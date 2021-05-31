Cisco heeft een firmware-update uitgebracht voor haar Content Security Management Appliances, die afgekort worden tot SMA. De techniek stamt af van IronPort Systems, dat in 2007 door Cisco werd gekocht, hoewel dat dus al meer dan een decennium geleden is, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of om contact op the nemen met Cisco's TAC. Deze firmware heet 13.6.2 en kent 13.6.2-078 als exact versienummer. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in this Release



Cisco SecureX Integration

Cisco Security Management appliance now supports integration with Cisco SecureX. Cisco SecureX is a security platform embedded with every Cisco security product. The integration of the Security Management appliance with Cisco SecureX delivers measurable insights, desirable outcomes, and unparalleled cross-team collaboration. Cisco SecureX unifies visibility of security infrastructure, enables automation, accelerates incident response workflows, and improves threat detection. The distributed capabilities of Cisco SecureX are available in the form of applications (apps) and tools in the Cisco SecureX Ribbon.



Changes in Behavior



Important! After you perform an upgrade to Cisco Content Security Management Appliance 13.6.2-078, you cannot revert to the older version.



Casebook Behavior Prior to AsyncOS 13.6.2 release, Casebook was a standalone widget. After you upgrade to this release, Casebook will be part of the Cisco SecureX Ribbon.



Lists of Known and Fixed Issues Known Issues

Fixed Issues