Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Certify SSL Manager 5.1.4

Certify SSL Manager logo (80 pix) Let's Encrypt is een initiatief om zoveel mogelijk sites https-ondersteuning te geven door gratis ssl-certificaten te verstrekken en de implementatie makkelijker te maken. De meeste tools hiervoor zijn echter alleen beschikbaar vanaf de commandline. Certify SSL Manager biedt een grafische interface voor het aanvragen en beheren van deze certificaten op Windows Servers met IIS. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 5.1.4 uitgebracht en sinds versie 4.1.8 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Certify SSL Manager 5.1.4

Fixes:
  • ADFS deployment task fix/update
  • Fix option checkbox handling for various deployment task.
  • Catch exception if ACME registration timeout occurs

Certify SSL Manager 5.1.3

Fixes:
  • Powershell scripting logon type for local user should use . if no domain specified.
  • Fix PFX password choice display under Certificate > Advanced (if enabled), export/conversion of password protected PFX in deployment tasks

Certify SSL Manager 5.1.2

Fixes:
  • SimpleDNS provider updates and fixes
  • Startup exception when no existing items present

Certify SSL Manager 5.1.1

Fixes:
  • Fix issue using SimpleDNS API

Certify SSL Manager 5.1.0

Features:
  • Custom CSR (useful for SAP Netweaver and many other servers) and Custom Private Key support
  • RFC2136 DNS validation support via Posh-ACME and nsupdate
  • New Hashicorp Vault deployment task.
  • New Settings UI, including options to Enable/Disable preview features
  • (Preview): Specify custom PFX password (stored credential)
  • (Preview): Custom CA Editor
  • (Preview): Import and Export Migration Tool - prepares a bundle of settings and files for deployment to another server, or for backups.
Enhancements:
  • DNS plugins are now dynamically loaded, allowing custom plugins (contributed by https://github.com/TwelveBaud)
  • CSV import now accepts 'auto' site id for auto deployment
  • New Tasks tab (previously under Deployment) to highlight Tasks feature
  • SSH/SFTP tasks now accept hostname:port to allow for custom ports.
  • Licensed installs can now deactivated from the UI (for decommissioning or license key changes).
Fixes:
  • Changes to authentication for network file copying tasks and Powershell to aid with domain/network authenticated tasks.
  • Certificate export updates and fixes
  • Misc fixes and refinements

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.12

Fixes:
  • Improve integration of Posh-ACME DNS providers (fix Google Cloud etc)

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.11

Fixes:
  • The advanced Re-fetch certificate feature should only be used if you have an existing cert order with the ACME CA
  • Settings save should not produce an error if no CA is currently selected
  • Default theme should still be light
  • (Dark mode) checkboxes not showing in domains list
  • if previous session used dual monitors, don't place the UI offscreen on resume with single monitor.
  • Add additional logging for permissions issues on service startup

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.10

Fixes:
  • Fix startup exception when parsing invalid trusted root certificates from local store.

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.9

Features:
  • Add powershell version detection to app diagnostics (PowerShell v5 or higher is required for scripting and certain deployment task functionality)
  • UI styling updates
  • Update cert revoke UI
  • Revised acme-dns workflow

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.8

Features:
  • Deploy certificate to Azure Key Vault
  • Infoblox DNS provider via Posh-ACME
Fixes:
  • Manual DNS requests should pause and be manually resumed.
  • EasyDNS (Posh-ACME) parameter fixes
  • Service Manager deployment task bug fixes
  • Upgrades from very old versions should only use background service for renewals

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.7

Features:
  • Cert Friendly name now included in results object for PowerShell scripting
Fixes:
  • Improved Ssh/Sftp handling in Deployment Tasks, Service Manager fixes and improvements
  • Deferred (manual) deployment tasks properly skipped during normal requests/renewals

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.6

Features:
  • New Service manager deployment task (restart, stop or start a service)
Fixes:
  • Script task run as local service duplication removed, misc UI fixes

