine! We look forward to seeing you at the upcoming Q&A.



CHANGES AND UPDATES FROM THE PREVIOUS VERSION: Bugfixes for the Climate Model - Released to Public

Search by Name tool now allows for selection of clusters and nebulae with the same name (for example, NGC 6711, NGC 7380)

Fixed issues with starting SpaceEngine on a secondary monitor

Added Indonesian localization