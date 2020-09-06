Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.4.4

GlaMusicBrainz Picard ssWire logo (75 pix) Er zijn kort na elkaar twee nieuwe versies van MusicBrainz Picard uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog sinds versie 2.4.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 2.4.4

Bugfixes
  • Picard-1931 - Regression: "Unmatched Files" do not appear when release was deleted from MB

Version 2.4.3

Bugfixes
  • Picard-1916 - Picard crashes on older releases of macOS due to theming exception
  • Picard-1918 - Saving files fails if there is no front image and "Save only one front image as separate file" is enabled
  • Picard-1921 - Windows 10: With dark theme inactive checkboxes cannot be distinguished from active ones
  • Picard-1928 - After clustering fingerprint icon disappears
  • Picard-1931 - Regression: "Unmatched Files" do not appear when release was deleted from MB
Improvements

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.4.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MusicBrainz
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.4.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

MusicBrainz Picard