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.5

Features:
  • improvements for challenge validation with non-Let's Encrypt CAs (e.g. small-step ACME)
  • Add basic support for viewing certs from external cert managers (win-acme and Posh-ACME)
Fixes:
  • UI Updates, Binding Deployment exception & misc fixes

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.4

Features:
  • New Wait n Seconds.., Deploy to Generic Server, RDP Gateway and RDP Listener Deployment Tasks
Fixes:
  • CCS Export validation, cert full-cleanup job, script task error results, misc fixes

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.3

Fixes:
  • Deleting deployment task, PowerShell/DNS path fixes
Features:
  • CLI options targeting specific renewal categories

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.2

Fixes:
  • PowerShell scripting task, deployment task status results
Features:
  • UI for Deployment task last run status

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.1

Fixes:
  • Post-ACME DNS Provider arguments, credential list UI binding

Certify SSL Manager 5.0.0

Multi-ACME Account Support
  • New support for multiple ACME accounts (including BuyPass Go), additional/custom ACME CAs are configurable
  • New support for using Staging accounts (useful for testing without affecting production rate limits).
Deployment Tasks:
  • Unlimited pre/post-renewal Tasks tasks such as export, copying, scripting, webhooks.
  • You can now defer and control deployment tasks so they can be part of scheduled maintenance outside of certificate renewal itself.
  • Deploy to windows, linux or other SSH hosts.
  • Deploy as specific users (windows, network, unix/linux)
  • Flexible certificate/key export in a range of common formats
  • Includes pre-built Deployment Tasks for MS Exchange, ADFS, Apache, nginx, Tomcat, CCS, Remote Access (VPN, SSTP), RDP Gateway/Listener
DNS Providers:
  • 26 new DNS API providers via Posh-ACME. We now offer over 38 different DNS update providers/methods.
  • New TransIP DNS API provider contributed by ErikVO https://github.com/ErikvO
Misc:
  • Hundreds of smaller UI changes including IIS FTP site support, integrated documentation links for DNS providers etc, release notes UI
  • Dark theme
  • UI Scaling options for enhanced accessibility
  • Command line option to scan for certificates that have been revoked to flag them for renewal
  • Bug fixes (and perhaps some new bugs, keep an eye out for them!)

Versienummer 5.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Certify the web
Download https://certifytheweb.com/home/download
Bestandsgrootte 12,40MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-09-2020 19:39
12 • submitter: SiGNe

06-09-2020 • 19:39

12 Linkedin

Submitter: SiGNe

Bron: Certify the web

Update-historie

05-'21 Certify SSL Manager 5.4.3 1
12-'20 Certify SSL Manager 5.2.1 11
09-'20 Certify SSL Manager 5.1.4 12
03-'20 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.8 15
02-'20 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.7 22
03-'19 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.6 0
02-'19 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.5 12
02-'19 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.4 17
01-'19 Certify SSL Manager 4.1.2 7
12-'18 Certify SSL Manager 4.0.12 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Certify SSL Manager

geen prijs bekend

Serversoftware

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+18+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2SiGNe
6 september 2020 22:14
Grootste voordeel van versie 5 t.o. versie 4 is dat er nu ook ondersteuning voor de TransIP API in zit.
Geen gekloot met cloudflare meer voor certificaten op DNS nivo _/-\o_
+1Vorkie
6 september 2020 21:39
Ik gebruik deze i.c.m. de Windows DNS API (host zelf mijn DNS servers)

Ik heb dus voor elk beheerd domein een Let's Encrypt wildcard certificaat door dit programmaatje (kan ook zonder, maar kost wat meer tijd, dit is in 3 klikken gereed)

