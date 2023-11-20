Let's Encrypt is een initiatief om zoveel mogelijk sites https-ondersteuning te geven door gratis ssl-certificaten te verstrekken en de implementatie makkelijker te maken. De meeste tools hiervoor zijn echter alleen beschikbaar vanaf de commandline. Certify SSL Manager biedt een grafische interface voor het aanvragen en beheren van deze certificaten op Windows Servers met IIS. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 6.0.12 uitgebracht en sinds versie 6.0.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.12

Core: Add Sectigo Enterprise as built-in CA

UI: New option to allow local hostnames when added a custom CA

DNS: GoDaddy provider updates to fix issues preventing cleanup of TXT records, improved update logic and added request rate limiting.

Core: Report error if data store fails to load

Core: Error if PFX fails to be read after download (unsupported key types)

Core: Avoid error if attempting a Deployment Task that hasn't been saved yet

UI: Only use valid saved window dimensions

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.11

UI: Add count of items with No Certificate to summary view

Core: Check for renewals tasks more frequently, perform maintenance tasks hourly.

Tasks: Add LogonType option for more powershell based tasks

UI: Fix for tasks retaining previously selected credentials when current service account is selected.

UI: Disable relevant UI elements when service is not yet connected

Tasks: Fix powershell script wrapper path escaping

Tasks: Deploy to ADFS should use interactive LogonType by default

Core: Use UTC datetime handling as standard

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.10

UI: Don't show progress reports for skipped items not due. Clear previous progress reports when starting new batch renewal.

UI: Improve UI for short lifetime certificates

Core: New renewal hold/retry algorithm based on certificate lifetime (if known)

Core: Add optional parallel renewal task processing and optional setting to leave challenge cleanup to the end of the renewal process.

DNS: Update Cloudflare provider to cleanup TXT entries in order of date modified

Tasks: Update Port Binding task error handling for netsh command output made more robust. Generally use this task in place of custom netsh http add sslcert scripts.

Core: Improve CA fallback logic to prefer the default CA settings instead of last used.

Core: Fix intermittent error for optional untrusted TLS connections to ACME servers

Core: Various fixes and improvements for managing large numbers of certificates

UI: Deployment tasks using Windows Auth should not require a remote target host

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.9

All 6.x users are advised to upgrade.

Installer: Fix issue where some files were not being updated on upgrade leaving installation in an inconsistent state.

Certificate Cleanup: Corrected an issue where cleanup would not be performed if the mode was set to After Renewal due to not matching on the PFX friendly name.

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.8

DNS: Fix errors reported when using the acme-dns provider

UI: Fix problems with saving and changed state when editing challenge configurations.

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.7