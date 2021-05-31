Let's Encrypt is een initiatief om zoveel mogelijk sites https-ondersteuning te geven door gratis ssl-certificaten te verstrekken en de implementatie makkelijker te maken. De meeste tools hiervoor zijn echter alleen beschikbaar vanaf de commandline. Certify SSL Manager biedt een grafische interface voor het aanvragen en beheren van deze certificaten op Windows Servers met IIS. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder deze maand versie 5.4.3 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen sinds de vorige vermelding in onze download-sectie:
Version 5.4.3
Version 5.4.2
- Fix crash when trying to change UI language when UI settings have not been previously saved.
- Important: Fix for manual certificates (those not using IIS for the domain list) not performing standard deployment (affecting new certs created with v5.4.0, v5.4.1).
Version 5.4.1
- Progress UI updates for DNS challenges which may be paused (Certify DNS, Manual DNS, acme-dns)
- Updated docs links for DNS providers
- Fix for manual certificates (those not using IIS for the domain list) being identified as externally managed
- Fix for potential exception when using keyboard to delete a managed certificate
Version 5.4.0
- Certify DNS: pass subject domain to registration service for dashboard monitoring
- New Certify DNS service in beta. This is a new cloud based acme-dns style service and can be enabled on your certifytheweb.com License Keys tab.
- Tasks: Powershell script task now has an optional parameter for max timeout minutes.
- DNS: Azure DSN provider has new option for alternative azure global services
- CLI: new options to add/remove domains from a given managed cert
- Engineering: preparation for .net 5/.net 6 versions. Preliminary support for Windows Server 2022.
- UI: New setting to manually select language for UI translations. UI now defaults to English for all users. Users keen to see translations continue should discuss on https://github.com/webprofusion/certify
Version 5.3.5
- DNS: General fixes for zone matching based on label depth.
- DNS: AWS Route 53 zone paging
- DNS: Cloudflare provider should not error if TXT record already exists
- DNS: MS DNS provider now supports optional zoneid to avoid zone discovery process. Contributed by https://github.com/mb300sd
- UI: Fix error launching browser in some environments links when clicking links.
- Renewals: Failed renewals should not count against batch limit causing no renewals to be attempted.
- Migration: If task script files are deleted then migration should skip them, if credentials deleted don't try to migrate them.
- Revert to previous 10 managed certificates limit in Community Edition
- Refine startup window positioning when used with multiple monitors
- Import CSV should migrate pre/post request scripts to deployment tasks
Version 5.3.4
- IONOS DNS provider updates
- DNS Made Easy DNS Provider updates
Version 5.3.3
- Installer updates (minor)
Version 5.3.2
- Add new DNSPod (v2) provider. The old version is now deprecated due to provider API changes.
Version 5.3.1
- Fix for primary domain preference not persisting when saved (first domain in list gets selected instead).
- Additional refinements to configuration validation
- Added additional ACME API request exception handling for slow or unavailable services.
- Custom CA root certs can now be stored under C:\ProgramData\certify\custom_ca_certs\pem or C:\ProgramData\certify\custom_ca_certs\der, for instance to support new Let's Encrypt staging root certs or any custom/new CA root without adding to the machine trust store.
Version 5.3.0
- Fix issue where new certificate orders may not include the primary domain (automated tests)
- Fix logging of identifier name during validation
- Fix issuer cache refresh without restarting service
- Display IIS sites by default if either mode (website/ftp) is started
- Report error if DNS validation fails during testing.
- Azure DNS provider max number of DNS zones increased
- New IONOS (1&1) DNS API provider contributed by https://github.com/maxulm
- Updated Posh-ACME DNS provider integrations to v4.x, retired UnoEuro provider, added Simply.com and Rimu Hosting
- CLI: Add --renew-all-due option and id= option to target individual items. Managed cert ID can be found under Certificate > Advanced > Actions
- Initial support for IP address identifiers (requires CA support).
- Report error type if problem occurs attempting to parse a custom CSR private key.
- General UI Updates