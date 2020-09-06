Er zijn kort na elkaar twee nieuwe versies van MusicBrainz Picard uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog sinds versie 2.4.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 2.4.4 Bugfixes Picard-1931 - Regression: "Unmatched Files" do not appear when release was deleted from MB Version 2.4.3 Bugfixes Picard-1916 - Picard crashes on older releases of macOS due to theming exception

Picard-1918 - Saving files fails if there is no front image and "Save only one front image as separate file" is enabled

Picard-1921 - Windows 10: With dark theme inactive checkboxes cannot be distinguished from active ones

Picard-1928 - After clustering fingerprint icon disappears

Picard-1931 - Regression: "Unmatched Files" do not appear when release was deleted from MB Improvements PICARD-1935 - Include tests in PyPI sdist tarball