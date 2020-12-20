Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Certify SSL Manager 5.2.1

Certify SSL Manager logo (80 pix) Let's Encrypt is een initiatief om zoveel mogelijk sites https-ondersteuning te geven door gratis ssl-certificaten te verstrekken en de implementatie makkelijker te maken. De meeste tools hiervoor zijn echter alleen beschikbaar vanaf de commandline. Certify SSL Manager biedt een grafische interface voor het aanvragen en beheren van deze certificaten op Windows Servers met IIS. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder deze maand versie 5.2.1 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Version 5.2.1

Fixes: fix selection of HMAC algorithm for external account binding.

Version 5.2.0

⚠ Important Update for users who need to support old versions of Android on their sites.
This version provides new support for "preferred chain", this is important for users who still need to support older Android devices using their sites.

On January 11 2021 Let's Encrypt will move to a new a root certificate ISRG Root X1 which is not trusted in older versions of Android. Affected users should set their preferred chain to DST Root CA X3 either at their Let's Encrypt account level (Settings > Certificate Authorities) or on specific certificates in Certificate > Advanced > Certificate Authority.

Alternatively switch to using an alternative Certificate Authority with an existing trusted root (e.g BuyPass Go or ZeroSSL).

Other enhancements in this version:
  • Added ZeroSSL as a standard Certificate Authority option. To get started with ZeroSSL go to zerossl.com and create a free account, then go to Developer > EAB Credentials for ACME Clients > Generate to get your 'External Account Binding' credentials. You can then add your ZeroSSL account under Settings> Certificate Authorities, New Account. See the Advanced tab to set EAB credentials.
  • New support for External Account Binding - this lets you use certificate authorities which require this feature.
  • New settings preference UI for NTP server check (time sync diagnostic).
  • External certificate managers and the PFX password option features are now enabled by default.
  • General UI updates and bug fixes
Versienummer 5.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Certify the web
Download https://certifytheweb.com/home/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Feedback • 20-12-2020 01:4711

20-12-2020 • 01:47

Bron: Certify the web

Update-historie

05-'21 Certify SSL Manager 5.4.3 1
12-'20 Certify SSL Manager 5.2.1 11
09-'20 Certify SSL Manager 5.1.4 12
03-'20 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.8 15
02-'20 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.7 22
03-'19 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.6 0
02-'19 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.5 12
02-'19 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.4 17
01-'19 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.2 7
12-'18 Certify SSL Manager 4.0.12 3
Meer historie

Reacties (11)

+1infinitexintel
20 december 2020 02:22
"On January 11 2021 Let's Encrypt will move to a new a root certificate ISRG Root X1 which is not trusted in older versions of Android. Affected users should set their preferred chain to DST Root CA X3 either at their Let's Encrypt account level (Settings > Certificate Authorities) or on specific certificates in Certificate > Advanced > Certificate Authority." Dank je wel voor deze kritische software-update, Japke,
+1Snake
@infinitexintel20 december 2020 05:14
Kan Google dit patchen met een nieuwe versie van Play Services?
+2mikeoke
@Snake20 december 2020 11:29
Om te testen of je devices de nieuwe Root X1 trusten kun je de test website van Let's Encrypt bezoeken.

Devices die niet standaard ondersteund worden
Known incompatibilities of the ISRG chain include:
Android < 7.1.1 (upto 33.8% of Android devices1-5% of traffic)
iOS < 9 (less than 6% of devices)
Je kunt wel zelf het root certificaat toevoegen zodat oudere devices deze ook trusten.

Sinds eind 2018 gebruiken Microsoft, Google, Apple, Mozilla, Oracle en Blackberry al het Let's Encrypt Root

[Reactie gewijzigd door mikeoke op 20 december 2020 11:31]

0infinitexintel
@mikeoke22 december 2020 11:03
Hey Mike, bedankt voor het oppakken van de vraag tijdens mijn afwezigheid. Kudo's 4u :)
0Snake
@mikeoke22 december 2020 13:38
We hebben 3 jaar extra gekregen:

https://www.androidpolice...te-authoritys-workaround/
0infinitexintel
@Snake22 december 2020 14:18
Thnx, kan ik toch nog met een gerust hart naar Zwitserland om te (apres)skiien :-)
0infinitexintel
@Snake22 december 2020 11:02
Hey Sneek, ik was off the grid, vandaar nu pas mijn reply. Ik doe de aanname dat het antwoord van mikeoke, oke is?
+1t-force
20 december 2020 08:39
Top tool. Ik gebruik het op meerdere severs in een betaalde versie.
+1SiGNe
21 december 2020 01:30
Ook makkelijk in te stellen als jer er niet zoveel verstand van hebt. :)
Ik heb alleen de API van Transip nog niet goed werkend, het werkt wel maar de .txt wordt daarna niet verwijderd waardoor Certfy een volgende keer die .txt. pakt en niet een nieuwe aanmaakt.
Vervolgens gaat ie klagen dat de acme-challenge een verkeerde waarde heeft en krijg je dus een error.
0Snake
@SiGNe22 december 2020 13:39
Ik vind de AMCE Challenge minder goed als de DNS Challenge. En het geeft mij de mogelijkheid om een wildcard address te vragen.

En je moet geen directe connectie hebben tussen LetsEncrypt en jouw server.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Snake op 22 december 2020 19:37]

0SiGNe
@Snake22 december 2020 22:09
Heb ik, met cloudflare werkt het wel goed maar ik wil eigenlijk van cloudflare af, ik doe liever alles zelf, zonder tussenkomst van een 3e partij.
En met de Transip API zou het net zo moeten werken als bij Cloudflare in principe maar helaas.
Een domein heb ik nu via cloudflare lopen, incl wildcard domein
De ander gaat via http maar die heeft dus ook geen wildcard.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

