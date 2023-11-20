Software-update: Certify SSL Manager 6.0.12

Certify SSL Manager logo (79 pix) Let's Encrypt is een initiatief om zoveel mogelijk sites https-ondersteuning te geven door gratis ssl-certificaten te verstrekken en de implementatie makkelijker te maken. De meeste tools hiervoor zijn echter alleen beschikbaar vanaf de commandline. Certify SSL Manager biedt een grafische interface voor het aanvragen en beheren van deze certificaten op Windows Servers met IIS. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 6.0.12 uitgebracht en sinds versie 6.0.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.12

Enhancements:
  • Core: Add Sectigo Enterprise as built-in CA
  • UI: New option to allow local hostnames when added a custom CA
Fixes:
  • DNS: GoDaddy provider updates to fix issues preventing cleanup of TXT records, improved update logic and added request rate limiting.
  • Core: Report error if data store fails to load
  • Core: Error if PFX fails to be read after download (unsupported key types)
  • Core: Avoid error if attempting a Deployment Task that hasn't been saved yet
  • UI: Only use valid saved window dimensions

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.11

Enhancements:
  • UI: Add count of items with No Certificate to summary view
  • Core: Check for renewals tasks more frequently, perform maintenance tasks hourly.
  • Tasks: Add LogonType option for more powershell based tasks
Fixes:
  • UI: Fix for tasks retaining previously selected credentials when current service account is selected.
  • UI: Disable relevant UI elements when service is not yet connected
  • Tasks: Fix powershell script wrapper path escaping
  • Tasks: Deploy to ADFS should use interactive LogonType by default
  • Core: Use UTC datetime handling as standard

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.10

Enhancements:
  • UI: Don't show progress reports for skipped items not due. Clear previous progress reports when starting new batch renewal.
  • UI: Improve UI for short lifetime certificates
  • Core: New renewal hold/retry algorithm based on certificate lifetime (if known)
  • Core: Add optional parallel renewal task processing and optional setting to leave challenge cleanup to the end of the renewal process.
  • DNS: Update Cloudflare provider to cleanup TXT entries in order of date modified
  • Tasks: Update Port Binding task error handling for netsh command output made more robust. Generally use this task in place of custom netsh http add sslcert scripts.
Fixes:
  • Core: Improve CA fallback logic to prefer the default CA settings instead of last used.
  • Core: Fix intermittent error for optional untrusted TLS connections to ACME servers
  • Core: Various fixes and improvements for managing large numbers of certificates
  • UI: Deployment tasks using Windows Auth should not require a remote target host

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.9

All 6.x users are advised to upgrade.

Fixes:
  • Installer: Fix issue where some files were not being updated on upgrade leaving installation in an inconsistent state.
  • Certificate Cleanup: Corrected an issue where cleanup would not be performed if the mode was set to After Renewal due to not matching on the PFX friendly name.

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.8

Fixes:
  • DNS: Fix errors reported when using the acme-dns provider
  • UI: Fix problems with saving and changed state when editing challenge configurations.

Certify SSL Manager 6.0.7

Fixes:
  • Core: Fix for Manual DNS etc orders becoming stuck at awaiting user action due to order being expired by CA.
  • Core: Reduce logging by default for periodic maintenance tasks.
  • UI: Fix issue with refresh of challenge configuration parameters when changing between http and DNS validation.

Versienummer 6.0.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Certify the web
Download https://certifytheweb.com/home/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
9
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
FiberSam 20 november 2023 17:46
Dit is niet alleen voor Windows Server
Not_Disclosed @FiberSam20 november 2023 18:47
Ik ben op zoek naar zoiets voor Docker of Linux. Maar volgens de site draait de software alleen op Windows. Iemand suggesties?
Vorkie @Not_Disclosed20 november 2023 19:29
Is NGINX proxy manager niet iets voor je?
Joao @Vorkie20 november 2023 19:31
nginx proxy manager is een puinhoop, teveel open issues (1k+)
Swag van linuxserver.io is de beste optie. Makkelijk te configureren en maintained.
Vorkie @Joao20 november 2023 19:35
Ja, dat is ook weer zo, maar veel van die issues zijn ook wel dat mensen niet lezen of weten wat ze doen.

Laatste commit was trouwens 2 weken geleden.
Joao @Vorkie20 november 2023 19:53
Goed dat je het aangeeft, commit idd 2 weken geleden maar toch vind ik dat een maintainer dit goed moet oplossen. Ik snap dat het opensource is, maar ook bij open source is er een verantwoordelijkheid en met 1k+ issues kan er bij 1% al iets goed fout zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Joao op 23 juli 2024 10:07]

Vorkie @Joao20 november 2023 19:59
Ja, eens hoor! Maar denk teveel voor te weinig teamleden :-) dan krijg je helaas dit.
RoestVrijStaal @Joao21 november 2023 14:09
Ik vind 58 open pull requests waar meer dan een half jaar niet op gereageerd is zorgelijker dan het aantal open issues.

Bij repo's die een bot hebben die automatisch issues na x tijd sluit, maakt het aantal issues zelfs nog minder uit IMHO.
Not_Disclosed @Joao20 november 2023 21:47
Dank voor de reacties.
Ik gebruik al swag tot volle tevredenheid. Ik zocht eigenlijk een mooie grafische interface voor het beheer van certificaten voor zowel wildcard als individuele domeinnamen (dns En http verificatie) . Ik hoop eigenlijk dat linuxserver.io nginx proxy manager integreert. Dan heb je regioblokkering, beveiliging via fail2ban/crowdsec, de swag-mods samen met een regelmatig gepatchte omgeving en een mooie proxy manager in één container.
smartbit @Not_Disclosed21 november 2023 12:28
Wat dacht je van acme.sh voor Linux? En voor kubernetes is er cert-manager.
jpvaneijk 20 november 2023 19:48
Ik gebruik een reverse proxyserver van Caddy Server op mijn RPi. Ben er zelf erg tevreden over, met name omdat Cadfy ook automatisch de certificaten verlengd.
Check it out: https://caddyserver.com/

[Reactie gewijzigd door jpvaneijk op 23 juli 2024 10:07]

Joao @jpvaneijk20 november 2023 19:54
+1 voor Caddy. Wel wat complexer dan andere, echter, top oplossing!
Probook8979 21 november 2023 20:17
Top