Vanuit daar diverse scripts die het certificaat op verschillende plekken gelijk vernieuwd, zoals op Linux machines, maar ook Exchange services, etc...
+1dasiro
@Vorkie6 september 2020 22:25
Als je je eigen CA draait, waarom zou je dan nog met wildcards werken? Deze tool zorgt er juist voor dat ze automatisch hernieuwd en geïnstalleerd kunnen worden zoals @Yzord al aangeeft. Wildcards zijn goed voor intern gebruik als het een certificaat is dat publicly available moet zijn en je niet voor elk subdomein/server/service een apart certificaat wil kopen (in het geval je geen gratis LE gebruikt), maar intern wil ik juist kunnen zien waar er overal certificaten in gebruik zijn (geweest).
+1Vorkie
@dasiro7 september 2020 06:52
Deze certs komen op mijn externe services? Interne Root CA is voor interne aangelegenheden.

Vanuit het post-request heb ik grip op waar die gebruikt wordt.
+1witchdoc
7 september 2020 09:04
Weet iemand toevallig van een dergelijke tool maar dan om de certificaten van b.v. hardware appliances te vervangen? Met dus vervangen certs door in te loggen via ssh of dergelijks?
+1Lick_A_Brick
@witchdoc7 september 2020 09:34
Als je onder 'Deployment tasks' kijkt zie je dat de certificaten ook via SSH op een ander device geïnstalleerd kunnen worden.

EDIT: 'Deployment tasks' onder release notes van versie 5.0

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lick_A_Brick op 7 september 2020 09:35]

+1xbeam
6 september 2020 20:27
Top app. Verleng en update this iedere 3 maanden Automatisch all mijn webservices.
+1Yzord
6 september 2020 21:11
LE is sowieso geweldig. Waar ik normaliter elk jaar veel geld kwijt was in multidomein certs kost het me nu helemaal niks.

Met de apache string pakt hij alle virtual hosts (mits juist geconfigureerd), past de confs aan met een redirect en met de juiste cronjob heb je er geen omkijken meer naar. En werkbaar voor de meeste services.

Vroeger moest je certs aanvragen, configureren (wat soms een pita was) en op tijd weer vervangen anders had je soms bezoekers/klanten/browsers die je er wel weer op wijzen dat je weer aan de slag moest. Nee, LE heeft mijn werk als admin flink verbeterd.
0Panzer_V
7 september 2020 15:07
Super handig programmaatje dit. Kende het nog niet. Gebruik het nu om mijn LE wildcard te hernieuwen. Voorheen had ik een omslachtige route via de Syno daarvoor.

Iemand hier die weet hoe je ze automatisch kunt deployen naar je Syno? Heb al wel gezien dat ik ze via scripting als crt, key en chain crt kan exporteren en voorts kan transferen naar een directory op mijn Syno. Maar dat Syno ze ook automatisch gaat gebruiken heb ik nog niet voor elkaar.
0HansvDr
7 september 2020 15:53
Vind deze te duur bij meerdere domeinnamen. Ik gebruik https://www.win-acme.com/ helemaal gratis.
0SiGNe
7 september 2020 16:19
Versie 5.1.5 is uit..

5.1.5 : 2020/09/07

Fixes:
PowerShell execution policy preference in serviceconfig.json should be passed to deployment tasks
Fix ChallengeType reported in Webhook integrations
Don't remove script files from Program Files\CertifyTheWeb\ as some users may have custom scripts there. This is a temporary change to help with upgrades. If you have scripts stored there, move them now.

Note: Do not store custom scripts under Program Files\CertifyTheWeb, instead use a custom location which will be preserved (such as C:\CertifyScripts or C:\ProgramData\Certify\Scripts)
0SiGNe
10 september 2020 20:21
En versie 5.1.6 is uit..

Latest Version: 5.1 6
5.1.6 : 2020/09/10

Fixes:
Update deSEC DNS provider (Posh-ACME) and fix optional parameters
Ensure concurrent updates to managed certificates list show in UI
Enhancements:
Just show release notes for versions after currently installed version.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True